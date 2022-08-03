ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sabra: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) _ Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc. (SBRA) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results topped Wall Street expectations.

The Irvine, California-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $89.9 million, or 39 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 37 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $16.8 million, or 7 cents per share.

The health care real estate investment trust, based in Irvine, California, posted revenue of $156 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $159.4 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SBRA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SBRA

