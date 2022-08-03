Shatel: John Cook's views on NIL help explain his comments on Kayla Caffey

Read on huskerextra.com
HuskerExtra.com
Let's look back at the best moments of Big Ten volleyball media days
The Nebraska volleyball program works to develop its athletes as both players and people, including in their confidence. And, so, even with head coach John Cook seated next to her during a news conference Nebraska senior Madi Kubik wasn’t afraid to have a differing opinion than the four-time national champion coach about one of the hot topics of the week at Big Ten volleyball media days.
HuskerExtra.com
Husker Camp Countdown: No. 2 Casey Thompson
The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season. Today we highlight No. 2, Casey Thompson.
HuskerExtra.com
Husker Camp Countdown: No. 3 Trey Palmer
The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season. Five-star talent. Three-star career — so far — at LSU. At Nebraska, that can change. Coaches frankly expect it to change. Palmer has all the tools — height, length,...
HuskerExtra.com
'I'm stress-free now': Lincoln East standout pitcher Jalen Worthley flips commitment to Nebraska
In a late development, one of the state’s best baseball prospects in the Class of 2022 is coming to Nebraska. Lincoln East left-hander Jalen Worthley announced his commitment to the Huskers on Friday. The decision ends a whirlwind few weeks in which he backed off a pledge to San Jose State and became acquainted with the hometown team.
HuskerExtra.com
Husker Camp Countdown: No. 4 Luke Reimer
The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season. Pound for pound, maybe the best player on the team. Reimer is a bit undersized for the position (though he’s no smaller than Lavonte David was in college) and sometimes, undersized guys make the best middle linebackers because they can wedge themselves under linemen and into gaps effectively.
HuskerExtra.com
Nebraska track throws guru St. Clair elevated to interim head coach
Nebraska track and field assistant coach Justin St. Clair has been elevated to the program's interim head coach for the 2022-23 season. Husker athletic director Trev Alberts announced the move Friday, one day after longtime coach Gary Pepin retired after 42 seasons at NU. St. Clair is considered as one...
saturdaytradition.com
Big Ten Network analyst Joshua Perry gives his takeaways from stop at Nebraska
Big Ten Network is back with its annual stops around the B1G throughout fall camps. On Thursday, it was a stop in Lincoln to take in practice with head coach Scott Frost and Nebraska. On Friday, BTN analyst Joshua Perry provided his 3 key takeaways from that visit. His first...
HuskerExtra.com
Video: Watch Scott Frost's full press conference on Friday
Check out Scott Frost's full press conference after Nebraska football's practice on Friday. Then see more to see more of our Husker coverage from the Huskers' fall camp. Practice report: Scott Frost says the No. 1 QB spot is Casey Thompson's 'job to lose'. People are also reading…. Husker notes:
HuskerExtra.com
Husker Camp Countdown: No. 5 Garrett Nelson
The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season. The Scottsbluff native has taken over as the leader of NU’s defense, and his vocal approach to that role may be the most important thing he does for the Huskers in 2022.
HuskerExtra.com
Nebraska and Georgia make top seven for Lincoln East receiver Malachi Coleman
LINCOLN — The state's No. 1 prospect for the 2023 class released a top seven on Saturday that includes Nebraska. Lincoln East receiver Malachi Coleman, a top 100 recruit according to several major scouting services, listed NU, Georgia, Oregon, Michigan, USC, Mississippi and Oklahoma in seven. Coleman has made...
HuskerExtra.com
Former Husker Isaiah Roby returns to Nebraska for his second basketball camp
LINCOLN — Before Isaiah Roby chose basketball, he wanted to play quarterback. Roby, the former Husker forward and current San Antonio Spur, played football until 10th grade. “I was a little bit (like) Cam Newton,” he said — tall, fast, big arm — and he attended camps hosted by Bears defensive end Alex Brown.
