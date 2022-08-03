AG Mortgage Investment Trust: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $48.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of $2.27 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 8 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $39.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $16.2 million.

