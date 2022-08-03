ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

SLO County reports nearly 600 new COVID cases and more deaths. Which area saw the most?

By Sara Kassabian
The Tribune
The Tribune
 2 days ago

San Luis Obispo County added close to 600 new coronavirus cases over the past week, including nearly 200 in a single day, according to data from the county Public Health Department .

On Wednesday, the county reported seven additional deaths due to the novel coronavirus, involving people in the age groups 50 to 64, 65 to 84, and 85 and older, according to county data.

That brings the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the county since March 2020 to 535.

Nine people were hospitalized with severe COVID-19 with no patients in intensive care units as of Wednesday, according to Public Health.

The agency reported a total of 597 new coronavirus infections over the past seven days ending Wednesday.

Here’s how local coronavirus case numbers from the past week break down day by day:

  • Thursday: 57

  • Friday: 81
  • Saturday: 55
  • Sunday: 46
  • Monday: 60
  • Tuesday: 99
  • Wednesday: 199

    • According to the county, the 14-day new case average as of Wednesday was 74 — an increase from the previous week’s average of 62 on July 27.

    The number of active coronavirus cases in SLO County now stands at 481. It’s roughly what the numbers were at on July 27 when 473 ongoing COVID-19 cases were reported.

    In total, 61,344 San Luis Obispo County residents have tested positive for coronavirus since March 2020.

    Over the past seven days, these were the places with the most new coronavirus cases: Paso Robles (129 cases), San Luis Obispo (93) and Atascadero (69).

    To see the full city-by-city breakdown, visit the Public Health dashboard at www.slocounty.ca.gov/COVID-19/Data.aspx

    One of the best ways to protect against COVID-19 death and hospitalization is by staying up-to-date on vaccines, according to health officials.

    The agency on Aug. 3 released data showing that unvaccinated people have accounted for about 62% of local COVID-19 cases, 72% of hospitalizations and 65% of deaths since June 15, 2021.

    Public Health may change how coronavirus data are displayed in the future

    The coronavirus case counts are likely a significant undercount to the true COVID-19 case totals in San Luis Obispo County because the agency does not include positive at-home test results, public health officials have stated.

    County Public Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein, said Tuesday that the county is considering changing how it presents COVID-19 data.

    “We’re in the process of doing a major data review — a change in how we’re presenting data,” Borenstein said. “So you will be seeing more of that in the near-term.”

    Wastewater surveillance may become a more prominent component of the county’s COVID-19 monitoring.

    Scientists use wastewater surveillance to track the level of virus spreading in a community without relying on positive test results, according to the California Department of Public Health.

    “We do have two or three communities that are using wastewater surveillance,” Borenstein said Tuesday. “We plan to make that a more prominent part of our information display on our website.”

    Where to get a COVID-19 test and schedule a vaccine appointment

    Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics in Grover Beach, Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo.

    To make an appointment, visit slocounty.ca.gov/COVID-19/COVID-19-Testing or call 888-634-1123 to register by phone.

    Testing is administered at 1336 Ramona Ave., Suite A, in Grover Beach; 800 Pine St. in Paso Robles and 801 Grand Ave. in San Luis Obispo.

    To make an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine or booster, call 805-781-5500 or the clinic site to schedule an appointment .

    The county Public Health Department is also administering vaccines and boosters on a walk-in basis at public health clinics in Grover Beach, Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo. To find shots at pharmacies near you, visit Vaccines.gov .

    Vaccines are administered at the Grover Beach clinic at 286 South 16th St., the Paso Robles clinic at 723 Walnut Drive and the San Luis Obispo clinic at 2191 Johnson Ave.,

    For more information on clinic hours, visit slocounty.ca.gov/COVID-19/Vaccines .

