Hillenbrand: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BATESVILLE, Ind. (AP) _ Hillenbrand Inc. (HI) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $48.8 million.

The Batesville, Indiana-based company said it had profit of 68 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 92 cents per share.

The diversified industrial company specializing in business-to-business products posted revenue of $720.6 million in the period.

Hillenbrand expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.85 to $3.95 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.91 billion to $2.94 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HI