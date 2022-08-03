Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa talks Tom Brady-linked NFL probe: 'I think the team is all in with me'

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame is one of the highest-touted games on the Week 1 slate in September. The announcer crew will live up to the billing, too. Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe will be on the call on ABC for the Sept. 3 showdown, according to Rudy Martzke on Twitter. The game is filled with storylines on both sides as former Buckeye Marcus Freeman gets ready for his first season as Notre Dame head coach and CJ Stroud tries to build on an impressive redshirt freshman season.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO