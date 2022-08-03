Read on www.hottytoddy.com
Related
hottytoddy.com
Zach Evans Looking Forward to the Season
Ole Miss running back Zach Evans met with the media after practice on Friday. The Rebels have been in preseason camp for the past three days looking ahead to build on the spring. “It’s good vibes, a lot of working that is going on,” Evans said. “We are just putting...
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Dominates in Bahamas Finale Over Raw Talent Elite, 121-75
Ole Miss men’s basketball dominated from wire-to-wire, breezing past Raw Talent Elite on Thursday afternoon, 121-75, to close out a successful 3-0 week of exhibition games as part of its foreign tour to The Bahamas. The Rebels commanded every facet of the game, shooting 58 percent overall thanks in...
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Women’s Golf Releases 2022-23 Schedule
The Ole Miss women’s golf team has officially released its 10-tournament schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 season, head coach Kory Henkes announced on Friday. To open up their fall season, the Rebels will travel to Charleston, South Carolina, to compete in the Cougar Classic (Sept. 12-13) hosted by the College of Charleston at Yeaman’s Hall Club. Ole Miss will then follow this up by heading to the Blessings Collegiate Invitational (Oct. 3-5) in Fayetteville, Arkansas, where the tournament will have all three rounds broadcast live on the Golf Channel from Blessings Golf Club.
hottytoddy.com
Catcher for OHS Baseball Team Makes Roster for MLB All-American Game
This summer, Oxford High School senior and 2022 Region 1-6A Player of the Year, Campbell Smithwick, was among a select group of high school baseball players across the country to be recruited by the MLB (Major League Baseball) and USA Baseball, to participate in the Prospect Development Pipeline League held at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, North Carolina.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hottytoddy.com
OPD Welcomes Future K9 ‘Elko’ to the Force
The Oxford Board of Aldermen approved a donation to the Oxford Police Department Tuesday during its regular meeting; however, this donation wasn’t the kind that comes in the form of a check. OPD Chief Jeff McCutchen presented the department’s newest K9, “Elko” to the Board and Mayor Robyn Tannehill....
hottytoddy.com
Flash Back to the 90s for the LOU Community on August 13th
The United Way of Oxford-Lafayette County (UWOLC) will flash back to the 90s at the Oxford Conference Center from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 13th at the 2022 United Way Flashback Bash, presented by CoreLogic and NICHOLAS AIR. Similar to previous years, Almost Famous will play a...
hottytoddy.com
Parents Upset With OSD Dress Code Enforcement
In May 2020, the Oxford School District revised its dress code in hopes of developing a dress code that “is equitable and nondiscriminatory” and simplified the minimum requirements to five key points. However, by the second day of school this week, social media lit up with parents who...
hottytoddy.com
OPD Warns Drives to Stop for School Buses
The Oxford Police Department wants to remind motorists as students head back to the classroom to stop for school buses or face the consequences. Officers will be out looking for drivers who disregard the red flashing stop sign on stopped school buses in both marked and unmarked vehicles. “The safety...
RELATED PEOPLE
hottytoddy.com
Gray Named Director of Community and Workforce Development for OSD
The Oxford School District and Oxford-Lafayette County Economic Development Foundation have partnered together to assist in developing career pathways for OSD students and strengthen the relationships between community stakeholders and the school district. Dr. Duncan Gray has been named the Director of Community and Workforce Development, a position based out...
hottytoddy.com
Mid-Town, OXCM Celebrate National Farmers Market Week
Mid-Town Farmers Market and Oxford Community Market are joining markets across the country in celebrating National Farmers Market Week next week. With summer in full swing, both markets feature the bounty that north Mississippi’s farming community has to offer. Each week customers can expect to find a wide range of locally grown fruits and vegetables, farm-fresh eggs, pasture-raised meats, local honey, herbs, plants, jams and jellies,
Comments / 0