Patsy Brown
Patsy Brown, age 66, of Nashville, Arkansas passed away Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock, AR. Service information to follow. Honored Service Provider – McFadden & Hitchye Funeral Enterprises www.mandhfuneral.com.
HPD Arrests: July 15 – August 1, 2022
On July 15, 2022 at approximately 7:50am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Jennifer Parks, 46, Camden, AR. Ms. Perks was arrested and charged with 4 counts of forgery in the 2nd degree. The arrest occurred in the 300 block of South Washington Street in Hope, AR. Perks was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
Prescott Curley Wolves strike the pose for 2022 media day this morning
The Prescott Curley Wolves held its media day on its home field at 9:00 a.m. sharp as the team posed for pictures and the coaching staff were available for questions. After the complete varsity team, including groupings by class, were complete and the junior team and cheerleaders were posing, Coach Brian Glass told me the varsity team had had a good summer. With the exception of Colton Arnold, who will be healing for at least a month more from an ankle injury, and a couple hamstring pulls, the injury bug has not stung the Wolves.
Hempstead County Farm Bureau celebrates National Watermelon Day
On Wednesday, May 3, several of the Hempstead County Farm Bureau Board of Directors, Women’s Committee members, and office staff brought approximately 160 watermelons to serve and give away to the employees of Arkansas Farm Bureau. This venture occurred to celebrate National Watermelon Day! They also brought promotional pamphlets and info about the Hope Watermelon Festival with them to even further promote Hope, our festival, and our sweet delicious melons!
ROC Enterprises receives $40K donation from Tyson Foods of Hope
HOPE, AR. – There were smiles all around as ROC Enterprises of Rainbow of Challenges, Inc. received a donation check of $40,000 from Tyson Foods of Hope. The informal presentation was held in the meeting room at the Melon Patch restaurant in downtown Hope and was the result of a co-op between ROC handling the recycling duties of the many cardboard boxes that amass at the Tyson plant located north of Hope.
