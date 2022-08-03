Thursday will be warm with highs in the low 90s

Read on www.kmbc.com
Temps will be in the upper 90s this weekend
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's going to be hot and humid weekend. Saturday's high will top out near 97 degrees with heat indices between 100 and 110 degrees. Sunday will be a ditto of a day. There's a chance of scattered rain showers Monday that will keep temps in the 80s.
Impact Day Friday for dangerous heat and humidity
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Today: IMPACT DAY Heat advisory begins at 1:00 and continues through Saturday…likely to be extended through Sunday. Mostly sunny, High 94, Heat Index 101-105°. Saturday IMPACT DAY: Mostly sunny & windy. High 97, Heat Index 103-108°. Sunday: IMPACT DAY: Partly cloudy, High 96,...
Hot and humid for the next several days
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City is hot and humid for the next few days, with highs reaching the mid-90s this weekend. Things are mostly clear Thursday night, with lows near 70 in areas around the metro. Friday will be sunny with highs in the low 90s and heat...
Historic West Bottoms kicks off First Fridays weekend amid heat wave
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Historic West Bottoms is kicking off its First Fridays weekend as heat indices could get over 100 degrees. "Well, if you can't tell, it's the dog days of summer. It's hot, but it is fun," said Amber Arnett-Bequeaith, VP of West Bottoms Historic Entertainment District.
Sunny and warm for your Thursday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This morning: Flash Flood Warning until 9:15 AM for SE Johnson County, MO, Henry County and Benton County. Doppler estimates more than 5” has fallen and it is still raining. In KC, Storms are moving out. Today: Sunny and Warm, High 90. Friday: Sunny...
Dangerous heat continues through Wednesday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The dangerous heat is set to continue into Wednesday. Tuesday evening is mostly clear with lows in the upper 70s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy, with hot and humid skies with highs in the mid and upper 90s. Heat index levels may be above 105.
The temperatures will heat back up the next few days
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. Tonight: There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. Low: 71°. Thursday: Increasing sunshine in the morning. Staying warm and a little humid. Wind: E-NE 5-10 mph. High: 90°. Friday: Sunny, warmer and staying a bit...
Surprise tornados ravaged the Kansas City area this summer—here’s what it all means
Around 1 am on a Wednesday in early June, large swaths of south KC were awakened by phone notifications and screeching sirens. The forecast had called for a dark and stormy night, but a tornado warning came seemingly out of nowhere. It was no false alarm, as a storm caused damage from Marysville to Leawood, where a tornado skirted 95th Street.
Free Kansas City Outlaw Days street festival to welcome team
Kansas City is holding a free Free Kansas City Outlaw Days street festival near T-Mobile Center starting Saturday afternoon.
Food Critics: The best burgers Kansas City has to offer
"We really do love our burgers in Kansas City," says IN Kansas City food columnist Jenny Vergara. From joints like Town Topic to fine dining establishments like The Savoy, the humble hamburger is on menus everywhere. "We can't just say 'burgers,'" food blogger Mary Bloch points out. "We've got to...
Dream Factory sends Emmery Radsall, family on Florida trip
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Emmery Radsall suffers from several ailments, including type-one diabetes. The Dream Factory sent Emmery and her family on trip to Florida.
Weekend road construction planned around Kansas City
Drivers in Johnson County and Kansas City North will face weekend interstate and highway closures.
Rolling through the years: People are embracing the fun at Winnwood Skate Center’s Adult Night
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — What has two legs, eight wheels and a lifetime of experience? An adult on roller skates. For all that was lost in the pandemic, many gained new skills. Ciara Chinyere is in her 30s and started roller skating as something to do during stay-at-home orders in the early portion of the COVID-19 pandemic. Her passion for skating just barely surpassed her skill level.
3 Kansas City pharmacies broken into within half an hour
Within half an hour, three pharmacies including two Walgreens and a CVS, were broken into early Friday morning in Kansas City.
Olathe North track star battles past pain for national title
OLATHE, Kan. — A senior at Olathe North High School won a national championship last week at the Junior Olympics. Her journey to get there has been painful. Every step for Ka'liyah McGinnis can be painful. She has a hip problem, joint issues with both knees, a torn ligament in her toe and asthma.
Customers line up to save on Missouri tax-free weekend
Missouri tax-free weekend is underway August. 5-7, 2022. Stores are already seeing long lines as people save on school supplies, clothes.
New restaurant opens in Parkville Commons
Andrew Longres’ love of food started when, at 10 years old, he checked out a copy of Gourmet magazine during a trip to the school library. Twenty-five years later — after working at some of the country’s finest restaurants, including The French Laundry, Bluestem and The American Restaurant — Longres returns to his Northland roots to open Acre, a 3,500-square-foot, 80-seat restaurant in Parkville Commons Shopping Center, 6325 Lewis Street.
Historic Northeast Homes Tour returns
After the COVID-19 pandemic took the world by storm, the Northeast Kansas City Historical Society (NEKCHS) was forced to halt the popular Northeast home tours, until now. The society will host its Ninth Annual Homes Tour Saturday, October 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. All seven properties are within...
Kansas City is making Spire repair its road damage before issuing any new work permits
Spire Energy on Thursday began to repair roads damaged by its utility crews after Kansas City announced it would temporarily refuse to issue new work permits to the company. But it’s not clear when the Department of Public Works will lift the freeze. The city said that Spire Energy...
Kansas City's professional bull riding team is set to make its debut
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Outlaws will be in town this weekend at the T-Mobile Center. If you aren't sure who they are, you aren't alone. The Kansas City Outlaws is a pro bull riding team. This is their inaugural season and Kansas City is one of...
