Indiana State Police vehicle struck by DUI driver on I-80; 2 troopers sent to hospital
GARY, Ind. (CBS) – Two troopers were sent to the hospital after a DUI driver struck a squad car on Interstate 80 Saturday morning. Indiana State Police said around 12:52 a.m., the troopers were conducting a traffic stop on the westbound side of I-80 near the 8.0 marker one mile west of the Grand Street exit.
Suspect in Ohio shootings that left 4 dead captured in Kansas
A man wanted in connection with the shooting deaths of four people in an Ohio neighborhood on Friday has been captured in Kansas, authorities announced Saturday. Police in Montgomery County's Butler Township, north of Dayton, said officers were called to the area shortly before noon Friday on a report of shots fired. Butler Township Police Chief John Porter said four victims with gunshot wounds were found at "multiple crime scenes" and all were pronounced dead at the scene.
Southern California woman arrested on suspicion of poisoning husband
IRVINE — Police have arrested a Southern California woman for allegedly poisoning her husband. Police in the Orange County city of Irvine say a man reported Thursday that he believed he was being poisoned by his wife of 10 years after he grew ill over the course of a month.
SUV drives into parade in New Mexico, injures several people including two officers
Gallup, New Mexico — A person in a large SUV drove through a parade in New Mexico on Thursday, injuring multiple people including two police officers. State Police Lt. Mark Soriano said no one was killed in the incident in the city of Gallup and he couldn't elaborate on the extent of the injuries, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
Police arrest suspected "old man bandit" bank robber
Police have arrested a man they say is responsible for a string of bank robberies in Maryland. Authorities had dubbed the suspect the "old man bandit" — and the man they say is responsible has a 45-year history of robbing banks. Steven Gregory Gass, 67, has been charged with...
Indiana lawmakers approve abortion ban
Indiana's Legislature became the first in the nation Friday to pass new legislation restricting access to abortions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The measure now goes to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, who has not indicated whether he will sign it. Indiana was among the earliest Republican-run...
2 dead, 8 rescued from water off Florida's Lower Keys, Coast Guard says
Several agencies responded to "multiple reports" of people in the water off the Lower Keys on Friday. Eight people were pulled from the water, and two people died, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. "We are still searching for an unconfirmed number of people in the water," the Coast Guard...
As Indiana passes abortion ban, some South Carolina Republicans pause on the brink of tightening laws
For the past three decades, South Carolina lawmakers have chipped away at abortion access, requiring ultrasounds, parental consent and 24-hour waiting periods, and banning the procedure early in the pregnancy: first after 20 weeks, then after six. But now that the U.S. Supreme Court has cleared a path to ban...
Tourists escape flash flooding in Death Valley; roads to remain closed for days
Hundreds of hotel guests trapped by flash flooding at Death Valley National Park were able to drive out after crews cleared a pathway through rocks and mud, but roads damaged by floodwaters or choked with debris were expected to remain closed into next week, officials said Saturday. The National Park...
Terrifying moments as waterspout touches down on Smith Island; massive recovery effort ahead
People on Smith Island rushed for cover when a tornadic waterspout came ashore just before sunset Thursday. The National Weather service confirms an EF-1 tornado with wind speeds of up to 110 miles an hour touched down in the iconic community, the only inhabited island in Maryland's Chesapeake Bay. Tiffanie...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspends state attorney over stance on abortion law
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has suspended a prosecutor who refused to enforce a new abortion ban and also supported gender-affirming treatment for minors. Attorney Andrew Warren joined CBS News' Jonathan Vigliotti to discuss why his suspension is unconstitutional.
Alex Jones and his "whole world of trouble"
On Friday a jury in Texas decided to punish Alex Jones for his on-air rants claiming that the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax. CBS News legal analyst Rikki Kleiman talks with correspondent Martha Teichner about Jones' continuing legal problems.
New York Health Department says hundreds of people may be infected with polio virus
New York state health officials have found indications of additional cases of polio virus in wastewater samples from two different counties, leading them to warn that hundreds of people may be infected with the potentially serious virus. Just two weeks ago, the New York Health Department reported the nation's first...
Alex Jones to pay parents $45.2 million in Sandy Hook case
A Texas jury has ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay the parents of a victim of the Sandy Hook school shooting $45.2 million in punitive damages. That’s in addition to $4.1 million in compensatory damages that the families were awarded after Jones had been found liable for defamation by a judge over his claims the shooting was "a hoax." Michael George has the latest.
David Sedaris on Alaska, land of eagles and no neckties
I always thought I'd know who I got my COVID from, but in the end I have no idea. Someone in Alaska, I'm guessing. And that's OK. If you've never been, you should, if only for the wildlife. One afternoon in Kodiak a pilot offered to take me up in...
Transcript: Rep. Peter Meijer on "Face the Nation," Aug. 7, 2022
The following is a transcript of an interview with GOP Rep. Peter Meijer of Michigan that aired Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, on "Face the Nation." MARGARET BRENNAN: Michigan Congressman Peter Meijer is one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Trump following the attack on the Capitol. Last Tuesday, he lost his primary race against a Trump-endorsed challenger. Congressman Meijer is with us this morning from Grand Rapids, Michigan. Good morning to Congressman. The person who won that primary is an election denier named John Gibbs, and he is backed by former President Trump. Why do you think Michigan Republicans favored him?
Open: This is "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," August 7
This week on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," we talk to Florida Republican Sen. Rick Scott about the party’s opposition to the Democrats' economic plan, and former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb returns to discuss the monkeypox health emergency. And after a surprising July jobs report, we talk to San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President and CEO Mary Daly about what it means for the U.S. economy.
Flash flooding leaves hundreds stranded in Death Valley National Park
Flash flooding at Death Valley National Park triggered by heavy rainfall on Friday buried cars, forced officials to close all roads in and out the park and stranded about 1,000 people, officials said. The park near the California-Nevada state line received at least 1.7 inches of rain at the Furnace...
Maryland Weather: Severe storms damage the state, similar storms to arrive Friday
-- The Baltimore area saw intense heat and humidity followed by thunderstorms on Thursday. The same severe storms are projected to return on Friday too. The storms generated a tornadic waterspout that damaged part of Smith Island. In Baltimore, the wind knocked down dozens of trees and obstructed roads. As...
Alex Jones judgment: The cost of lies
On Friday a jury in Texas, Alex Jones' home state, unanimously decided to punish him, to the tune of $45.2 million, on top of the $4.1 million they had already ordered him to pay to the parents of 6-year-old Jesse Lewis, who died in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012.
