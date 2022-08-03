ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zeta: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $86 million in its second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 63 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 1 cent per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The cloud-based marketing technology company posted revenue of $137.3 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $129.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ZETA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ZETA

