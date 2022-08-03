FleetCor Technologies: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ FleetCor Technologies Inc. (FLT) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $262.2 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $3.35 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to $4.17 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.89 per share.

The provider of fuel card and payment products for businesses posted revenue of $861.3 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $819.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, FleetCor Technologies expects its per-share earnings to range from $4.15 to $4.25.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $870 million to $890 million for the fiscal third quarter.

FleetCor Technologies expects full-year earnings in the range of $15.85 to $16.05 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.42 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FLT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FLT