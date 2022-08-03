ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Shatel: John Cook's views on NIL help explain his comments on Kayla Caffey

By Tom Shatel
HuskerExtra.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on huskerextra.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HuskerExtra.com

Let's look back at the best moments of Big Ten volleyball media days

The Nebraska volleyball program works to develop its athletes as both players and people, including in their confidence. And, so, even with head coach John Cook seated next to her during a news conference Nebraska senior Madi Kubik wasn’t afraid to have a differing opinion than the four-time national champion coach about one of the hot topics of the week at Big Ten volleyball media days.
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Husker Camp Countdown: No. 3 Trey Palmer

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season. Five-star talent. Three-star career — so far — at LSU. At Nebraska, that can change. Coaches frankly expect it to change. Palmer has all the tools — height, length,...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln, NE
Sports
Local
Nebraska Sports
City
Lincoln, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Husker Camp Countdown: No. 4 Luke Reimer

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season. Pound for pound, maybe the best player on the team. Reimer is a bit undersized for the position (though he’s no smaller than Lavonte David was in college) and sometimes, undersized guys make the best middle linebackers because they can wedge themselves under linemen and into gaps effectively.
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Nebraska track throws guru St. Clair elevated to interim head coach

Nebraska track and field assistant coach Justin St. Clair has been elevated to the program's interim head coach for the 2022-23 season. Husker athletic director Trev Alberts announced the move Friday, one day after longtime coach Gary Pepin retired after 42 seasons at NU. St. Clair is considered as one...
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Video: Watch Scott Frost's full press conference on Friday

Check out Scott Frost's full press conference after Nebraska football's practice on Friday. Then see more to see more of our Husker coverage from the Huskers' fall camp. Practice report: Scott Frost says the No. 1 QB spot is Casey Thompson's 'job to lose'. People are also reading…. Husker notes:
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Husker#Coach
HuskerExtra.com

Husker Camp Countdown: No. 5 Garrett Nelson

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season. The Scottsbluff native has taken over as the leader of NU’s defense, and his vocal approach to that role may be the most important thing he does for the Huskers in 2022.
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Nebraska and Georgia make top seven for Lincoln East receiver Malachi Coleman

LINCOLN — The state's No. 1 prospect for the 2023 class released a top seven on Saturday that includes Nebraska. Lincoln East receiver Malachi Coleman, a top 100 recruit according to several major scouting services, listed NU, Georgia, Oregon, Michigan, USC, Mississippi and Oklahoma in seven. Coleman has made...
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Former Husker Isaiah Roby returns to Nebraska for his second basketball camp

LINCOLN — Before Isaiah Roby chose basketball, he wanted to play quarterback. Roby, the former Husker forward and current San Antonio Spur, played football until 10th grade. “I was a little bit (like) Cam Newton,” he said — tall, fast, big arm — and he attended camps hosted by Bears defensive end Alex Brown.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy