Amplify Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $29.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 73 cents.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $121.8 million in the period.

Amplify Energy shares have risen 99% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $6.18, a climb of 95% in the last 12 months.

