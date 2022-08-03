Sacramento County code enforcement officer helps children out of burning home

Read on www.kcra.com
KCRA.com
Vehicle goes into Orangevale tattoo parlor after crash, officials say
ORANGEVALE, Calif. — Two people were sent to the hospital Monday afternoon after a crash involving two vehicles that ended with one of the vehicles crashing into a business in the Orangevale area of Sacramento County, officials said. A pickup truck went into the Orchard City Tattoo parlor on...
KCRA.com
Family of 20-year-old killed in Rancho Cordova party shooting reacts: 'He was just so sweet'
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A family is demanding justice after 20-year-old Corey Shearer was shot and killed at a house party in Rancho Cordova on Friday night. Rancho Cordova police responded after getting a 911 call at about 11:21 p.m. on Friday about a shooting at a house on Ramsgate Way near Mather Field Road.
KCRA.com
Family identifies woman killed in Orangevale hit-and-run crash as loving mother, grandmother
ORANGEVALE, Calif. — Family members have identified the person killed in a hit-and-run crash in Orangevale over the weekend as 56-year-old Cynthia Wright of Citrus Heights. The California Highway Patrol said that around 10 p.m. Saturday, a vehicle traveling westbound on Greenback Lane, west of Walnut Avenue, "struck a pedestrian walking northbound outside of the crosswalk."
KCRA.com
Calaveras County deputy arrested on drug and gun charges; investigation underway
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, Calif. — An investigation is underway after a Calaveras County deputy was arrested on gun and drug charges in Tuolumne County, authorities said. On July 26, the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office received a report alleging “active drug use by a parent,” which is when detectives began to investigate 33-year-old Timothy Bell, a Calaveras County Sheriff’s deputy.
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Placer Co. teen missing, child hurt in hit-and-run crash, senate passes inflation reduction act
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
KCRA.com
Newly installed license plate readers in Galt help police track down suspects
GALT, Calif. — The city of Galt has a new crime-fighting tool called the Flock Safety System, which has been in place for two months and is already helping victims get back their stolen items. The system includes license plate readers, and the city has already installed 15 throughout...
KCRA.com
Gone in 30 seconds: Fire crews lose rigs, gear in flames. Volunteers give them bit of hope
PLACERVILLE, Calif. — Fire crews from across the state are battling a complex of lightning-caused fires in the Six Rivers National Forest. One of those crews came from El Dorado County and has paid a big price. In a matter of seconds on Saturday, the Shingle Springs Band of...
KCRA.com
$50,000 reward offered to find Kiely Rodni,16-year-old missing after Truckee campground party
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The 16-year-old missing teenager who was last seen at a party in Truckee is now being treated as an abduction case, Placer County Sheriff's Office confirmed Sunday night. An anonymous tip line has been established and a $50,000 reward is being offered to help find Kiely...
KCRA.com
DA, Tracy police to speak in opposition of parole of convicted child torturer
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — The San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office and the Tracy Police Department are holding a press conference Tuesday to speak in opposition of parole for a man convicted of child torture 10 years ago. Inmate Anthony Vincent Waiters was convicted in 2011 of...
KCRA.com
2 killed, 2 injured in overnight Sacramento crash, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two people died and two others were injured in a two-vehicle crash overnight in Sacramento, authorities said. The crash happened on Sunday around 12:48 a.m. at the intersection of Garden Highway and Northgate Boulevard, the Sacramento Police Department said in a release. Fire crews at the...
KCRA.com
Fire displaces 11 people, destroys 3 apartment units in Rancho Cordova, fire officials say
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — At least 11 people are without a home after a fire destroyed three apartment units in Rancho Cordova, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. The fire started from an exterior balcony located at 3500 Data Drive at around 4 a.m. on Sunday, Metro Fire...
KCRA.com
1 killed, another injured in Stockton crash
STOCKTON, Calif. — One person is dead and another person was injured in a Saturday afternoon crash in Stockton, authorities said. The crash happened around 4:36 p.m. in the 3100 block of South Turnpike Road, which is near Interstate 5 south of Stockton, the Stockton Police Department said. Officers...
KCRA.com
78-year-old woman carjacked in Stockton, police search for suspects
STOCKTON, Calif. — Authorities are searching for a man and two teens who they say carjacked a 78-year-old woman in broad daylight. The carjacking happened around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday in the 2800 block of Country Club Boulevard, which is just off of Interstate 5 and surrounded by businesses in Stockton, the police department said.
KCRA.com
1 injured after suspected illegal firework goes off inside car, Sacramento roads reopened
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two people were taken to the hospital after authorities believe an illegal firework or similar device accidentally went off inside a vehicle in Sacramento. The explosion happened on Saturday around 1 p.m. in the area of Connie Drive and Roseville Road, which is near Haggin Oaks...
KCRA.com
Grass fire burns about 15 acres near Camanche Reservoir in Amador County
AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. — Fire crews battled a grass fire that burned in Amador County near the Camanche Reservoir on Sunday. KCRA 3 Chief Meteorologist Mark Finan is tracking the fire and says it burned in the area of Coal Mine Road near Buena Vista Road. He said the area has a lot of mixed vegetation, which includes a lot of dry grass.
KCRA.com
Community gathers for 'Stop the Violence' soul food cookout in Del Paso Heights
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — "Stop the Violence," that's the message organizers hope to spread as they bring the Del Paso Heights neighborhood of Sacramento together for a soul food cookout. People gathered on Sunday from 12-6 p.m. "An event like this here helps because it creates unity," said Samuel Kinsey,...
KCRA.com
1 injured after vehicle overturns on Interstate 80, delays on westbound lanes
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — One person was injured after a vehicle overturned on Interstate 80 north of Auburn, authorities said. The area is now seeing significant traffic delays. The incident happened Sunday afternoon on the westbound lanes of the highway near Clipper Gap in Placer County, Caltrans said on...
KCRA.com
Clear The Shelters 2022 in Northern California: How to adopt a pet or donate this August
Animal shelters in Northern California and across the country are teaming up with NBC stations, including KCRA 3, to find loving homes for pets as part of the Clear The Shelters pet adoption and donation campaign. The campaign runs from Aug. 1 to Aug. 31. More than a half-million pets...
KCRA.com
Sacramento-area man's death by suicide inspires trek across America for mental health awareness
FOLSOM, Calif. — After learning his loved one died by suicide, Richard Lima decided to take his bike to the East Coast and ride across the nation raising awareness for mental health and suicide prevention. “It’s prevalent across the country everywhere I go, small town, big city, it doesn’t...
KCRA.com
Two Sacramento homeless ordinances are up for a vote Tuesday
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento City Council will consider two ordinances that will address the city's growing homeless population and where they can seek shelter. During a special meeting, the council will consider rescinding an ordinance passed in April titled the "Emergency Shelter and Enforcement Act of 2022." The...
