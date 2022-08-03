ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Barcelona May Not Need To Sell Frenkie De Jong To Sign Bernardo Silva

By Dylan Mcbennett
City Transfer Room
City Transfer Room
 2 days ago

Barcelona have activated a third economic lever making the club €100million, and are now set to activate a fourth one. The club are now reportedly in a good place financially, and do not need to sell Frenkie De Jong in order to sign main target Bernardo Silva, but they made need two different players to take a pay cut.

Silva is valued at around €80million by Manchester City.

Barcelona may need a favour from Gerard Pique and Sergio Busquets.

IMAGO / Action Plus

According to Què T'hi Jugues , a Catalonian publication, Barca no longer need to sell to sign Bernardo Silva. The belief since the beginning has been Frenkie De Jong would need to leave the club in order for Bernardo to sign, but the economic levers may have reduced the need for this.

There was a meeting tonight between Mateu Alemany, Joan Laporta and Gerard Pique's agent. In the meeting, as reported by Gerard Romero, Laporta and Alemany asked if Gerard Pique would lower his salary for next season in order to help the club out financially.

If Pique and Sergio Busquets lower their wages, Barcelona will be in great shape financially. If not, there may be consequences and it could be bad for the club.

Bernardo is set to be pursued by Barcelona if Pique and Sergio Busquets lower their wages. If not there will be too much financial pressure on the club to afford to bring Bernardo Silva in.

