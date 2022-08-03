NBA 2K23 Reveals New Gameplay Details Ahead of Release

Read on comicbook.com
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 11 "Navy Velvet" Gets New Release Date
One of the most beloved Jumpman models of all time is the Air Jordan 11. It is the shoe that Jordan wore when he returned to the NBA in 1995, and over the years, this sneaker has remained a top 3 silhouette, of all time. Fans love it when new colorways come out, and every year, you can expect at least one new model to arrive around Christmas time.
One Of The Titles Xbox CEO Of Microsoft Gaming Phil Spencer Most Anticipates Playing Is God Of War Ragnarok On The PlayStation
As he publicly stated on Twitter, Xbox CEO Phil Spencer is eagerly awaiting the release of God of War Ragnarok so that he may completely give in to its gameplay. In theory, this is typical as many people are anticipating a Sony PlayStation blockbuster. However, they do not control the...
ComicBook
Fantasy Flight Games Reveals New Marvel Game in Development
Fantasy Flight Games is working on a new Marvel tabletop game. Today, Fantasy Flight Games Head of Studio Chris Gerber announced Marvel D.A.G.G.E.R., a new tabletop game featuring Marvel characters. Gerber did not explain what kind of tabletop game Marvel D.A.G.G.E.R would be, but he noted that D.A.G.G.E.R. stood for "Defense Alliance for Global and Galactic Emergency Response." The game was also described as a "board game" as opposed to a card game like Marvel Champions: The Card Game. A logo for Marvel D.A.G.G.E.R. will be published on Fantasy Flight's social media pages in the near future.
ComicBook
PS1 Fans Thrilled to See Beloved RPG Finally Returning
Longtime fans of the original PlayStation are thrilled to see that one of the most beloved RPGs that first came to the console in 1998 is making a comeback. Square Enix announced this morning that after numerous leaks, Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together is making a return on modern platforms later this year. This new version of the game, called Tactics Ogre: Reborn, is set to come to PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC on November 11, 2022. And while this re-release was somewhat expected, that hasn't kept fans from being over the moon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
technewstoday.com
20 Best Single Player Switch Games in 2022
Nintendo Switch is mostly known for its family-friendly games and titles. However, there are times when you don’t have family members or friends on your side to enjoy the game together. At such time, having a single-player game that can provide both entertainment and thrills at your disposal can be life-saving.
LOOK: Carmelo Anthony Comments On LeBron's Instagram Post
Carmelo Anthony commented on LeBron James' Instagram post. Both players played for the Los Angeles Lakers last season.
Yardbarker
Scottie Pippen Admitted He Was Afraid To Face Clyde Drexler In 1992 Finals: "He Played A Lot Like Me, Lot Of Speed, Athleticism, Could Handle The Ball, Make Plays."
The Chicago Bulls had one of the most memorable runs in NBA history during the 90s, dominating the league throughout most of the decade, winning six championships in the span of eight years. Michael Jordan and co. took the team to the top of the league after years of struggles...
stillrealtous.com
Major Name Reportedly Removed From WWE’s Internal Roster
The last few months have been interesting for WWE as the company has been going through major changes. Vince McMahon recently retired and now PWInsider is reporting that Vince McMahon was officially removed from WWE’s internal talent roster earlier this week. It was noted that Vince McMahon was listed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
First Practice Footage of Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and John Wall Revealed
The LA Clippers have gotten their squad together for practice runs
knowtechie.com
Far Cry 6 is free to play this weekend on consoles and PC
If your plans are open this weekend, Far Cry 6 is free this weekend for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC owners. From today to August 7, Ubisoft will give you free access to the game and its free DLCs, including three crossover missions. To take advantage of this offer, head to...
happygamer.com
Two Betas Of F1 22 Crossplay Will Launch This Month
Crossplay would not be included in F1 22 until after launch, as we previously knew, and Codemasters reassured gamers who were looking forward to this feature by stating that it would be formally unveiled in August. Therefore, there is currently no specific launch date, but work on implementing crossplay appears...
ComicBook
Current SmackDown Star Teases Bringing Back Old Gimmick at WWE Clash at the Castle
WWE's first premium live event emanating from the United Kingdom in over 30 years could be a homecoming for one of the country's most dominant exports. While main roster fans know him as Butch of the Brawling Brutes, most know the scally cap-clad cruiserweight as Pete Dunne, one of the longest-reigning world champions of the modern era. Debuting with WWE at the inaugural NXT UK Championship Tournament in January 2017, Dunne would run rough shot to the finals, where he'd ultimately come up short against Tyler Bate. It would only take Dunne four months to get his hands on the NXT UK Title, as he'd dethrone Bate at NXT Takeover: Chicago in May 2017.
IGN
Do the PS5, XSX Dashboards Need a Redesign? - Next-Gen Console Watch
Welcome back to Next-Gen Console Watch, our show following all the news and rumors on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Series S. I’m Daemon Hatfield, and this week I’m joined by Jonathon Dornbush, senior editor and host of IGN's PlayStation podcast, Beyond! And also here is senior editor Kat Bailey, who can be seen and heard on IGN's Nintendo Voice Chat Podcast.
ComicBook
Becky Lynch on Vince McMahon Leaving WWE, Triple H Taking Over Creative
Becky Lynch spoke with ESPN this week regarding Vince McMahon's retirement announcement and Paul "Triple H" Levesque stepping in as the new Head of Creative for WWE. Lynch was one of the pillars of the NXT Women's Division during Levesque's time overseeing the developmental brand while working with McMahon led to her winning the main event of WrestleMania 35 (the first Mania to ever have a women's match in the main event). Her response was a combination of sadness and optimism.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Free Games for August 2022 Available Now
The latest lineup of games joining PlayStation Plus for the month of August 2022 are now free to download for subscribers. Within the past few days, Sony unveiled the newest slate of PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 games that would be available for PS Plus Essential members throughout the coming weeks. And as a whole, August happens to be one of the strongest offerings that PS Plus has seen so far in 2022.
NME
‘Halo Infinite’ August update will improve player customization
343 Industries has detailed the upcoming Halo Infinite August update, which will feature even more player customization options. Sharing in a new blog post, 343 has confirmed that Halo Infinite‘s next Drop Pod update is set to arrive on August 9 and will focus specifically on “improving the player experience,” quality of life changes, and other fan-requested features.
sneakernews.com
USA Colors Dawn On The Nike Air Griffey Max 1
With the All-Star Game and Trade Deadline now behind us, the most important weeks of the MLB season now await as Division rivals continue to ramp up the competition. This puts the Air Griffey Max 1 drops at center stage, and Nike is ready to present the re-issue in a USA-friendly colorway.
MLB・
Two Point Campus Release Date, Trailer, Gameplay, and Details
First, they asked you to manage a chain of hospitals, hoping that you can improve the health care in Two Point County. Now, they want you to run a university. Find out all you need to know about Two Point Campus including its release date, trailer, gameplay, and other relevant details here in this article. Then, you can set off to become one of the best deans of all time.
ComicBook
Warhammer 40,000 Tabletop RPG Announced
Cubicle 7 has announced a new Warhammer 40,000 tabletop RPG, in which players will play as average citizens of the Imperium of man. Warhammer 40,000: Imperium Maledictum is a new game in which players serve a patron and investigate various dangers within the Macharian Sector. While the Warhammer 40,000: Wrath and Glory RPG (also published by Cubicle 7) is focused on high-octane combat similar to that seen in Warhammer 40,000 game, Imperium Maledictum is a more pulp-style game similar to the Eisenhorn books or other Black Library tales that focus on the common folk within the Empire of Man. Players won't be playing as a Space Marine in Imperium Maledictum, but they could serve an Inquisitor or a member of the Ecclesiarchy.
ComicBook
Far Cry 6 Going Free for Limited Time
Ubisoft is making Far Cry 6 completely free to play for a limited period of time across all platforms. The latest entry in the long-running Far Cry series hasn't even been out for a full year, but Ubisoft is already greatly lowering the barrier of entry needed to play the game. And in addition to being available for no cost, Far Cry 6 is also getting a steep discount to make this promotion even better.
Comments / 0