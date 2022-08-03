Read on www.silverandblackpride.com
Broncos Have Signed Former Packers Wide Receiver
After losing Tim Patrick to a season-ending ACL tear, the Denver Broncos have added another wide receiver. The team officially signed Darrius Shepherd on Thursday. An undrafted free agent out of North Dakota State, Shepherd played 14 games for the Green Bay Packers in 2019 and 2020. He reeled in just six catches and fumbled twice.
Bengals Veteran Carted Off Practice Field During Training Camp
Another Cincinnati Bengals practice is in the books. Unfortunately, Thursday's session didn't end on a positive note when a veteran offensive player was carted off the practice field. Bengals fourth-year tight end Drew Sample was having his left leg looked at following Thursday's practice. It didn't look serious until Sample...
Report: 49ers to sign veteran receiver Snead after workout
The 49ers added depth at the wide receiver position after practice on Friday in Santa Clara. San Francisco reportedly signed veteran receiver Willie Snead, Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson first reported, citing a league source. Snead, a 29-year-old receiver who played three seasons with the New Orleans Saints and three...
Seahawks Work Out 7, Including QB, Raiders Ex WR
A good time for the Seahawks to be "kicking the tires'' on street free agents.
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: 3 Pleasant Surprises
The 2022 preseason kicked off with the Hall of Fame game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Jacksonville Jaguars. There were multiple things to be pleased with in the 27-11 victory, but three stuck out. The Raiders run game. One of the most impressive components of the win was...
Steelers make major Minkah Fitzpatrick move for training camp
On July 26, Pittsburgh Steelers star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was placed on the NFI list after suffering a wrist injury on vacation when he fell off his bike. Just nine days later, Fitzpatrick is back on the field and ready to roll as of Thursday. Via Brooke Pryor: Minkah Fitzpatrick is off the NFI list […] The post Steelers make major Minkah Fitzpatrick move for training camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 ways Rich Bisaccia is improving the Green Bay Packers special teams
Standouts on special teams have played a pivotal role in the Green Bay Packers’ history. From Desmond Howard winning MVP
Quick Hits: Ekownu Gets Heavy Reps at Left Tackle, Injury Updates, QB Plan + More
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule met with the media following practice.
UCLA Football Practice Report: August 6
A closer look at the linebackers continued to shed light on Ken Norton Jr.'s energetic coaching style.
3 Defensive Players Under Pressure in Raiders vs. Jaguars
The long wait is over. Yes, it’s the preseason, but it’s football and it’s your Las Vegas Raiders. Rejoice, Raider Nation!. The Raiders open the preseason against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and it’s the beginning of one of the most anticipated seasons for the Raiders franchise in a long time. The preseason is used to see who will get playing time in the regular season and just make the team overall. Here are three players on defense who will need a strong showing to avoid the pink slip within a couple of weeks.
Time to Schein: Football is BACK with the Raiders Versus the Jaguars!
Adam Schein shares his expectations for the Las Vegas Raiders this season and believes they have a chance to be a top-four team in the AFC.
Can Derek Carr, Josh McDaniels guide Raiders to AFC West title?
The NFL preseason kicked off Thursday night with the Hall of Fame Game, featuring the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars. Las Vegas won 27-11, and its performance piqued the interest of many around the league, including Skip Bayless, who was enthralled with the Raiders' preseason debut and is predicting they will win 11 games this season en route to winning the treacherous AFC West.
Las Vegas Raiders Played Smart, Fundamental Football at HOF
Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels was happy with the smart, fundamental football that was showcased during the HOF game.
NFL Preseason: Raiders’ Run Game Recap vs. Jaguars
The Las Vegas Raiders played their first preseason game yesterday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Even though it was a tiny sample size, this was a tremendously exciting game as fans were expecting the display of a Josh McDaniels-led offense. While the team won 27-11, they thoroughly dominated their opponent for...
