Financial Reports

AG Mortgage Investment Trust: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) _ AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $48.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of $2.27 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 8 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $39.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $16.2 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MITT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MITT

