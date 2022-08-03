Blue Water Chamber of Commerce: Host Thelma Castillo speaks with Harold ” Choze” Powell

Read on bluewaterhealthyliving.com
‘Rockn’ the Rivers “Your Generation” Performs, Thursday August 11 in Port Huron
Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living. Rockn’ the Rivers takes place every Thursday in August! The band ‘Your Generation’ will perform on Thursday August 11th....
Kim Adams returns to Local 4 on Monday with launch of new weather brand
Kim Adams will make her return to the WDIV airwaves on Monday, and she’s bringing a new weather brand along. Adams previously served as Meteorologist on Local 4 most recently in 2009. Starting Monday (Aug. 8), you can see Adams on Local 4 News weekdays at 4, 5, 6 and 11, streaming on Local 4+, and you can read her forecasts on ClickOnDetroit.
Hunter Hospitality House’s Annual Endowment Fund Raffle
Hunter Hospitality House is selling tickets for their fourth annual Endowment Fund Awareness Raffle. The drawing will be held on September 30, 2022, at 5 pm at the Hunter Hospitality Family House, 1015 Vanderburgh Place, in Port Huron Michigan. Need not be present to win. Hunter Hospitality House is a...
Annual Find the Cure 5k Run & Walk Scheduled
PORT HURON, Michigan – The Dementia & Alzheimer’s Resource Committee of St. Clair County has announced the date for its annual Alzheimer’s Find the Cure 5K run and walk. The run/walk will take place on Sunday, September 18, 2022. On-site registration begins at 10:30 a.m., however participants can register early by visiting runsignup.com and searching Find the Cure. Cost for the event is $30; those who register prior to September 2, will receive a moisture wicking shirt.
Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 breakfast spots in Metro Detroit
The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s a look at the winning list of the best places to get some breakfast in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 breakfast...
Butcher shop brand returns to Eastern Market after original business closed 17 years ago
DETROIT – A butcher shop that got its start in Eastern Market is making its way back to the area after being closed for 17 years. Strauss Bros. Co. announced Wednesday that they will be occupying the spot that was previously Beau Bien Fine Foods. The brick and motor location will have a storefront at 2478 Riopelle Street adjacent to Henry the Hatter. The original location that Strauss Bros. Co. worked out of from the 1950s to the early 2000s was at 2740 Orleans Street in Eastern Market.
Oakland County municipalities seeing big economic benefits from marijuana sales
For some Oakland County communities, the economic windfall promised when recreational marijuana was legalized statewide is coming true. State data shows that some are seeing big returns and officials say the investments are paying off. Take Hazel Park. Ed Klobucher, the city manager, said marijuana payments received from the state...
Niagara Bottling facility opening in Macomb County
LANSING, Mich. – The state announced Thursday that a new water bottling facility would be opening in Shelby Township. Whitmer Administration released a statement that the new Niagara Bottling facility is estimated to bring in $103.6 million and 50 new jobs. “This investment by Niagara Bottling will create at...
Undergoing $40 Million Transformation, the Inn at St. Johns is now Saint John’s Resort
DETROIT, MI (August 5, 2022) – Saint John’s Resort is currently undergoing an exciting $40M transformation that includes a renovation of their historic seminary, which has not been used in 10-plus years, to build a one-of-a-kind indoor and outdoor ballroom space for up to 2,000 people as well as the development of a 6,200 square foot outdoor Garden Pavilion that highlights the property’s natural beauty. They are also opening a two story spa, a wine bar and enhancing existing interior spaces to draw out their architectural and historic beauty alongside transforming the municipal-quality golf course into a Championship 18 hole, a Par 3 course with famous template greens and a 2 acre natural bent grass putting course. With these additions, among others, Saint John’s Resort will truly be Detroit’s destination resort!
CARE House of Oakland County names new board member
Tamara Rambus of Rochester Hills was recently named to the board of directors for CARE House of Oakland County, according to a press release. CARE House of Oakland County is a Pontiac-based nonprofit that offers programs focused on the prevention of child abuse. Rambus is an independent human resources leadership...
Lapeer County Department of Veteran Affairs looking for volunteer drivers
LAPEER COUNTY, MI – If you have a few free extra hours during the week or month, the Volunteer Driver Program of Lapeer County Department of Veteran Affairs is looking for volunteers to transport veterans to their VA doctor appointments at the VA hospitals in Ann Arbor, Detroit, and Saginaw. Also, appointments at the VA medical centers in Flint, Pontiac, and Yale.
Vote 4 The Best: Where to find the best bagels in Metro Detroit
The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s the winning list for best bagels in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top bagel spots in Metro Detroit:. 1. Detroit Bagel Factory (Livonia)
CMH Announces Recipient Rights Champions
PORT HURON, Michigan – Every month, St. Clair County Community Mental Health (CMH) recognizes individuals and / or teams for their extraordinary contributions to the Rights Protection System, which protects the human rights of individuals with a mental illness. Individuals and teams are recognized for demonstrating dignity and respect to individuals with mental illness, for innovation and creativity that resulted in improved service outcomes, for enriching or enhancing a recipient’s recovery/discovery journey, and for taking actions to strengthen communication and cooperation throughout the Rights Protection System.
Dearborn Homecoming: Fireworks set to blast off near Ford World Headquarters
Dearborn Homecoming is back bigger and better than before after a two-year hiatus, with tens of thousands of people expected to attend. Homecoming will be open to the public from noon to 11 p.m. Friday through Sunday, and all those from neighboring communities are invited to join in on the fun. Among the weekend's attractions are the carnival, live music, cultural tents, high school reunions, a giant bounce house, and fireworks.
65th Annual Francis J. Robinson Tennis Tournament
The 65th Annual Francis J. Robinson Memorial Tennis Tournament takes place Friday August 5th until Sunday August 7th. The Francis J. Robinson Memorial Tennis Tournament begin back in 1958. Watch the full video to get all the details about this long running tournament, located at the Sanborn Tennis Courts, 1903...
Opinion: Black Leadership Should Have Rallied Behind a Single Candidate
Unfortunately, Michigan State Senator Adam Hollier has lost his bid to represent the 13th Congressional District of Michigan. But what is more unfortunate is that this didn’t have to happen. If Wayne County’s diverse Black leadership of faith-based, business, educational, political, community groups and grassroots organizations had united our support behind a single consensus candidate, rather than allowing eight Black candidates to enter the race and duke it out amongst themselves (thereby fracturing our voting power at such a critical time), we would not be in this position.
Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 burger spots in Metro Detroit
The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s the winning list of the best burger spots in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 burger spots in Metro Detroit:. 1. Big...
A Day At The Beach With Sophia Senyk
Today Sophia goes to Lakeside Beach and talks to the Beach folks. Watch the video to see what activities everyone enjoys doing at the beach. Please help us increase our audience. Like, Share, and Comment!. Sophia Senyk has been a resident of Port Huron for her entire life. She had...
Jack Hermes: Living a Godly Life
In an age where Christians are being persecuted and even killed, it is not surprising some will not profess their Christianity. That is not. the case with Jack Hermes. Born March 20th, 1926, Mr. Hermes is a very young looking 93 years old. As the son of John and Betty Hermes, he grew up in Detroit, Michigan, lived through the Great Depression and World War II. Young Jack attended grade school at Goodale near City Airport.
MDOT: Here’s A List Of Construction In Metro Detroit This Weekend
(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation released a list of construction happening in Metro Detroit this weekend. Ann Arbor Rd: Wayne – EB/WB Ann Arbor Rd, Napier Rd to Canton Center Rd, 1 LANE OPEN intermittently, daily, 7am-7pm, Mon-8/19. I-75: Genesee – NB/SB I-75, Saginaw Rd to I-475, 1 LANE OPEN, nightly 6pm-7am, Fri-mid-Sept. Oakland – NB I-75 RAMP CLOSED to EB M-59, Fri 10pm-Mon 5am. Oakland – NB I-75, 11 Mile to 13 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 5am-Sun 5am. Wayne – SB I-75, McNichols to 94, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am. I-94: Macomb – EB/WB I-94 at M-59, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 7am-6pm. Macomb –...
