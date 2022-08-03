Saints Release Tight End Following Veteran Signing

Read on thespun.com
Saints lose their first player for the season due to injuryTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of themAnita DurairajLouisiana State
Several New Orleans area museums to offer free admission this month.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints Training Camp, Week One RecapTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Verdict Stuns In New Orleans DA's $200,000 Tax Fraud TrialTaxBuzzNew Orleans, LA
Odell Beckham Jr.’s 8-word message to Dez Bryant advocating for a return to Cowboys
Dez Bryant last played in the NFL during the 2020 season for the Baltimore Ravens. However, it was not a very productive period of time for his career. He is however synonymous with the Dallas Cowboys organization. He spent the first eight years of his career there, making the Pro Bowl three times. Earlier this year in May, Bryant spoke to TMZ and shared his desire to come out of retirement and return to the Cowboys. Then on Monday, he posted a video of himself working out vigorously.
Raiders receiver Davante Adams frustrated with teammate Hunter Renfrow's ride sharing choices
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow is one of quarterback Derek Carr’s most dependable pass-catchers, but his off-field decision-making on Wednesday was far from reliable. On Wednesday, Renfrow, Carr and wide receivers Davante Adams and Mack Hollins piled into an Uber to go to a nearby Top Golf....
College Football World Reacts To The Peyton Manning News
During this Thursday's edition of The Pat McAfee Show, it was announced that a special telecast is in the work for this college football season. McAfee and the rest of his crew will work alongside Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions to broadcast six games this fall. "We have officially agreed alongside...
Green Bay police chief releases statement on incident with officer shoving Packers RB AJ Dillon
Recently, the Green Bay Packers rising star AJ Dillon attended the soccer game between Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The match took place on Lambeau Field and it seemed like a good time for everyone involved. However, a video went viral after Dillon was seen getting shoved by a police officer. Now, the Green Bay Police chief releases a statement on the incident.
Ex-Raiders RB Bo Jackson speaks out after being revealed as anonymous donor for Uvalde shooting
America is still torn apart from the horrific incident that took place in Uvalde, Texas. 19 children and two teachers were killed in a shooting that could have been completely avoided with proper laws set in place. However, many were left having to set up the funerals, and apparently, former Las Vegas Raiders running back Bo Jackson helped out in a major way.
Raiders’ star Josh Jacobs might not be part of Las Vegas’ future after Hall of Fame Game usage
The good news about the annual Hall of Fame Game is that it marks the official return of football. The bad news is, well, as an exhibition, it’s not exactly the highest form of the game. Starters or any noteworthy players expected to play a significant role in the...
Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge
Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
Packers Star AJ Dillon Shoved By Cop At Lambeau, Police Launch Internal Review
A cop forcefully grabbed Green Bay Packers star AJ Dillon and shoved him in the back during a soccer game at Lambeau Field this weekend ... and now, police say they've launched an internal review into the matter. The incident happened on Saturday -- when during a weather delay at...
Lakers already getting bad news on health of 1 player?
The Los Angeles Lakers’ roster is far less geriatric this time around, but it may unfortunately be just as injury-prone. Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported Wednesday that Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn still has not resumed 5-on-5 activities, calling it the next big hurdle in Nunn’s recovery. Buha adds that it “seems like” the 27-year-old will be ready for training camp in September but notes that “recovery isn’t always linear.”
It's not going well for former Bears QB Mitch Trubisky at Steelers training camp
Former Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky is competing for the starting quarterback job with the Steelers. While Trubisky has been getting all of the first-team reps, it’s not going so well for the former second-overall pick. According to The Athletic‘s Mark Kaboly, Trubisky “really hasn’t been sharp” as he gets...
J.K. Dobbins gets disappointing update via Ravens’ John Harbaugh
J.K. Dobbins is champing at the bit to return to the gridiron for the Baltimore Ravens following his season-ending knee injury last year. Unfortunately for the third-year running back, he’ll have to wait a little bit longer to return to practice. When asked if the former Ohio State star...
Phil Simms Names His Pick For NFL's Greatest Player Ever
Phil Simms has played with and covered a lot of great football players over the course of his lengthy career. One stands above the rest, though. The former NFL quarterback turned broadcaster wished Tom Brady a happy 45th birthday on Wednesday. In his birthday message, Simms called Brady the greatest...
Russell Wilson reveals ‘best part’ of leaving Seahawks for Broncos
It will take some time before NFL fans will get used to seeing quarterback Russell Wilson in a Denver Broncos uniform, and that’s especially true for hardcore Seattle Seahawks fans who will now have to stomach the sight of Wilson playing for the team that Seattle defeated at Super Bowl XLVIII.
Cowboys Are Reportedly Signing Former 1st Round Pick
Earlier this offseason, the Dallas Cowboys seemed intent on bolstering their pass rush. Dallas made significant offers to Randy Gregory and Von Miller - both of whom opted to sign elsewhere. In late July, the team brought in former Atlanta Falcons star Takkarist McKinley as well. While the team didn't...
Broncos Sign New Running Back Following Injury Loss
After losing starting wide receiver Tim Patrick for the season, it's next man up for the Denver Broncos. To that end, they're adding a running back with their extra roster spot. On Wednesday, the Broncos placed Patrick and running back Damarea Crockett on injured reserve. In a corresponding move, they...
Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama
More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
Terrell Owens live-streamed racist harassment by his bigoted neighbor
Former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens live-streamed a disturbing video in which a white woman called the police because Owens approached her. “You’re a Black man approaching a white woman!”. Although there’s a great deal of context missing from what led to this short video clip, that sentence gave...
49ers Reportedly Sign Veteran Wide Receiver
The San Francisco 49ers cemented their receiving corps this week by signing all-world playmaker Deebo Samuel to a long-term deal. But they're apparently still looking to add more receivers to the room. According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the 49ers are signing veteran wide receiver Willie Snead to a deal....
Look: Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To College GameDay's New Hire
College GameDay will add Jess Sims to the crew this season. ESPN's college football show announced the hiring Wednesday. Responding to the news, longtime GameDay analyst Kirk Herbstreit welcomed Sims. "Fired up to have you join our team. Heard so many great things about you and just wanted to welcome...
Saints Are Working Out 3 Notable Players On Thursday
Although the New Orleans Saints already have one of the most talented defenses in the NFL, they're not done making some adjustments to that unit. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Saints are working out veteran linebackers Kiko Alonso, Jon Bostic and Anthony Hitchens. Alonso actually played for the Saints...
