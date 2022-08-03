US Economy: Gas Prices Dips To $4 Per Gallon Average After Record Highs In June

Read on www.ibtimes.com
Related
money.com
Here's Why Gas Prices Are Going Down — and How Low They Could Drop
Gas prices continue to fall, notching seven straight weeks of decline and providing much needed relief on household budgets all across the country. The national average for a gallon of regular gas is nearing the $4 mark and, as of Wednesday, is already at or below that price in 20 states, according to data from the automotive club AAA. The country-wide average is currently $4.16, a drop of 65 cents from a month ago.
Gas Prices Are Lower, Except in These Four States
Americans have been seeing a welcome, if gradual, decline in gasoline prices over the past month. Since peaking in early June at just over $5 a gallon, the nationwide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline has eased to $4.655, as of July12, according to data from the American Automobile Association.
Gas Prices 2022: What Experts Predict for the Rest of the Year
Gas prices are a complex issue. While most people only see the large numbers displayed on the signs outside the gas station, the issue is multi-faceted. There are economic factors both domestically...
CNET
Gas Prices: How Low Could They Go?
Gas prices continue to decline, with a gallon of unleaded averaging $4.41 nationwide on Friday. That's a healthy decline from the all-time high of $5.02, reached on June 14. The cost could drop even further in the coming weeks, analysts predict. Barring hurricanes, outages and other unforeseen disruptions, the national...
IN THIS ARTICLE
White House adviser 'fact-checks' voters' outrage over high gas prices, inflation
White House economic adviser Jared Bernstein spoke to Fox News moments after a panel of swing-state voters criticized President Biden over inflation and perceived inaction on the energy crisis, telling the network he needed to "fact check" some voters' pronouncements. One voter who reportedly owned a towing business was exasperated...
Here’s How Soon Grocery Prices Could Go Down, According to Experts
According to the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization, global food prices have increased by 65% since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic -- and haven risen by 12% this year since the...
Gas Prices Are Falling Fastest in These 10 States
Americans who have been paying record gas prices to fill up their cars may see a much longed-for reprieve in some parts of the country. The last three months have seen a spike in fuel prices, hitting a national record high of $5.02 per gallon on June 14, posing a political problem for President Joe Biden's administration.
FOXBusiness
Buttigieg highlights declining gas prices after suggesting their rise was good for transitioning to EVs
Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was criticized earlier this week for suggesting that higher prices at the pump were actually beneficial for transitioning to electric vehicles. But Buttigieg appeared to sing a different tune on Thursday by touting a decline in gas prices. "Good morning! Gas prices are going...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most US stations are selling gas for less than $4 per gallon
Some 85,000 stations boast gas prices below $4, and averages in 20 states have fallen below that level, according to GasBuddy.
Gas Prices Fall For 50 Straight Days, Approach $4 Per Gallon: Which States Have The Cheapest Gas?
Some believe the psychological level in gas price, for now, is $3.99 per gallon — and it seems that’s where it could be headed. According to GasBuddy statistics, the nation's average gas price has decreased for the seventh consecutive week, down 15.9 cents from a week ago to $4.16 per gallon today.
Gas prices have dropped for 50 consecutive days
Gas prices fell for a 50th consecutive day on Wednesday, dropping to a national average of $4.16 per gallon of regular gasoline, according to The Wall Street Journal and the American Automobile Association. This represents a 17 percent drop from the June 15 peak of $5.02, due largely to a...
morningbrew.com
US gas prices fall for 50 straight days
Sorry you didn’t win the Mega Millions—but, hey, at least you’re paying a lot less for gas. The national average gas price has fallen for 50 straight days after another drop on Wednesday to $4.16 a gallon, per AAA. It’s down a full 86 cents, or 17%, from the record high of $5.02 hit on June 14. President Biden tweeted that more than half of gas stations in the US are selling gas for less than $4 a gallon.
US Gas Prices Continue To Decline For 7 Weeks Straight
The national average currently stands at $4.17 per gallon. Prices have dropped nearly 90 cents since June. Americans continue to see relief at the pumps after gas prices peaked at five dollars a gallon in June this year. Ongoing war efforts overseas and inflation remain the cause. But President Biden has been working hard to lower the cost of gas. Now we're seeing record falls, and the downward trend is expected to continue.
Gas prices shot up 31% in last week of July – ONS
Gas prices shot up nearly a third in the last week of July to reach the highest average cost since mid-March, according to new data.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has revealed that the National Grid saw the average price for gas increased by 31% to 9.8p per kilowatt hour over the week to July 31.Energy prices have risen significantly in recent months with prices surging by two thirds in the first week of March, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Prices have been rising steadily since mid-May, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Thursday.It comes as energy giant BP...
Gas Price Stimulus: Everything To Know About Checks Coming in California
California has been ground zero for the fuel inflation crisis since gas prices first started rising above the pandemic lows of roughly $2 per gallon -- then $3, $4, $5, and even over $6 per gallon in...
Applications for US jobless claims up again last week
WASHINGTON (AP) — More Americans applied for jobless benefits last week as the number of unemployed continues to rise modestly, though the labor market remains one of the strongest parts of the U.S. economy. Applications for jobless aid for the week ending July 30 rose by 6,000 to 260,000...
Narcity
Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Majorly Drop Tomorrow & It'll Be The Lowest Since February
Ontario gas prices are set to drop to the lowest they've been since the winter on Saturday, and holding off on filling up is a must. According to Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, drivers are in for a pleasant Saturday, thanks to a possible 8-cent drop bringing areas like Toronto, Niagara, Windsor, and Ottawa down to 159.9 cents per litre.
Unemployment rate for Hispanic workers hit record low in July
The unemployment rate for Hispanic workers hit a record low of 3.9% in July, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday morning.
Loonie Weakens As Canadian Economy Loses Jobs Again in July
The Canadian dollar weakened to close out the trading week, driven by a significant rally for the greenback. The loonie took a hit on a stronger-than-expected US jobs a report and worse-than-expected Canadian jobs numbers. What is happening up north and for the loonie?. According to Statistics Canada, the Canadian...
biztoc.com
U.S. mortgage rates drop below 5% for the first time in 4 months
The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage has fallen to an average of 4.99%. Just one week ago, rates were averaging around 5.30%. This is the second week in a row that mortgage rates have fallen. It is the sharpest drop in the cost of borrowing money since early July. Housing demand dropped...
IBTimes
New York City, NY
81K+
Followers
55K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 0