ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Broncos Have Signed Former Packers Wide Receiver

After losing Tim Patrick to a season-ending ACL tear, the Denver Broncos have added another wide receiver. The team officially signed Darrius Shepherd on Thursday. An undrafted free agent out of North Dakota State, Shepherd played 14 games for the Green Bay Packers in 2019 and 2020. He reeled in just six catches and fumbled twice.
DENVER, CO
AthlonSports.com

Bengals Veteran Carted Off Practice Field During Training Camp

Another Cincinnati Bengals practice is in the books. Unfortunately, Thursday's session didn't end on a positive note when a veteran offensive player was carted off the practice field. Bengals fourth-year tight end Drew Sample was having his left leg looked at following Thursday's practice. It didn't look serious until Sample...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Report: 49ers to sign veteran receiver Snead after workout

The 49ers added depth at the wide receiver position after practice on Friday in Santa Clara. San Francisco reportedly signed veteran receiver Willie Snead, Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson first reported, citing a league source. Snead, a 29-year-old receiver who played three seasons with the New Orleans Saints and three...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Football
Las Vegas, NV
Football
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Yardbarker

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: 3 Pleasant Surprises

The 2022 preseason kicked off with the Hall of Fame game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Jacksonville Jaguars. There were multiple things to be pleased with in the 27-11 victory, but three stuck out. The Raiders run game. One of the most impressive components of the win was...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ClutchPoints

Steelers make major Minkah Fitzpatrick move for training camp

On July 26, Pittsburgh Steelers star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was placed on the NFI list after suffering a wrist injury on vacation when he fell off his bike. Just nine days later, Fitzpatrick is back on the field and ready to roll as of Thursday. Via Brooke Pryor: Minkah Fitzpatrick is off the NFI list […] The post Steelers make major Minkah Fitzpatrick move for training camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Chargers#Casey Hayward#Jaguars#American Football
Yardbarker

3 Defensive Players Under Pressure in Raiders vs. Jaguars

The long wait is over. Yes, it’s the preseason, but it’s football and it’s your Las Vegas Raiders. Rejoice, Raider Nation!. The Raiders open the preseason against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and it’s the beginning of one of the most anticipated seasons for the Raiders franchise in a long time. The preseason is used to see who will get playing time in the regular season and just make the team overall. Here are three players on defense who will need a strong showing to avoid the pink slip within a couple of weeks.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
FOX Sports

Can Derek Carr, Josh McDaniels guide Raiders to AFC West title?

The NFL preseason kicked off Thursday night with the Hall of Fame Game, featuring the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars. Las Vegas won 27-11, and its performance piqued the interest of many around the league, including Skip Bayless, who was enthralled with the Raiders' preseason debut and is predicting they will win 11 games this season en route to winning the treacherous AFC West.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

NFL Preseason: Raiders’ Run Game Recap vs. Jaguars

The Las Vegas Raiders played their first preseason game yesterday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Even though it was a tiny sample size, this was a tremendously exciting game as fans were expecting the display of a Josh McDaniels-led offense. While the team won 27-11, they thoroughly dominated their opponent for...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy