GoDaddy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) _ GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $90.4 million.

The Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had net income of 56 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 47 cents per share.

The cloud-based technology products developer posted revenue of $1.02 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in October, GoDaddy said it expects revenue in the range of $1.03 billion to $1.05 billion.

