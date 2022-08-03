ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Erik ten Hag's Manchester United pre-match press conference vs Brighton: What to look out for & what time it is

Erik ten Hag will speak to the media ahead of Manchester United's Premier League opener on Sunday, where there will be several topics which could be brought up. Following an overly positive pre-season camp, Ten Hag's men will now step on the big stage against Brighton, where they'll host the side that beat Ralf Rangnick's side 4-0 just three months ago.
How to watch: Manchester United vs Brighton (Premier League: TV channel, kick-off time, highlights

Manchester United are finally kicking off their Premier League season under Erik ten Hag, facing off against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday 7 August. After a pre-season that comprised of fixtures against Liverpool, Melbourne Victory, Crystal Palace, Aston Villa, Atletico Madrid and Rayo Vallecano, United will be looking to hit the ground running against the side who smashed them 4-0 in the back end of last campaign.
BBC

Premier League: Spurs come from behind to lead Southampton - follow four games

Philippe Coutinho has done little so far for Villa and this is just dreadful. John McGinn draws a foul in a dangerous area and Coutinho stands over the dead-ball. But instead over hitting the free-kick into the box, the Brazil forward rolls a pass down the right channel which is too long for it's intended target and goes out for a goal-kick. Poor.
Confirmed Teams: Everton vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea XI face Everton in their first match of the Premier League season. The Blues will be hoping to get off to a good start in the 2022/23 Premier League season after Arsenal collected three points on the season opener against Crystal Palace. Liverpool kicked off Saturday with a 2-2...
Confirmed Chelsea squad numbers for 2022/23 season

Chelsea have confirmed the squad numbers for the 2022/23 season ahead of their Premier League opener. Thomas Tuchel's side head to Goodison Park to face Everton in their first game of the new season and what numbers players will wear on their Chelsea shirts has now been revealed. As confirmed...
5 Things Learned: Everton 0-1 Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea were victorious in their opening match of the Premier League season as they won 1-0 away at Everton. Jorginho's penalty was enough to seal the three points at Goodison Park, netting from the spot after Ben Chilwell was fouled inside the area. It was far from easy for Thomas...
Player Ratings: Everton 0-1 Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea launched their Premier League campaign by coasting to a 1-0 victory over Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday evening. A game hardly befitting the drama and excitement of a new season ended with the Blues taking all the spoils by virtue of a Jorginho penalty. Both sides struggled to...
