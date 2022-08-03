Read on www.sfgate.com
Conoco sweetens shareholder returns by $5 billion as profit jumps
Aug 4 (Reuters) - ConocoPhillips (COP.N) on Thursday raised its shareholder payout target by 50% after the largest U.S. independent oil producer beat Wall Street's earnings estimates on surging energy prices.
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Chalks Up Massive Investment Losses In Q2, Operating Profit Rises 39%: What Investors Should Know
Investment holding company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) on Saturday announced that second-quarter operating earnings increased 38.7% year-over-year, although the gain was more than offset by investment- and derivative-related losses. What Happened: The Warren Buffett-led company reported second-quarter operating earnings of $9.28 billion, up from the year-ago quarter’s $6.69...
tickerreport.com
Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Has $420,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 454.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.
Telecom Italia trims expected 2022 core profit drop
MILAN, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) (TLIT.MI) has trimmed its expected profit drop for 2022 to lift its outlook on the back of its second-quarter results, helped by cost cutting and the contribution from the company's Brazilian subsidiary.
EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Surpasses Topline Estimates
EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) stock rose 7.15% (As on August 5, 11:20:38 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted mixed results for the second quarter of FY 22. Crude oil, NGL and natural gas prices increased significantly in 2Q compared with 1Q. Cash paid for hedge settlements in 2Q increased by $1.8 billion compared with 1Q, of which $1.3 billion related to the early termination of certain contracts. Total company crude oil production in 2Q of 464,100 Bopd was above the high end of the guidance range and 3% more than 1Q. NGL and natural gas production were each above the midpoint of the guidance ranges and increased 6% and 5%, respectively, compared with 1Q. Total company equivalent production increased 4% compared with 1Q. Cash operating costs declined to $10.12 per BOE in 2Q compared with $10.24 per BOE in 1Q. Lower lease and well cost was the most significant contributor to the reduction. EOG generated cash flow from operations before changes in working capital of $2.4 billion in 2Q. The company incurred $1.1 billion of cash capital expenditures, resulting in $1.3 billion of free cash flow.
Eli Lilly cuts annual profit view as lower insulin prices hit Q2 sales
Aug 4 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co (LLY.N) on Thursday cut its full-year profit forecast for the second time as lower insulin prices and competition for the company's cancer drug bruised its second-quarter earnings.
FOXBusiness
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Jobless claims rise, Clorox tumbles, oil below $90
Jobless claims tick higher ahead of Friday's big report. Carvana sees continual improvement in cutting costs. Carvana is higher in after hours trading. The online used car retailer expects sequential improvement in selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) per retail unit sold in the third and fourth quarters. The company...
Dow Jumps 350 Points; Crude Oil Drops Over 2%
U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining around 350 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 1.09% to 32,748.95 while the NASDAQ rose 2.07% to 12,604.96. The S&P also rose, gaining, 1.26% to 4,142.83. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Communication services shares climbed 2.5% on Wednesday....
Qurate Retail Shares Rise On Q2 Revenue Beat
Qurate Retail Inc QRTEA reported a second-quarter FY22 sales decrease of 16% year-on-year to $2.95 billion, beating the consensus of $2.82 billion. eCommerce revenue decreased 17% to $1.8 billion or 61% of total revenue in Q2. The company's QxH revenue decreased 12% in Q2, and QVC International revenue decreased by...
Occidental to cut debt and distribute cash, won't raise oil output
HOUSTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY.N) plans to use the bonanza from high oil and gas prices to accelerate debt payments and cash distribution to shareholders but will not raise oil production, Chief Executive Vicki Hollub said on Wednesday.
pulse2.com
Baker Hughes (BKR) Stock: $44 Target And Overweight Rating
The shares of Baker Hughes (BKR) recently received a $44 price target from Barclays. These are the details. The shares of Baker Hughes (BKR) recently received a $44 price target from Barclays. And Barclays analyst J. David Anderson is maintaining an “Overweight” rating on the shares. Anderson adjusted...
Cinemark Earns $744 Million in Revenue in Q2, Beating Wall Street Expectations
Thanks to lower costs compared to its competitors, Cinemark was able to ride the strong early summer box office surge to a strong second quarter, with $744.1 million in revenue reported, beating Wall Street projections of approximately $733 million. That revenue total is up from the $460.5 million grossed in...
etftrends.com
Flows Into Midstream ETFs Rebounded in July
After weakness struck energy markets beginning mid-June, the sector bounced back in July with midstream ETFs capturing some of the greatest inflows YTD. The Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) and the Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (ENFR) saw $94 million and $4 million in net inflows during July. While ENFR, which has $107 million in assets under management, has been gaining flows at a steady pace, gathering $8 million in June, this was a sharp reversal for AMLP from the month prior, in which the $1.2 billion fund saw $157 million in net outflows, according to VettaFi.
CoinTelegraph
Core Scientific increased Bitcoin production by 10% in July amid Texas power cuts
Crypto mining firm Core Scientific reported its operations produced 1,221 Bitcoin (BTC) in July even as the company powered down several times in response to demand on the Texas power grid. In a Friday announcement, Core Scientific said its month-over-month Bitcoin production had increased from 1,106 in June to 1,221...
tickerreport.com
Sageworth Trust Co Sells 1,395 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)
Deutsche Post reports double-digit Q2 earnings growth
BERLIN, Aug 4 (Reuters) - German logistics company Deutsche Post (DPWGn.DE)reported double-digitgrowth in revenue and earnings on Friday and confirmed its outlook for 2022, as its flourishing freight and express business built on an already-strong start to the year.
tipranks.com
Jim Cramer Says Buy Stocks With Exposure to Lower Fuel Prices; Here Are 3 Names That Analysts Like
Let’s talk about fuel, specifically, let’s talk about petrofuels. Prices spiked to more than $120 per barrel in June, but are down to approximately $90 per barrel now. Slowing demand from both industry and retail consumers, likely due to the technical recession of 1H22, is putting downward pressure on prices. You’re likely familiar with at least one immediate effect, the 80-cent drop in gasoline prices over the past 6 weeks. These and other effects are starting to ripple through the economy.
Canadian Natural's profit more than doubles as energy prices surge
Aug 4 (Reuters) - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ.TO)on Thursday reported quarterly profit more than doubled and announced a special dividend of C$1.50 a share, as crude prices soared on tighter energy supplies due to the Ukraine conflict.
APA Corp, Marathon Oil and Ovintiv boost returns as oil prices surge
Aug 3 (Reuters) - U.S. oil producer APA Corp (APA.O) reported a second-quarter profit that nearly tripled on Wednesday, bolstered by surging crude prices. Houston, Texas based APA is the latest oil and gas producer to post sharply higher profits, benefiting from surging oil prices after demand rebounded to pre-pandemic levels and sanctions on major energy producer Russia dented global supply.
BP earnings soar as energy firm profits from rising prices
LONDON (AP) — BP’s earnings tripled in the second quarter as the British energy giant profited from oil and natural gas prices that soared after Russia invaded Ukraine. London-based BP said Tuesday that underlying replacement cost profit, which excludes one-time items and fluctuations in the value of inventories, jumped to $8.45 billion from $2.80 billion in the same period a year earlier. The soaring earnings allowed BP to return billions of dollars to shareholders, with the company boosting its dividend by 10% and announcing that it would buy back $3.5 billion in shares. BP said it expects to increase dividends by about 4% annually through 2025. But the good news for BP shareholders was bad news for consumers as soaring energy prices contribute to the cost-of-living crisis in Britain and around the world.
