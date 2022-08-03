Howard Hughes: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) _ The Howard Hughes Corp. (HHC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $21.6 million.

The The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had net income of 42 cents per share.

The land developer posted revenue of $276.7 million in the period.

