ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTSM

LCPD provides update on latest officer-involved shooting

By Gabriela Rodríguez
KTSM
KTSM
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nxGO6_0h3lq1nV00

LAS CRUCES, NM ( KTSM ) – Police say a shoplifting incident Tuesday night turned into a confrontation with police, resulting in the death of a 36-year-old man.

Officers from the Las Cruces Police Department (LCPD) responded at the Chevron Station at 2645 S. Valley Dr., and preliminary information indicates a man took beer from the store without paying. The suspect then entered a vehicle parked under the canopy near the fuel pumps.

According to LCPD officials, one officer initially arrived on scene and was in the process of interviewing witnesses and the suspect. It’s been learned the suspect was evasive and provided information about his identity that could not be confirmed by the officer through Central Dispatch.

A second officer arrived, and both approached the vehicle and asked the suspect to exit. The suspect was verbally and physical resistive to multiple commands by the officers.

Authorities stated that at some point, the suspect exited the vehicle and became physically combative with both officers. The altercation became physically violent and one of the officers discharged at least one round that struck the suspect. The suspect died at the scene.

The name of the suspect is not being released at this time as investigators have yet to locate and notify his next of kin. He is not believed to be a resident of Las Cruces or Dona Ana County.

One of the officers involved in the confrontation was injured during the altercation and received medical attention at a local hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening. As is standard protocol, both officers have been placed on paid administrative leave pending further investigation.

The Officer-involved Incident Task Force includes investigators from New Mexico State Police, the Las Cruces Police Department, Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office and New Mexico State University Police Department. Once the investigation is completed, findings are presented to the Third Judicial District Attorney’s office.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

Sheriff’s Office arrests man in fatal shooting connected to mansion party

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of another man after both had attended a mansion party in far east El Paso County, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office reported. The incident helps to illustrate the extent of criminal activity associated with so-called mansion parties […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
krwg.org

Gun Shop Burglary Suspect Sought by Police

LAS CRUCEs, NM - Las Cruces Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that helps identify the man suspected of stealing more than two dozen guns from Sparks Firearms on Friday. Las Cruces police were called to Sparks Firearms, at 1560 W. Picacho Ave., on...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

LCPD make arrest, ID suspect in road rage incident

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Las Cruces police have identified, arrested and charged a man suspected in a road rage incident Friday, Aug. 5, that injured a 3-year-old girl on Amador Avenue. Police said Estevan Miguel Jimenez, 24, turned himself in to police on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 7. Jimenez has been charged with one […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Man arrested accused of being in possession of controlled substances

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso man was arrested with marijuana and prescription pills. On Saturday, August 6th, 2022, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputies, conducted a traffic stop at the 14100 block of Fort Defiance Dr. Through the course of the investigation, deputies located the illegal substances underneath the center console. According […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Las Cruces#Beer#New Mexico State Police#Violent Crime#Lcpd#The Chevron Station#Central Dispatch
KTSM

Police warning of violent house parties, county reinstates curfew

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police is urging everyone to stay away from random house parties that are often turning violent and deadly.  Enrique Carrillo,  public information officer with EPPD, said these parties are often promoted on social media, and from what they see, aimed at minors and young adults from 15 to […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Body recovered from a canal in Las Cruces

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A body was found in a canal, according to Las Cruces police Department. The body was reportedly found in a canal, close to the intersection of Lohman Ave. and Del Monte St. Police officers where the ones recovering the body. No other information has been provided. This is a developing […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

EPPD investigating possible assault near Sunland Park Mall

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police continue to investigate what occurred prior to an injured patient arriving at University Medical Center on Sunday afternoon. It happened just after 5 p.m. when the patient arrived at University Medical Center with unspecified injuries. Authorities believe the victim was involved in an incident near Sunland Park […]
EL PASO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Illegal Migrants Die in Crash Fleeing Border Agents

EL PASO – On July 27, 2022, at approximately 4:05 a.m., a Border Patrol agent driving an unmarked U.S. Border Patrol vehicle was conducting roving patrol duties on New Mexico Highway 9 and observed a Tahoe driving westbound near mile marker 144. The agent observed the vehicle drive past his location heading eastbound on HW 9 and the vehicle appeared to be carrying more weight than when he initially observed it. The agent proceeded to follow the vehicle and noticed that it was driving slower than the normal rate of speed for the highway.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Person taken into custody after altercation at east El Paso church

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police officials said one person was taken into custody during mass at St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Catholic Church in Vista de Sol Drive. According to officials with the Catholic Diocese of El Paso, an altercation broke out between two people outside the church building outside of the sanctuary. Police The post Person taken into custody after altercation at east El Paso church appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA ABC-7

Report of body found in Las Cruces

UPDATE: According to Las Cruce police, the death appears to be natural. The body will undergo an autopsy. LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las Cruces Police are investigating a report of a body found on the 2000 block of Lohman Ave. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts The post Report of body found in Las Cruces appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Jack-knifed truck forces closure of I-10 East

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A crash involving a jack-knifed semi-truck forced the closure of I-10 East near Downtown Sunday evening. It happened before 6 p.m. on I-10 Eastbound at the Downtown exit. The initial crash involved a semi-truck and a passenger vehicle, though El Paso Police say no injuries were reported. All eastbound traffic […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Suspect involved in Las Cruces road rage shooting that injured 3-year-old girl turns himself in

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Officials with the Las Cruces Police Department said the man involved in Friday's road rage shooting incident has been identified. The shooting resulted in a 3-year-old girl getting struck by gunfire. 24-year-old Estevan Miguel Jimenez turned himself in to police Sunday afternoon. On Friday, the occupants of a dark blue The post Suspect involved in Las Cruces road rage shooting that injured 3-year-old girl turns himself in appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

One person injured after crash in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was injured following a crash in central El Paso Tuesday morning. The crash happened at Montana Avenue and St. Vrain Street around 11:48 a.m. Officials said the person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown. No other information was provided.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

EPPD: House parties are a ‘perfect storm for violence’

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) has issued a warning to people considering attending “house parties” or “mansion parties” that are promoted on social media. EPPD call these parties a “perfect storm for violence.” Numerous shootings and stabbings have happened at these parties, including some that have turned out to […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso Police investigating “unknown problem” near Sunland Park Mall

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Police are investigating an unknown problem in the area of 750 Sunland Park, near the Sunland Park Mall. Officials said a victim was rushed to a nearby hospital with injuries. ABC-7 is working to learn what the problem is. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. The post El Paso Police investigating “unknown problem” near Sunland Park Mall appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

Armed robbery suspect shot by Las Cruces police disappears from hospital

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Joshua Lopez, one of the men suspected in a shoplifting that escalated into a police shooting, has disappeared. Lopez is one of two men accused of running from Las Cruces police last week after reports that they were stealing an air conditioner from Lowe’s. The men are accused of pointing a gun […]
KTSM

KTSM

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy