ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malden, MA

Police search for suspect in connection with animal cruelty

By Eleanor Dash
whdh.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on whdh.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
universalhub.com

Police seek help finding missing Roxbury girl

Boston Police report they are continuing to search for Nah-Tayleigh Brown, 13, who was last seen the evening of July 29 in the area of Dewey Terrace in Roxbury. At the time, she was wearing a black shirt and pants and rainbow crocs. Police contacted her by phone, but she refused to come home or provide details as to her location. She is known to spend time in Mattapan.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Citizen’s tip helps police track down missing elderly woman

The 85-year-old woman was located safely in Weymouth thanks to a joint effort. An elderly woman with a memory impairment went missing on Friday, but Massachusetts State Police were able to find her thanks to the help of social media. Weymouth police reached out to state police on Friday morning...
WEYMOUTH, MA
NECN

Lawrence Police Looking for Missing Teen

Police in Lawrence, Massachusetts, are looking for a 16-year-old girl who has been missing since Wednesday. Shantely Vega was last seen in the Broadway area of Lawrence, police said. She is approximately 5'4" tall, weighing 174 pounds. Vega was wearing jean shorts and a white tank top. Police said she...
LAWRENCE, MA
NECN

Crash Questions: Pembroke Police Officer's OUI Case Disappears

Bill Howland and Elayna Collin are still recovering from a serious car accident that sent them to hospital on April 25, 2021. It’s a moment they said forever changed their lives. “I had a broken left pelvis that was smashed pretty good. I had to have a hip replacement,”...
PEMBROKE, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Malden, MA
Crime & Safety
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Malden, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

UPDATE: Arrest made in Nashua deadly shooting

NASHUA, N.H. — An arrest has been made in connection with a deadly shooting that took place in Nashua, New Hampshire. Nashua Police responded to reports of a person shot near a business on Amherst Street, shortly before 11:30 a.m., Friday. When officials arrived on scene they located the body of Lee Knoetig, age 53, outside the business suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the N.H. Attorney General.
NASHUA, NH
thechronicle.news

Police searching for SUV in reference to Cambridge disturbance

Regional police are persevering with to analyze a disturbance in Cambridge. The incident occurred simply earlier than 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, within the space of Avenue Street and Gail Avenue. When officers arrived, a car was seen fleeing the world. It allegedly didn’t cease for police and was final noticed heading...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Cruelty#Police#Animal Care#Arl#Sunbeam Television#Arl Law Enforcement
Watertown News

Man Wanted for Armed Robbery in Watertown Caught in New Hampshire

A man who held up a store in Watertown with a weapon was arrested by authorities in New Hampshire after a chase and a hostage situation. On July 29 at 9:23 p.m., a clerk at Hardy’s Spa on Belmont Street called police after a man robbed the store with what appeared to be a handgun, said Watertown Police Lt. James O’Connor.
WATERTOWN, MA
whdh.com

Fire officials: Unattended cooking the cause of Melrose house fire

MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - Unattended cooking was the cause behind a house fire that cause a family to be displaced, Melrose fire officials told 7NEWS. According to the Melrose Fire Department, firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire but a pet cat died of smoke inhalation. The family and...
MELROSE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FraminghamSOURCE

Police Arrest Framingham Woman on Drug Charges

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham woman yesterday morning on drug charges. Police arrested Shannon Donovan, 42, of 34 Arsenal Road of Framingham at 9:05 a.m. on Wednesday, August 3. She was charged with possession of a Class A drug and possession of a Class B drug. “Officers...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
WCVB

Police investigate stabbing near Freedom Trail in Boston

BOSTON — Police are investigating a crime scene in a busy part of downtown Boston where a witness told NewsCenter 5 that a man was stabbed in the back of the neck. Police were dispatched to State Street after a stabbing was reported around 3 p.m. in response to a reported stabbing. The victim they found was taken to a hospital with wounds that are not considered to be life-threatening.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Voice

Second Body Found On Carson Beach In South Boston: Police

Authorities are investigating two deaths on Carson Beach after police found two bodies at different times at the South Boston spot. The first body was reported to Boston police just before 1:30 p.m. Boston firefighters pulled them out of the water near Mother's Rest Area, police said. Investigators did not release any identifying information as they are still notifying their family.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

MBTA worker injured in bus fire released from hospital

BOSTON (WHDH) - One of the two MBTA employees hospitalized after a bus fire in Jamaica Plain on Thursday was released from the hospital Friday, according to MBTA spokesperson Lisa Battison. The two employees unsuccessfully attempted to extinguish the fire after the bus caught flames shortly after 3:00 p.m. The...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy