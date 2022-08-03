ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Benzinga

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Chalks Up Massive Investment Losses In Q2, Operating Profit Rises 39%: What Investors Should Know

Investment holding company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) on Saturday announced that second-quarter operating earnings increased 38.7% year-over-year, although the gain was more than offset by investment- and derivative-related losses. What Happened: The Warren Buffett-led company reported second-quarter operating earnings of $9.28 billion, up from the year-ago quarter’s $6.69...
STOCKS
tickerreport.com

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Has $420,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 454.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.
STOCKS
State
Texas State
FXDailyReport.com

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Surpasses Topline Estimates

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) stock rose 7.15% (As on August 5, 11:20:38 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted mixed results for the second quarter of FY 22. Crude oil, NGL and natural gas prices increased significantly in 2Q compared with 1Q. Cash paid for hedge settlements in 2Q increased by $1.8 billion compared with 1Q, of which $1.3 billion related to the early termination of certain contracts. Total company crude oil production in 2Q of 464,100 Bopd was above the high end of the guidance range and 3% more than 1Q. NGL and natural gas production were each above the midpoint of the guidance ranges and increased 6% and 5%, respectively, compared with 1Q. Total company equivalent production increased 4% compared with 1Q. Cash operating costs declined to $10.12 per BOE in 2Q compared with $10.24 per BOE in 1Q. Lower lease and well cost was the most significant contributor to the reduction. EOG generated cash flow from operations before changes in working capital of $2.4 billion in 2Q. The company incurred $1.1 billion of cash capital expenditures, resulting in $1.3 billion of free cash flow.
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

STOCK MARKET NEWS: Jobless claims rise, Clorox tumbles, oil below $90

Jobless claims tick higher ahead of Friday's big report. Carvana sees continual improvement in cutting costs. Carvana is higher in after hours trading. The online used car retailer expects sequential improvement in selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) per retail unit sold in the third and fourth quarters. The company...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Dow Jumps 350 Points; Crude Oil Drops Over 2%

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining around 350 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 1.09% to 32,748.95 while the NASDAQ rose 2.07% to 12,604.96. The S&P also rose, gaining, 1.26% to 4,142.83. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Communication services shares climbed 2.5% on Wednesday....
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midstream#Zacks Investment Research#Snapshot#Business Markets Analysis#Linus Business#Automated Insights
Benzinga

Qurate Retail Shares Rise On Q2 Revenue Beat

Qurate Retail Inc QRTEA reported a second-quarter FY22 sales decrease of 16% year-on-year to $2.95 billion, beating the consensus of $2.82 billion. eCommerce revenue decreased 17% to $1.8 billion or 61% of total revenue in Q2. The company's QxH revenue decreased 12% in Q2, and QVC International revenue decreased by...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
pulse2.com

Baker Hughes (BKR) Stock: $44 Target And Overweight Rating

The shares of Baker Hughes (BKR) recently received a $44 price target from Barclays. These are the details. The shares of Baker Hughes (BKR) recently received a $44 price target from Barclays. And Barclays analyst J. David Anderson is maintaining an “Overweight” rating on the shares. Anderson adjusted...
STOCKS
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
etftrends.com

Flows Into Midstream ETFs Rebounded in July

After weakness struck energy markets beginning mid-June, the sector bounced back in July with midstream ETFs capturing some of the greatest inflows YTD. The Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) and the Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (ENFR) saw $94 million and $4 million in net inflows during July. While ENFR, which has $107 million in assets under management, has been gaining flows at a steady pace, gathering $8 million in June, this was a sharp reversal for AMLP from the month prior, in which the $1.2 billion fund saw $157 million in net outflows, according to VettaFi.
STOCKS
tickerreport.com

Sageworth Trust Co Sells 1,395 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business.
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Jim Cramer Says Buy Stocks With Exposure to Lower Fuel Prices; Here Are 3 Names That Analysts Like

Let’s talk about fuel, specifically, let’s talk about petrofuels. Prices spiked to more than $120 per barrel in June, but are down to approximately $90 per barrel now. Slowing demand from both industry and retail consumers, likely due to the technical recession of 1H22, is putting downward pressure on prices. You’re likely familiar with at least one immediate effect, the 80-cent drop in gasoline prices over the past 6 weeks. These and other effects are starting to ripple through the economy.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

APA Corp, Marathon Oil and Ovintiv boost returns as oil prices surge

Aug 3 (Reuters) - U.S. oil producer APA Corp (APA.O) reported a second-quarter profit that nearly tripled on Wednesday, bolstered by surging crude prices. Houston, Texas based APA is the latest oil and gas producer to post sharply higher profits, benefiting from surging oil prices after demand rebounded to pre-pandemic levels and sanctions on major energy producer Russia dented global supply.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

BP earnings soar as energy firm profits from rising prices

LONDON (AP) — BP’s earnings tripled in the second quarter as the British energy giant profited from oil and natural gas prices that soared after Russia invaded Ukraine. London-based BP said Tuesday that underlying replacement cost profit, which excludes one-time items and fluctuations in the value of inventories, jumped to $8.45 billion from $2.80 billion in the same period a year earlier. The soaring earnings allowed BP to return billions of dollars to shareholders, with the company boosting its dividend by 10% and announcing that it would buy back $3.5 billion in shares. BP said it expects to increase dividends by about 4% annually through 2025. But the good news for BP shareholders was bad news for consumers as soaring energy prices contribute to the cost-of-living crisis in Britain and around the world.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

