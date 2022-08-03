ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Treasure Island residents meet Dorsey, demand action on tolls, evictions

By Steve Stallone
48hills.org
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on 48hills.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFist

Sup. Dean Preston Wages Fight Over HUD-Related Evictions of Longtime Tenants at Western Addition Complex

The bureaucracy of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and the likely profit motives of one management company are once again running head-first into San Francisco politics and this city's chronic housing shortage. And Supervisor Dean Preston is trying his best to keep a handful of tenants housed in one Western Addition housing complex.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Community leaders rally against evictions of Black Fillmore residents

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — More than 100 people, including elected leaders, convened at the King-Garvey apartments in San Francisco’s Fillmore District to rally against the evictions of Black residents, according to a press release on Friday from Supervisor Dean Preston’s office. Some of the residents in danger of getting evicted have lived at the apartments […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Zoë Broussard

Meals on Wheels Diablo Region Seeks Volunteers in West Contra Costa County

Are you looking for a rewarding pastime that will really make a difference in someone's life? Meals on Wheels Diablo Region seeks support from residents in West County, including but not limited to: El Cerrito, Hercules, San Pablo, Pinole, and Richmond to support their rapidly growing​ list of senior clients. They need your help to continue to provide companionship, transportation, and fall prevention classes to our older neighbors.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
San Francisco, CA
Government
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Business
Local
California Government
NBC San Diego

Hayward Launches Lottery for Dozens of New Below-Market-Rate Homes

The city of Hayward is accepting applications in a housing lottery for about 60 new below-market-rate homes. The two- and three-bedroom homes are priced between $170,000 and $300,000. To qualify, applicants' household income can be up to $185,000 depending on the size of their household. Although Hayward is pushing to...
HAYWARD, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Haney
sfstandard.com

Video Shows Supe Shamann Walton’s Confrontation With Sheriff’s Cadet

City officials released video footage Friday of a confrontation at City Hall between a sheriff’s cadet and Supervisor Shamann Walton, who allegedly threatened to fight the cadet and called him the N-word. The June 24 confrontation between Walton—a Black man who serves as president of the Board of Supervisors—and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Day Around the Bay: Oakland Might Get Food Hall That Focuses on Black and Brown Vendors

The proposed Liberation Park Market Hall could come to East Oakland in the coming years — and include mostly Black and Brown businesses. The three-story building is expected to include a wide array of food vendors, as well as a coffee shop, all of which will occupy a shared space with both indoor and outdoor dining areas; no set date has been announced, but the developers from the nonprofit Black Cultural Zone Community Development Corporation, which would be responsible for constructing the food hall, have noted it could come to the city within the coming years. [Chronicle]
OAKLAND, CA
Silicon Valley

Hundreds of apartments might replace West Oakland warehouse site

OAKLAND — Hundreds of homes could replace a sixty-year-old warehouse in West Oakland on a site that’s around the corner from a busy BART station, plans on file with city officials show. The potential development could bring about 420 residential units to a property at 1357 5th St....
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Member of SF political dynasty files to run for DA

CORRECTION: The original version of this story stated that Joe Alioto Veronese’s mother, Angela, ran for San Francisco mayor twice. In fact, she ran four times. SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Joe Alioto Veronese — a civil rights attorney and former police and fire commissioner, and bearer of a famous name in city politics — pulled […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tolls#Social Infrastructure#Treasure Island#Transportation Authority
kalw.org

Suit filed to void decision to allow new A’s stadium at Howard Terminal

The suit was filed Friday in Alameda County Superior Court by the East Oakland Stadium Alliance, a coalition that wants the A's to redevelop their current home at the RingCentral Coliseum. The coalition includes the Pacific Merchant Shipping Association, the Harbor Trucking Association and the California Trucking Association. The A's...
OAKLAND, CA
kalw.org

San Francisco inaugurates transgender month

August is the month in which the city's famed Compton's Cafeteria Riot erupted in 1966 as a response to police harassment of transgender residents in the Tenderloin. The riot preceded New York's famed Stonewall Riot by three years and is thought to be one the first LGBTQ uprisings in the country. San Francisco is the nation’s first city to celebrate a transgender month.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Evictions
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Housing
sfstandard.com

Help Wanted: SF Restaurants Cut Hours, Recruit Family Amid Labor Crunch

There’s a faded help wanted sign in the storefront of Billingsgate in Noe Valley seeking a worker to help staff the neighborhood seafood market and restaurant. At this point, the display serves more as decor than an effective advertisement. According to Esteban Macias, the shop’s co-owner and manager, he’s been waiting two years to fill the position. With tips, the job pays around $30 an hour.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Bayview’s Long-Derelict ‘Bishop Building’ Is Demolished to Make Way for New Restaurant and Plaza Revitalization

For residents of the Bayview District, there was something satisfying about watching a building that had blighted the community for over 40 years be demolished at last. On Wednesday, at approximately 9 a.m., the 700-square-foot structure known by locals as the “Bishop Building” at 4801 3rd St. was torn down to make room for a new construction project that will serve the neighborhood as a modular restaurant.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy