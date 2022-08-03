Syndication: USA TODAY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount grocery chain opening another new location in Tennessee on August 10thKristen WaltersAthens, TN
Nordstrom Rack announces plan to open new store location in TennesseeKristen WaltersChattanooga, TN
Popular Tennessee restaurant closed abruptly this monthKristen WaltersTennessee State
Southern Christian Coalition Calls on Lee to Cut Ties with Hillsdale CollegeAdvocate AndyTennessee State
WKRC
Famous Cincinnati high school football rivalry makes it to the big screen
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) – Moeller vs. Princeton: It's known as one of Greater Cincinnati's most storied high school football rivalries. And now, that history is featured in a new movie produced by Cincinnati area natives Branson Wright and Tony Ralston. Their documentary, "King of the Block," premieres locally next...
Michigan Man Rich Eisen Absolutely Roasts Ohio State
Rich Eisen is always down to champion his Wolverines.
ESPN host wants to cancel 'Mount Rushmore' because it's 'offensive'
ESPN host Jalen Rose took to Twitter in an attempt to cancel the term "Mount Rushmore."
Get to know Chaney’s Jason Hewlett: Big 22 Contender
2022 marks the 17th season for the WKBN-TV Big 22
Get to know Lowellville’s Vinny Ballone: Big 22 Contender
2022 marks the 17th season for the WKBN-TV Big 22
2022 Ohio High School Football Preview Guide release starts Aug. 12
With the second year of expanded playoffs and another early start to the high school football season, the ThisWeek sports staff is sticking to our game plan from last year, which proved to be a successful one. As we have the last several years, we will provide our readers with everything necessary to be prepared for opening night and then each week of the season through the state championship games. ...
Four-star edge Braylan Shelby commits to USC over Texas
The USC Trojans landed a commitment from four-star edge Braylan Shelby on Saturday. Texas heavily targeted Shelby throughout his recruitment and will likely continue to attempt to strengthen the relationship ahead of the early signing period. The in-state product is rated the No. 15 edge in the country for the 2023 recruiting class and the No. 23 overall prospect in Texas, according to 247Sports composite.
Get to know Warren Harding’s Ryan Powell: Big 22 Contender
2022 marks the 17th season for the WKBN-TV Big 22
Michigan alum Rich Eisen gets booed for trolling Ohio State at Hall-of-Fame dinner
NFL Network personality Rich Eisen trolled Ohio State at Friday night’s Gold Jacket Dinner in Canton, gloating over his alma mater Michigan’s victory against the Buckeyes last fall.
New Albany football has a new coach, but the same approach in 2022
With new head coach Brian Finn, the Eagles hope to keep soaring in 2022 and improve on last season’s regional semifinal run.
