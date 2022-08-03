Listen To New Song From 'Monarch,' Starring Trace Adkins, Susan Sarandon

Photo: Getty Images

Country fans are getting a sense of what to expect from the upcoming series Monarch with the release of its song, “American Cowgirl.” The soon-to-release series — starring Trace Adkins and Susan Sarandon — shared the stories behind the song , performed by Anna Friel . The show followed up with another teaser on Wednesday afternoon (August 3), sharing: “They're the first family of country music, but are they ready for what's coming?”

“Reigning King of Country Music Albie Roman, along with his insanely talented -- and tough as nails -- wife, Queen of Country Music Dottie Cantrell Roman, have created a country music dynasty, but even though the Roman name is synonymous with authenticity, the very foundation of their success is a lie,” the synopsis reads . “When their reign as country royalty is put in jeopardy, heir to the crown Nicolette 'Nicky' Roman will stop at nothing to protect her family’s legacy, while ensuring her own quest for stardom, alongside her brother Luke and sister Gigi.”

Monarch is set to premiere on Sunday, September 11 at 8 p.m. Its premiere was rescheduled from the original January date following “unavoidable realities of the pandemic,” a statement read at the time. Watch the latest teaser and the look into the making of “American Cowgirl” here. Listen to the full song below.