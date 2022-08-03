ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Economy: Gas Prices Dips To $4 Per Gallon Average After Record Highs In June

By Maggie Valenti
 2 days ago
money.com

Here's Why Gas Prices Are Going Down — and How Low They Could Drop

Gas prices continue to fall, notching seven straight weeks of decline and providing much needed relief on household budgets all across the country. The national average for a gallon of regular gas is nearing the $4 mark and, as of Wednesday, is already at or below that price in 20 states, according to data from the automotive club AAA. The country-wide average is currently $4.16, a drop of 65 cents from a month ago.
TheStreet

Gas Prices Are Lower, Except in These Four States

Americans have been seeing a welcome, if gradual, decline in gasoline prices over the past month. Since peaking in early June at just over $5 a gallon, the nationwide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline has eased to $4.655, as of July12, according to data from the American Automobile Association.
CNET

Gas Prices: How Low Could They Go?

Gas prices continue to decline, with a gallon of unleaded averaging $4.41 nationwide on Friday. That's a healthy decline from the all-time high of $5.02, reached on June 14. The cost could drop even further in the coming weeks, analysts predict. Barring hurricanes, outages and other unforeseen disruptions, the national...
Newsweek

Gas Prices Are Falling Fastest in These 10 States

Americans who have been paying record gas prices to fill up their cars may see a much longed-for reprieve in some parts of the country. The last three months have seen a spike in fuel prices, hitting a national record high of $5.02 per gallon on June 14, posing a political problem for President Joe Biden's administration.
The Week

Gas prices have dropped for 50 consecutive days

Gas prices fell for a 50th consecutive day on Wednesday, dropping to a national average of $4.16 per gallon of regular gasoline, according to The Wall Street Journal and the American Automobile Association. This represents a 17 percent drop from the June 15 peak of $5.02, due largely to a...
morningbrew.com

US gas prices fall for 50 straight days

Sorry you didn’t win the Mega Millions—but, hey, at least you’re paying a lot less for gas. The national average gas price has fallen for 50 straight days after another drop on Wednesday to $4.16 a gallon, per AAA. It’s down a full 86 cents, or 17%, from the record high of $5.02 hit on June 14. President Biden tweeted that more than half of gas stations in the US are selling gas for less than $4 a gallon.
CarBuzz.com

US Gas Prices Continue To Decline For 7 Weeks Straight

The national average currently stands at $4.17 per gallon. Prices have dropped nearly 90 cents since June. Americans continue to see relief at the pumps after gas prices peaked at five dollars a gallon in June this year. Ongoing war efforts overseas and inflation remain the cause. But President Biden has been working hard to lower the cost of gas. Now we're seeing record falls, and the downward trend is expected to continue.
The Independent

Gas prices shot up 31% in last week of July – ONS

Gas prices shot up nearly a third in the last week of July to reach the highest average cost since mid-March, according to new data.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has revealed that the National Grid saw the average price for gas increased by 31% to 9.8p per kilowatt hour over the week to July 31.Energy prices have risen significantly in recent months with prices surging by two thirds in the first week of March, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Prices have been rising steadily since mid-May, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Thursday.It comes as energy giant BP...
Narcity

Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Majorly Drop Tomorrow & It'll Be The Lowest Since February

Ontario gas prices are set to drop to the lowest they've been since the winter on Saturday, and holding off on filling up is a must. According to Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, drivers are in for a pleasant Saturday, thanks to a possible 8-cent drop bringing areas like Toronto, Niagara, Windsor, and Ottawa down to 159.9 cents per litre.
FXDailyReport.com

Loonie Weakens As Canadian Economy Loses Jobs Again in July

The Canadian dollar weakened to close out the trading week, driven by a significant rally for the greenback. The loonie took a hit on a stronger-than-expected US jobs a report and worse-than-expected Canadian jobs numbers. What is happening up north and for the loonie?. According to Statistics Canada, the Canadian...
biztoc.com

U.S. mortgage rates drop below 5% for the first time in 4 months

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage has fallen to an average of 4.99%. Just one week ago, rates were averaging around 5.30%. This is the second week in a row that mortgage rates have fallen. It is the sharpest drop in the cost of borrowing money since early July. Housing demand dropped...
