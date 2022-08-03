Austin’s Tito’s Vodka is Taking a Shot at Hard Seltzer Makers

Read on newstalk1290.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Eater
Mega-Dog-Friendly Bar Haven Is Coming to Austin
Mutts Canine Cantina, the Dallas-based dog park, restaurant, and bar, is looking to open three locations in Austin. The first will be found in the Lakeline area at 9825 North Lake Creek Parkway sometime in the fall. The other two could potentially be found in four other areas: Round Rock, West Lake, Leander/Cedar Park, and central/downtown.
La Popular Taqueria to open first Texas location in Austin
La Popular Taqueria is coming to Austin this winter. (Courtesy of La Popular Taqueria) La Popular Taqueria is coming to the Lantana Place shopping center at 7415 Southwest Parkway, Bldg. 5, Ste. 100, Austin. The restaurant is set to be done in January and will start receiving customers in February.
Eater
Austin’s Detroit-Style Pizzeria Via 313 Staffers Are Unionizing
Austin employees of Detroit-style pizza restaurant Via 313 are filing for a union election. Seventy-five percent of the staffers of the chain’s three physical Austin locations — East Sixth, Oak Hill, and North Campus — filed for a union election through the National Labor Relations Board on Thursday, August 4. These union efforts were organized through the labor group Restaurant Workers United.
Texas Man Breaks Into BBQ Restaurant, Steals Over $3,000 Worth Of Brisket
This is the restaurant's fifth break-in this week.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Here are some back-to-school thrift store finds around Austin
At the same time that inflation is the highest it has been in 41 years, students need to check items off their back-to-school shopping list to prepare for the approaching school year. During this year’s tax-free weekend, students and parents might be able to save some money on supplies and clothes for school.
The Best Bowls in Austin
Words by Abby L. Johnson Photos by Brittany Dawn Short, Baptiste Despois, & Will Bowling. East Austin is chock-full of culinary delights, but there are only so many tacos one can eat before searching out a meal that is not handheld. There’s something about the shape of a bowl that lends itself to careful arrangement of ingredients, delightful variation in textures, and diverse flavor profiles, allowing it to house an incredible number of gorgeous dishes. Ranging from sunup bites to sunset dinners, from sweet to savory, and reaching across culinary lines, this line-up of the best bowls brings together creative, flavor-packed, and wholesome meals from all over the Eastside.
thetexastasty.com
Evangeline Café In Austin – A Complete Review
Evangeline Café is the epitome of cozy, home-cooked, good food. This traditional Cajun restaurant, which opened in 2003, is owned and run by Curtis Clarke, a chef with over 30 years of experience straight from one of the Cajun capitals, Lake Charles, LA. Evangeline Café’s reviews and awards speak...
Eater
A Cuban Sandwich Truck Is Bringing Little Havana Vibes to Austin
Cuban sandwich pop-up Oye Chico is turning into a food trailer this month. The new trailer will be parked at Clarksville-adjacent restaurant Better Half at 406 Walsh Street starting tentatively on Thursday, August 4 with limited service. The very simple menu includes one food item: the Cuban sandwich, made with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
austin.com
Top Free Austin Events Happening This Weekend: August 5 through August 7, 2022
Before you have to really start getting ready for Back to School, enjoy this weekend with all of the fun FREE things to do!. This list contains a mix of family-friendly and adult focused Austin events. All August | From 9 to 5 p.m. | San Antonio Zoo, 3903 N....
austinmonthly.com
7 Fun Things to Do in Austin this Weekend: August 4-7
Red River District’s signature summer festival is bringing three days of music and night life. Catch shows by Animals on TV, Ariel + The Culture, and 100-plus other artists while exploring Austin’s biggest venues. Proceeds from the event will go to RRD’s charitable programs in support of local artists. Learn more here. Aug. 4-6, times and locations vary.
Music, movies and margaritas: What to do in Austin this weekend
🗓 All weekend 😎 Hot Summer Nights Festival 2022 Red River Cultural District’s annual free music fest is returning for three nights this weekend, showcasing more than 100 local artists. While admission is free, the festival helps raise funds for venue staff and local artists. Various times Thursday-Saturday | 📍Red River Cultural District venues
Pinballz presents classic arcade and modern games, live events
Pinballz has three locations with a staggering array of games and experiences.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Houston Chronicle
Video shows calf riding shotgun down Texas highway
Texans are used to seeing some unusual things while driving on the highway: hairy tarantulas, sweet proposals and even dancing on top of cars. Now, people are going wild on TikTok after a pickup truck driver was seen cruising down the freeway with an unusual passenger next to him. TikTok...
KSAT 12
Tiff’s Treats to offer free cookie on National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day
SAN ANTONIO – Austin-based cookie chain Tiff’s Treats is celebrating National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day by giving out free warm chocolate chip cookies in all of its stores on Thursday. Customers must be present to receive their free cookies. There is a limit of one per customer. Dessert...
New fusion sushi restaurant now open in South Central Austin
Muse Fusion Sushi's Harumaki appetizer is a deep-fried egg roll served with plum sauce. (Courtesy Muse Fusion Sushi) Muse Fusion + Sushi opened July 6 at 4211 S. Lamar Blvd, Ste. A-3, Austin. Muse offers limeade; boba tea; edamame; dumplings; and sushi rolls, such as the Crawdaddy Roll with fried seasoned crawdad tails and the Sunshine Roll wrapped in fried calamari instead of rice. The concept of Muse was inspired by owner Ethan Huynh’s daughter, Ava Huynh. 512-291-3637 musefusionsushi.com/
Roundtrip flights from Austin to NYC are as low as $54 all fall
Even with a carry-on, these flights are under $140.
Bugging out: 5 of the most common creepy-crawlies in Austin
Austinites are some of the most bugged by creepy crawlies, according to a study conducted by home management app Thumbtack. Looking at data from millions of pest control projects across all 50 states, Thumbtack concluded that Austin had the fourth most bug-related service requests in the U.S. Fellow Texas cities Dallas and Houston came in first and fifth, respectively. (Thumbtack) That doesn’t necessarily mean Austin has more bugs than the rest of the cities on the list–it just means locals are fourth-most likely to call for help taking care of them.
KXAN
Austin Habitat For Humanity ReStore Item Of The Week: Unicorn Rain Boot & Lunch Box Set
August has arrived, which means class is nearly in session once again. Austin Habitat for Humanity ReStore’s Item of the Week is kids’ clothing, perfect for a back-to-school wardrobe refresh. Your little ones can switch up their style for less with deals on new and gently used name-brand clothing and accessories.
kisswtlz.com
Tamela and David Mann Announce Their 2022 Overcomer Mann Family Tour
Tamela & David Mann are packing up the family and hitting the road. They are going on the Overcomer Tour and taking their son, David Mann, Jr, and two daughters La’Tia and Tiffany Mann. The evening will include music, comedy and family entertainment. David Mann, Jr will be the DJ for the evening, dad will do comedy, La’Tia and Tiffany will perform new music and mom, Tamela is the headliner. The tour kicks off on September 2nd in Richmond, Virginia and ends on November 4th in Austin, Texas.
QUIZ: How well do you know these Austin landmarks?
From scenic views and buildings to historic streets, Austin has quite a few recognizable landmarks.
NewsTalk 1290
Wichita Falls, TX
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
463K+
Views
ABOUT
NewsTalk 1290 has the best news coverage for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://newstalk1290.com/
Comments / 0