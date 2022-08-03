NYC Mayor Adams, police slam bail reform policies amid arrests of repeat offenders: 'Definition of insanity'

"The Five" co-host Jesse Watters explained how Black Lives Matter and Wall Street have contributed to New York City's crime wave on Thursday. WATTERS: Race - after the George Floyd riots, everyone got really scared of being labeled a racist. Remember? "Black Lives Matter," everyone put the black thing on their Instagram. They were even getting pillaged and robbed, and they were like, "Yes, Black lives matter. We totally support these riots." Because they didn't want to be called racist. So if some guy with deep pockets - Wall Street - went in, tried to lobby this stupid Governor Hochul - who I hate saying the name Hochul, I hate saying that - to reverse this bail thing, they would be smeared as racist. And they don't want that brand hit. And that's why they're just laying low and letting this whole city decay.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO