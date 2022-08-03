ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aug. 3 - Indiana, U.S. legislators remember Rep. Jackie Walorski, killed with others in crash

By BY LISA ESQUIVEL LONG
The Herald News
 2 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — On the afternoon of Aug. 3, State Rep. Jackie Walorski, Communications Director Emma Thomson and St. Joseph County Republican Party Chair Zachery Potts were killed in a car crash. The driver of a vehicle that collided with theirs also died.

Walorski, of Elkhart, was 58 years old.

The 2nd District Republican Walorski's Twitter account read, "Dean Swihart, Jackie’s husband, was just informed by the Elkhart County Sheriff’s office that Jackie was killed in a car accident this afternoon. She has returned home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Please keep her family in your thoughts and prayers."

According to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Department, at around 12:32 p.m. sheriff’s officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on S.R. 19 south of S.R. 119. A northbound passenger car traveled left of center and collided head on with a southbound sports utility vehicle, occupied by Walorski and her aides.

Potts was 27 and of Mishawaka. Thomson, 28, was from Washington, D.C.

The sole occupant of the northbound vehicle, Edith Schmucker, 56, of Nappanee, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Elkhart County Coroner’s Office and the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office are conducting the investigation.

Walorski was born and raised in South Bend, according to the official biography on her district website.

"I work every day toward finding commonsense solutions to grow our economy, bring good jobs to northern Indiana, strengthen our national security, ensure our veterans get the services and care they earned, and keep the American Dream alive for Hoosier workers and families," she said on the website.

She served on the House Ways and Means Committee and was the ranking member of the Subcommittee on Worker and Family Support.

Indiana House Democratic Leader Phil GiaQuinta, D-Fort Wayne, released the following statement after the news of Walorski’s death. Walorski served with GiaQuinta in the Indiana General Assembly.

“My heart goes out to the families of Congresswoman Walorski, Emma Thomson and Zach Potts,” GiaQuinta said. “Working in politics, you develop a tight bond with the people you work with, and the loss of three dedicated Hoosiers is insurmountable. Congresswoman Walorski and I served in the Indiana House of Representatives with the shared values of creating a better state. May the memories of their legacies and work be a blessing to those who loved them and the people they served.”

Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray, R-Martinsville, said, "I am shocked and devastated to learn of the deaths of Congresswoman Walorski and those who were involved in the tragic car accident this afternoon. Congresswoman Walorski was a ferocious advocate for her constituents and cared deeply about making Indiana and our country a better place for all of us. I know my family, and my colleagues here at the Statehouse, will be grieving alongside her loved ones and constituents."

U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., issued the following statement:

"I'm truly devastated. Jackie loved Hoosiers and devoted her life to fighting for them. I'll never forget her spirit, her positive attitude, and most importantly her friendship. All of Indiana mourns her passing, along with the tragic deaths of her staff Emma Thomson and Zach Potts. Please join me in praying for their families in this difficult time.”

U.S. Sen. Mike Braun said, “Jackie Walorski was a tireless advocate for the Hoosiers she represented and a kind friend to everyone she met. She faithfully served her constituents and her Lord and Savior, and I trust she is now wrapped in the arms of Christ. This is a devastating loss, and we grieve for her two staff members – Zach and Emma – who had their whole lives ahead of them. Please join me and Maureen in praying for the families and friends of those lost on this tragic day for Indiana.”

Attorney General Todd Rokita said, "Jackie Walorski was a woman who stood strong in her values, cared for her family, and served Hoosiers well. I have many great memories and stories of our time together in Congress and on the campaign trail. In addition to everything else, she had a great sense of humor. She will be missed. Our sympathies also go out to the families of Zach Potts and Emma Thomson who died in the same tragic accident. Hoosiers across the state mourn the loss of these public servants."

