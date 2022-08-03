NYC Mayor Adams, police slam bail reform policies amid arrests of repeat offenders: 'Definition of insanity'

Read on www.foxnews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Mayor Says This is Despicable What We’re Witnessing in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Queens apartments available for $397 per month at new affordable housing developmentBeth TorresQueens, NY
New York University Scientist Explores Link Between Religion & ScienceBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Related
10 NYC gang members indicted for year-long crime spree, including shootings and a murder in parts of city
New York City police nabbed 10 alleged gang members for their links to several instances of bloodshed in parts of the Big Apple dating back to Spring 2021, officials announced. Ten people from the "Own Every Dollar" (O.E.D.) gang were indicted on Tuesday on a collective 90 criminal counts for...
NYPD officers shoot 3 males who fired on 75-person Queens party
The New York Police Department (NYPD) said its detectives apprehended three men who fired on a party in Queens late Friday night. In a media briefing, NYPD Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey said that at approximately 11:35 p.m. ET members of the violent crime squad were at the area of 219th Street and 130th Avenue in Springfield Gardens, Queens.
New York City man sentenced to 30 years in prison for threats to the LGBTQ community
A 74-year-old retired schoolteacher from a New York City suburb was sentenced to 30 months in prison Wednesday for mailing dozens of violent threats to LGBTQ affiliated individuals, groups and businesses over several years. According to prosecutors, Robert Fehring threatened to blow up the Stonewall Inn, a historic bar in...
wabcradio.com
Mayor, Police Commissioner Exchange War of Words With Proponents of Bail Reform
NEW YORK (77WABC) — New York City mayor Eric Adams and Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell waged a war of words over bail reform — while proponents, formerly incarcerated and advocate organizations are singing the praises of bail reform. Adams and Sewell in a press conference said everyday New...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Jersey toddler disappears for 3 years unnoticed; couple arrested
New Jersey authorities arrested and charged a couple after a toddler's disappearance went unreported for three years. Matthew Chiles, 29, is charged with killing the girl — one of his girlfriend's two twin 5-year-old daughters — in 2019 when she was just a toddler. The Edison, New Jersey,...
Manhattan DA pushes back on Mayor Adams' criticism of 'insane' bail reform laws: 'Proud of what we're doing'
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg pushed back Wednesday after New York City Mayor Eric Adams and NYPD officials called the state’s bail reform laws "insane" and "dangerous" in a press conference. "There's always more work to be done," Bragg conceded on the "FAQ NYC" podcast recorded soon after the...
DEA seizes 13 pounds of heroin/fentanyl at Bronx packaging mill, 2 men arrested
The Drug Enforcement Administration on Tuesday arrested two men in connection to a large-scale heroin/fentanyl packaging and distribution operation in the Bronx. The heroin/fentanyl packages, with a street value of nearly $2 million, were intercepted during a short-term investigation, the DEA said in a release. The narcotics were destined for distribution throughout New York City and Massachusetts.
Homan slams Mayor Bowser, Mayor Adams for immigration hypocrisy and 'out-of-control crime' in sanctuary cities
Retired acting ICE director Tom Homan responded to Democratic leaders criticizing Texas Governor Greg Abbott over migrant buses by highlighting the hypocrisy over immigration and sanctuary cities. On "Fox & Friends Weekend" Saturday, Homan argued Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and New York City Mayor Eric Adams are not doing "everything they can" to make sanctuary cities safe and apply pressure on the Biden administration to address border security.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New York City Cops Attacked by Glass Bottles, Projectiles at Dominican Day Parade
NEW YORK, NY – New York City police officers were attacked by a mob of...
FOXBusiness
Subway shooting lawsuit against Glock on hold amid appeal over NY law that lets victims sue gunmakers
A federal lawsuit a New York City shooting victim filed against Glock Inc. has been stayed after all parties agreed to let an appeals court rule on whether the New York General Business Law under which was filed is constitutional. Ilene Steur, a 49-year-old Brooklyn woman, initially sued Glock at...
Jones rips lawmakers over border crisis: They were all about compassion until they were on their lawns
Fox News’ Lawrence Jones gives his take on the crisis at the southern border on "The Five." LAWRENCE JONES: Well, it's the reality of what's been happening in Texas for a very long time and, by the way, there are more people that come across the border in Texas in a day than what were dropped off in New York today, but how did we get to this point?
Traffic safety group calls on state to lift ‘deadly’ red light camera limits following fatal Manhattan crash
A Google Maps image of the Manhattan intersection of Sherman Avenue and West 207th Street, where the fatal crash occurred early Wednesday morning. In New York, state law only allows 1% of signalized intersections in the five boroughs to have red light cameras. That’s a total of 150 cameras citywide. [ more › ]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jesse Watters reveals Black Lives Matter and Wall Street's roles in New York City's crime crisis
"The Five" co-host Jesse Watters explained how Black Lives Matter and Wall Street have contributed to New York City's crime wave on Thursday. WATTERS: Race - after the George Floyd riots, everyone got really scared of being labeled a racist. Remember? "Black Lives Matter," everyone put the black thing on their Instagram. They were even getting pillaged and robbed, and they were like, "Yes, Black lives matter. We totally support these riots." Because they didn't want to be called racist. So if some guy with deep pockets - Wall Street - went in, tried to lobby this stupid Governor Hochul - who I hate saying the name Hochul, I hate saying that - to reverse this bail thing, they would be smeared as racist. And they don't want that brand hit. And that's why they're just laying low and letting this whole city decay.
NYPD seizes hundreds of illegal ATVs, dirt bikes across New York City
The NYPD seized a large number of ATVs and dirt bikes in the Bronx this weekend to continue to get rid of the bikes from the streets this summer.
Connecticut State Police Launch Special Ops to Deter Aggressive Drivers
When I think about a Police Department's Special Operations Unit, I picture a group of highly trained officers going into a sketchy situation to take out a group of bad people. Has the way that people are driving around Connecticut lately turned a few aggressive drivers into criminals? One of our State Police Troops has announced a Special Operation plan to deter aggressive driving on two of the busiest roads in our state.
WRGB
Diversity czar for Connecticut school district slammed for retweets attacking White people
FAIRFIELD, CONN. (TND) — Digna Marte, the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) director at Fairfield Public Schools (FPS) in Connecticut, is in hot water over controversial retweets about White people. There were two retweets in particular, including one that said the U.S. "is coming apart at the seams" and...
petapixel.com
These Elderly New Yorkers Were First Generation to Ever Be Photographed
These amazing photographs of elderly New Yorkers are believed to be some of the earliest people ever photographed — many of them were born in the 1700s. Some of the pictures, thought to have been captured in the 1840s, were taken by legendary American Civil War photographer Mathew Brady who had a studio in the Big Apple.
‘Drag queen at church?’: NYC private school holds mandatory drag show in chapel
Students at Manhattan’s Grace Church High School are speaking out after they were forced to attend the school’s Pride chapel last spring.
FodorsTravel
Would You Take the Longest Rail Journey in the U.S.?
The Crescent, whose route dates back to the 19th century, takes you 30 hours and 1,377 miles between New Orleans and New York City. s The Crescent, a hulking 9-carriage Cadillac of a train gently pulls out from the Union Passenger Terminal in New Orleans, a wave of calm suddenly sweeps through the corridors as though it’s being pumped out of air conditioning units.
The Jewish Press
CUNY Chancellor Stands Up NYC Council Meeting – But Jewish City Councilwoman Makes Sure To Get A Sit-Down
Imagine being in charge of an educational meeting, re-scheduling a hearing with city council members and dozens of students and faculty so that you could attend – and then not showing up, with no explanation. This is what took place when CUNY Chancellor Felix Matos Rodriguez had the New...
Fox News
775K+
Followers
173K+
Post
646M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0