Police search for suspect in connection with animal cruelty

JetBlue New Launches Boston to London Transatlantic RouteThe New York ExclusiveBoston, MA
Scituate Animal Shelter Welcomes First In-House Veterinarian Amid Major Building ImprovementsDianna CarneyScituate, MA
5 great seafood places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 great burger places in BostonAlina AndrasBoston, MA
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
Police seek help finding missing Roxbury girl
Boston Police report they are continuing to search for Nah-Tayleigh Brown, 13, who was last seen the evening of July 29 in the area of Dewey Terrace in Roxbury. At the time, she was wearing a black shirt and pants and rainbow crocs. Police contacted her by phone, but she refused to come home or provide details as to her location. She is known to spend time in Mattapan.
Citizen’s tip helps police track down missing elderly woman
The 85-year-old woman was located safely in Weymouth thanks to a joint effort. An elderly woman with a memory impairment went missing on Friday, but Massachusetts State Police were able to find her thanks to the help of social media. Weymouth police reached out to state police on Friday morning...
Lawrence Police Looking for Missing Teen
Police in Lawrence, Massachusetts, are looking for a 16-year-old girl who has been missing since Wednesday. Shantely Vega was last seen in the Broadway area of Lawrence, police said. She is approximately 5'4" tall, weighing 174 pounds. Vega was wearing jean shorts and a white tank top. Police said she...
Crash Questions: Pembroke Police Officer's OUI Case Disappears
Bill Howland and Elayna Collin are still recovering from a serious car accident that sent them to hospital on April 25, 2021. It’s a moment they said forever changed their lives. “I had a broken left pelvis that was smashed pretty good. I had to have a hip replacement,”...
UPDATE: Arrest made in Nashua deadly shooting
NASHUA, N.H. — An arrest has been made in connection with a deadly shooting that took place in Nashua, New Hampshire. Nashua Police responded to reports of a person shot near a business on Amherst Street, shortly before 11:30 a.m., Friday. When officials arrived on scene they located the body of Lee Knoetig, age 53, outside the business suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the N.H. Attorney General.
Police searching for SUV in reference to Cambridge disturbance
Regional police are persevering with to analyze a disturbance in Cambridge. The incident occurred simply earlier than 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, within the space of Avenue Street and Gail Avenue. When officers arrived, a car was seen fleeing the world. It allegedly didn’t cease for police and was final noticed heading...
Worcester police: Fatal crash involving stolen SUV remains under investigation
Police said the crash involved a stolen sport utility vehicle that ran a red light and struck two vehicles in the intersection of Main and Chandler streets, police said. The crash occurred about 10 p.m. No charges have been filed in the case, police said Friday. The SUV had five...
Officials investigating second ‘suspicious death’ in Nashua, Friday
NASHUA, N.H. — Officials in Nashua are responding to the scene of a “suspicious death,” according to a release issued by the New Hampshire Attorney General. Officials say an adult female has been found at a home in Nashua. This marks the second death deemed suspicious that...
Police: Arrest made in connection with man shot and killed at Nashua gas station
NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Police arrested a Nashua man for shooting and killing 53-year-old Lee Knoetig outside a local gas station, said Attorney General John M. Formella and the Nashua Police Department. Police said they responded to a call Friday morning that a person had been shot. At the scene,...
Police seek help identifying man allegedly involved in Davis Square bike theft
The theft occurred late last month. Authorities are searching for a “person of interest” in a bicycle theft at the Davis Square MBTA station in Somerville. MBTA Transit Police posted photos of the man related to the July 26 bicycle larceny. The police are asking for help identifying...
Man Wanted for Armed Robbery in Watertown Caught in New Hampshire
A man who held up a store in Watertown with a weapon was arrested by authorities in New Hampshire after a chase and a hostage situation. On July 29 at 9:23 p.m., a clerk at Hardy’s Spa on Belmont Street called police after a man robbed the store with what appeared to be a handgun, said Watertown Police Lt. James O’Connor.
Fire officials: Unattended cooking the cause of Melrose house fire
MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - Unattended cooking was the cause behind a house fire that cause a family to be displaced, Melrose fire officials told 7NEWS. According to the Melrose Fire Department, firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire but a pet cat died of smoke inhalation. The family and...
Police Arrest Framingham Woman on Drug Charges
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham woman yesterday morning on drug charges. Police arrested Shannon Donovan, 42, of 34 Arsenal Road of Framingham at 9:05 a.m. on Wednesday, August 3. She was charged with possession of a Class A drug and possession of a Class B drug. “Officers...
Police investigate stabbing near Freedom Trail in Boston
BOSTON — Police are investigating a crime scene in a busy part of downtown Boston where a witness told NewsCenter 5 that a man was stabbed in the back of the neck. Police were dispatched to State Street after a stabbing was reported around 3 p.m. in response to a reported stabbing. The victim they found was taken to a hospital with wounds that are not considered to be life-threatening.
Police investigating suspicious death in Nashua, N.H.
NASHUA, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police are investigating suspicious death of an adult male in Nashua on Friday morning. Police said they responded to a local business for reports of a deceased male. No further information has been released. This is a developing story. Check back for updates...
Two people seriously injured after crash involving scooter in Dorchester
BOSTON — Two people were hospitalized after a crash overnight involving a car and a scooter in Dorchester. According to Boston Police, the crash happened near the intersection of Boston Street and Mount Vernon Street just before midnight. When officers arrives on the scene they located a man and...
Second Body Found On Carson Beach In South Boston: Police
Authorities are investigating two deaths on Carson Beach after police found two bodies at different times at the South Boston spot. The first body was reported to Boston police just before 1:30 p.m. Boston firefighters pulled them out of the water near Mother's Rest Area, police said. Investigators did not release any identifying information as they are still notifying their family.
Police: Drug suspect hit cruiser, parked cars while trying to escape
A couple has been arrested after an incident facing off with officers in Fall River overnight.
Framingham Police: Thief Steals Credit Cards at Target & Charges $5,000 at Walmart
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are reminding individuals to watch their valuables when shopping, after a woman’s wallet was stolen from her pocketbook while shopping at Target in Framingham. The larceny was reported at 3:39 p.m. yesterday, August 3 at 400 Cochituate Road. A “woman’s wallet was taken out...
MBTA worker injured in bus fire released from hospital
BOSTON (WHDH) - One of the two MBTA employees hospitalized after a bus fire in Jamaica Plain on Thursday was released from the hospital Friday, according to MBTA spokesperson Lisa Battison. The two employees unsuccessfully attempted to extinguish the fire after the bus caught flames shortly after 3:00 p.m. The...
