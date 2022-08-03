ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Yankees' Gerrit Cole allows six first-inning runs in another clunker: 'It doesn't feel good'

By Ryan Morik
Fox News
Fox News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Q 105.7

Family Of Yankees Fans Welcome New Bronx Bomber Back Home

On Tuesday, left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery was traded by the New York Yankees to the St. Louis Cardinals. The Pinstripes organization is the only baseball family that the 29 year-old ever knew. In return for Montgomery, general manager Brian Cashman acquired the Gold Glove centerfielder that he desired for his playoff run, Harrison Bader. In a strange turn of events, the 28 year-old Bader is coming home to his family in New York, which happens to be a group of Yankees fans.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Gerrit Cole gets merciless treatment from Yankees fans during embarrassingly historic inning vs Mariners

The New York Yankees are now on a two-game losing skid after falling prey to the Seattle Mariners again at home in a 7-3 loss to Luis Castillo and company Tuesday. The also meant that the Mariners won that three-game series at the Bronx, two games to one. But the Yankees will be fine. They are still heads and shoulders above the rest of the competition in the American League East division standings, though they would love to see Gerrit Cole return soon to his usual solid form.
SEATTLE, WA
FanSided

Yankees steal reliever from Rays thanks to Tampa Bay roster crunch

The New York Yankees improved their bullpen significantly at the 2022 MLB trade deadline by importing Scott Effross of the Cubs and Lou Trivino of the A’s. But did they do enough? Michael King is out for the season, following in Chad Green’s footsteps. Even if Effross slides into an eighth inning role and Trivino shakes off his BABIP, there’s still room for some unknown quantities to grab hold of a roster spot.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Bundy
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
Frankie Montas
Yardbarker

Should the Yankees reunite with Didi Gregorius after being released?

Since the New York Yankees refuse to call up Oswald Peraza from Triple-A Scranton, they may consider reuniting with an old friend, Didi Gregorius. Gregorius was released by the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday morning, of course sparking a frenzy on social media from Yankee fans. During his time wearing pinstripes, Gregorius was a fan favorite, enjoying some incredibly productive seasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aav#The New York Yankees#The Baltimore Orioles
The Spun

Yankees Minor League Player Suspended For 50 Games

On Friday, the MLB announced suspensions for five minor league players. One of them was Derek Dietrich of New York Yankees' Triple-A affiliate Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Dietrich has been suspended 50 games without pay. That's because he tested positive for DMPA. Prior to this suspension, Dietrich was batting .259 with nine home...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Mets could call up top prospect Francisco Alvarez before season ends?

While speaking in July before the MLB All-Star break and less than a whole month before the trade deadline, New York Mets team president Sandy Alderson said that catcher and top-tier prospect Francisco Alvarez was "not an immediate option" for the big-league club, largely because Alvarez had just recently been promoted to Triple-A Syracuse.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees prospects: Renegades stage furious late comeback

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 7-4 vs. Buffalo Bisons. Richard Rodríguez 2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 3 K (loss) Double-A Somerset Patriots: Suspended vs. Binghamton Rumble Ponies, to be completed today. High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: W, 11-7 at Jersey Shore BlueClaws. SS Trey Sweeney 0-4, 2 BB,...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

The Yankees have a huge problem in the starting pitching rotation

The New York Yankees have struggled after the All-Star break to put together wins as fatigue settles in. Several injuries and lacking their usual mojo have impacted the team’s success, but there’s no doubt they have enough aptitude to go on another lengthy hot streak. General manager Brian...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
earnthenecklace.com

Meet New York Mets Star Daniel Vogelbach’s Wife, Kristina Russi

Daniel Vogelbach is new to the New York Mets franchise and left fans in awe with his grand slam in August 2022. One person who has cheered him on through the ups and downs of his career and breakout season is Daniel Vogelbach’s wife, Kristina Russi. This couple is pretty lowkey on social media. And now that the first baseman is proving he is a force in the league, Mets fans want to know about the franchise’s newest WAG and her background. So we reveal more about Daniel Vogelbach’s wife in this Kristina Russi wiki.
MLB
Yardbarker

Can the New York Yankees trust Gerrit Cole in the playoffs?

Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees made history in late 2019 by agreeing to a colossal $324 million deal over 9 years. This was the largest contract ever for a pitcher at the time. It still remains the largest in total value. Only Trevor Bauer and Max Scherzer have surpassed the deal in annual average value. The Yankees sought to have Cole man the helm of their rotation for the remainder of his career by locking him down with this megadeal. Eternally in search of their 28th championship title, the Yankees thought that Cole would help them “bring it home.” However, this dream has yet to come to fruition.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox News

Fox News

775K+
Followers
173K+
Post
646M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy