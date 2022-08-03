Read on www.sportbible.com
'No Club In Europe Wants Cristiano Ronaldo' Manchester United Forward Warned
Jamie Carragher has ripped into Cristiano Ronaldo, telling the striker that no team in Europe wants him, and not even his Manchester United teammates do. Ronaldo's potential move away from Old Trafford, less than a year after his supposedly heroic return, has been raging on for weeks now. The 37-year-old...
"Klopp Is In Love" - Liverpool Interested In Major Man United Transfer Target
RB Salzburg forward Benjamin Sesko has drawn the attention of many admirers this summer, including Premier League side Liverpool, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes. Sesko started against Klopp's side when the two teams met in a pre-season friendly last week, scoring the only goal on the night, and the Germany manager was said to be 'in love' with his performance.
Erik ten Hag's Manchester United pre-match press conference vs Brighton: What to look out for & what time it is
Erik ten Hag will speak to the media ahead of Manchester United's Premier League opener on Sunday, where there will be several topics which could be brought up. Following an overly positive pre-season camp, Ten Hag's men will now step on the big stage against Brighton, where they'll host the side that beat Ralf Rangnick's side 4-0 just three months ago.
How to watch: Manchester United vs Brighton (Premier League: TV channel, kick-off time, highlights
Manchester United are finally kicking off their Premier League season under Erik ten Hag, facing off against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday 7 August. After a pre-season that comprised of fixtures against Liverpool, Melbourne Victory, Crystal Palace, Aston Villa, Atletico Madrid and Rayo Vallecano, United will be looking to hit the ground running against the side who smashed them 4-0 in the back end of last campaign.
BBC
Premier League: Spurs come from behind to lead Southampton - follow four games
Philippe Coutinho has done little so far for Villa and this is just dreadful. John McGinn draws a foul in a dangerous area and Coutinho stands over the dead-ball. But instead over hitting the free-kick into the box, the Brazil forward rolls a pass down the right channel which is too long for it's intended target and goes out for a goal-kick. Poor.
SkySports
Corinthians offer Cristiano Ronaldo Man Utd escape and Chelsea willing to pay £85m for Wesley Fofana - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's national newspapers... Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered an unlikely escape route from his Manchester United nightmare - after Corinthians president Duilio Monteiro Alves confessed he wants to do a deal. Four senior Chelsea players have been told their futures lie away...
Barcelona shocked as transfer target rejects move and signs new contract
Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has made a shock decision to reject a move to Barcelona and sign a new deal at Stamford Bridge. The 32-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Camp Nou throughout the summer, but has now committed his future with Thomas Tuchel’s side. According...
Graham Potter insists playing against Erik ten Hag is not an advantage ahead of Manchester United Brighton clash
Graham Potter has praised Christian Eriksen ahead of Manchester United’s Premier League fixture against Brighton & Hove Albion, and said it is not an advantage for him that Erik ten Hag has not managed in the Premier League yet. Manchester United and Brghton will kick off their respective Premier...
"In My Eyes" - Premier League Star Claims Recently Departed Liverpool Man Was Klopp's Best Player
Sadio Mané’s Liverpool departure has left a hole in the Reds’ front line, and West Ham’s Michail Antonio think he’ll be missed more than some anticipate. Mané scored 16 Premier League goals for Klopp's side last term across 32 starts. He operated both as...
Confirmed Teams: Everton vs Chelsea | Premier League
Chelsea XI face Everton in their first match of the Premier League season. The Blues will be hoping to get off to a good start in the 2022/23 Premier League season after Arsenal collected three points on the season opener against Crystal Palace. Liverpool kicked off Saturday with a 2-2...
Man Utd could be forced into playing wantaway Cristiano Ronaldo against Brighton with Anthony Martial ruled out injured
MANCHESTER UNITED may be forced to play an unhappy Cristiano Ronaldo in their Premier League opener this weekend after Anthony Martial was ruled out through injury. The Red Devils kick off their campaign at home to Brighton on Sunday. And it appeared unlikely that Ronaldo would feature as his future...
Jurgen Klopp blames 'dry' pitch on Liverpool's 2-2 draw away at Fulham
Jurgen Klopp blamed the "dry" pitch for Liverpool's 2-2 draw with Fulham at Craven Cottage this lunchtime. The Carabao and FA Cup winners struggled against Marco Silva's newly-promoted side and fell 1-0 behind to a header from Aleksandar Mitrovic in the first half. £85 million record signing Darwin Nunez came...
West Ham To Make Another Bid For Star Midfielder Who'd Join Liverpool 'Immediately'
West Ham are expected to lodge a new bid for Lille midfielder Amadou Onana, after having an initial offer rejected by the French club, according to Foot Mercarto,. The Hammers have had a strong transfer window so far and have recently confirmed the signing of Gianluca Scamacca for £30.5m from Sampdoria.
Chilwell, Cucurella, Sterling: The Chelsea team news to face Everton in Premier League opener
Thomas Tuchel will take his Chelsea side to face Everton in their opening game of the 2022/23 Premier League season and he is set to have a full squad available. Chelsea travel to Goodison Park to face Frank Lampard’s side on Saturday evening, looking to get off to a winning start and put their defeat to the Toffees back in May behind them.
Nottingham Forest produced the worst corner routine we've ever seen vs Newcastle and it's gone viral
Nottingham Forest produced one of the strangest corner routines we've seen during their 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United. Steve Cooper's side travelled to St. James' Park for their first Premier League game in 23 years on Saturday afternoon. It wasn't a winning return but they did produce one of the...
Confirmed Chelsea squad numbers for 2022/23 season
Chelsea have confirmed the squad numbers for the 2022/23 season ahead of their Premier League opener. Thomas Tuchel's side head to Goodison Park to face Everton in their first game of the new season and what numbers players will wear on their Chelsea shirts has now been revealed. As confirmed...
Wayne Rooney says Manchester United must allow Cristiano Ronaldo to leave this summer
Wayne Rooney believes Manchester United should allow Cristiano Ronaldo to leave the club this summer and has urged his former team to sign a new No 9 to replace the Portuguese superstar. Ronaldo missed the majority of United's pre-season preparations after handing in a transfer request last month. The 37-year-old,...
5 Things Learned: Everton 0-1 Chelsea | Premier League
Chelsea were victorious in their opening match of the Premier League season as they won 1-0 away at Everton. Jorginho's penalty was enough to seal the three points at Goodison Park, netting from the spot after Ben Chilwell was fouled inside the area. It was far from easy for Thomas...
Player Ratings: Everton 0-1 Chelsea | Premier League
Chelsea launched their Premier League campaign by coasting to a 1-0 victory over Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday evening. A game hardly befitting the drama and excitement of a new season ended with the Blues taking all the spoils by virtue of a Jorginho penalty. Both sides struggled to...
Thomas Tuchel delivers verdict on Frank Lampard and Everton ahead of Premier League opener
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has delivered his verdict on Frank Lampard and Everton ahead of his side’s opening match of the Premier League season. The Blues travel to Goodison Park at 5:30pm (UK) to face their former boss Lampard and his Everton side who narrowly escaped relegation last season.
