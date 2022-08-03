Shatel: John Cook's views on NIL help explain his comments on Kayla Caffey

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season. Pound for pound, maybe the best player on the team. Reimer is a bit undersized for the position (though he’s no smaller than Lavonte David was in college) and sometimes, undersized guys make the best middle linebackers because they can wedge themselves under linemen and into gaps effectively.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO