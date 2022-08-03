ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

CBS News

Suspect in Ohio shootings that left 4 dead captured in Kansas

A man wanted in connection with the shooting deaths of four people in an Ohio neighborhood on Friday has been captured in Kansas, authorities announced Saturday. Police in Montgomery County's Butler Township, north of Dayton, said officers were called to the area shortly before noon Friday on a report of shots fired. Butler Township Police Chief John Porter said four victims with gunshot wounds were found at "multiple crime scenes" and all were pronounced dead at the scene.
DAYTON, OH
CBS News

Indiana lawmakers approve abortion ban

Indiana's Legislature became the first in the nation Friday to pass new legislation restricting access to abortions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The measure now goes to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, who has not indicated whether he will sign it. Indiana was among the earliest Republican-run...
INDIANA STATE
CBS News

Alex Jones and his "whole world of trouble"

On Friday a jury in Texas decided to punish Alex Jones for his on-air rants claiming that the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax. CBS News legal analyst Rikki Kleiman talks with correspondent Martha Teichner about Jones' continuing legal problems.
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Alex Jones to pay parents $45.2 million in Sandy Hook case

A Texas jury has ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay the parents of a victim of the Sandy Hook school shooting $45.2 million in punitive damages. That’s in addition to $4.1 million in compensatory damages that the families were awarded after Jones had been found liable for defamation by a judge over his claims the shooting was "a hoax." Michael George has the latest.
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Transcript: Rep. Peter Meijer on "Face the Nation," Aug. 7, 2022

The following is a transcript of an interview with GOP Rep. Peter Meijer of Michigan that aired Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, on "Face the Nation." MARGARET BRENNAN: Michigan Congressman Peter Meijer is one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Trump following the attack on the Capitol. Last Tuesday, he lost his primary race against a Trump-endorsed challenger. Congressman Meijer is with us this morning from Grand Rapids, Michigan. Good morning to Congressman. The person who won that primary is an election denier named John Gibbs, and he is backed by former President Trump. Why do you think Michigan Republicans favored him?
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS News

Open: This is "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," August 7

This week on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," we talk to Florida Republican Sen. Rick Scott about the party’s opposition to the Democrats' economic plan, and former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb returns to discuss the monkeypox health emergency. And after a surprising July jobs report, we talk to San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President and CEO Mary Daly about what it means for the U.S. economy.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Alex Jones judgment: The cost of lies

On Friday a jury in Texas, Alex Jones' home state, unanimously decided to punish him, to the tune of $45.2 million, on top of the $4.1 million they had already ordered him to pay to the parents of 6-year-old Jesse Lewis, who died in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012.
TEXAS STATE
