ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahoning County, OH

In-Depth with Ryan Ingram: Attorney talks about the stigma around public defenders

By Dee Crawford
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2stIHY_0h3lpttv00

(WKBN) — WKBN Community Affairs Director Dee Crawford continued our In-Depth segment with President of the Mahoning County Bar Association Ryan Ingram by addressing the stigma associated with the public defender.

“Well, there is a stigma associated with the public defender. And I believe that it’s unfair and unwarranted. So, for instance, when you’re either court appointed, the public defender is representing somebody. When you go to meet with that individual and you tell them that you’re either court appointed, you work with the public defender, and for some reason, they are under the impression that you are working with the state or you’re working against them, and that is not necessarily fair or the case. So in my personal experience, I’ve had a few individuals ask me, well, if I retain you, if I pay you, what will you do differently? And the answer to that is, I’m not going to do anything differently. Whether I’m retained or whether I’m appointed to represent you, I took an oath to zealously represent you, and that’s exactly what I will do. I would file the same motions. I would do everything the exact same, whether I am court-appointed or whether I am retained,” said Ingram.

In-Depth with Ryan Ingram: Attorney discusses funding for indigent defense

But for those individuals who qualified because they meet the standards or eligibility and to have the stigma of less representation went without them, they would have no representation.

“Well, some individuals will elect to represent themselves, and there’s the old adage that if you represent yourself, you have a fool for a client, and I have sat through a few series where I’ve seen people trying cases themselves, and they have a standby lawyer who just has to sit there but can’t actually participate unless they would ask them to participate,” said Ingram.

Does Ingram see that same, “stigma” with capital case representation?

“No. Capital cases are completely different. Normally, there are at least two lawyers appointed on capital cases who have the proper qualification. I have not seen that issue in a capital case,” said Ingram.

“I just don’t believe that a judge would ever permit them to represent themselves in a capital case, just given what the state’s planning… A capital case is one where there is a death penalty specification, so where they could potentially impose a death penalty,” said Ingram.

Ingram said the future of his office is challenged right now.

“Well, in the public defender’s realm. There’s always been chatter of a public defender’s office coming in here to Mahoning County, but I can’t tell you that there are some very, very talented and very seasoned lawyers on our court-appointed list who, if I was in trouble or I had a predicament of my own, I would seek their counsel…So there are very good lawyers on that list. I think the system that we have here in Mahoning County is working very well,” said Ingram.

But that would be going back to what existed prior to where there was a specific office. The public defenders, even though they didn’t handle all of the cases, there was a specific office.

“There was so there was a public defender’s office, I believe, in Youngstown Municipal Court, which would handle misdemeanor cases and bind overseas. So in order for that to happen, I guess the public defender’s office would have to come in, establish an office in Mahoning County, and then contract with lawyers in Mahoning County to work for the public defender, and in certain courtrooms. There has always been talk of that happening dating back 30 years, but I have not heard much chatter about that recently,” said Ingram.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WFMJ.com

Trumbull County Commissioner faces judge at first hearing since arrest

A Trumbull County Commissioner facing a misdemeanor charge of "disturbing a lawful meeting" was in court Thursday. Niki Frenchko was arrested during a July 7th commissioners meeting, after she made comments following a clerk reading aloud a letter that was submitted into the official record. Frenchko was led out of the board room, placed in handcuffs, and charged with the Fourth-Degree misdemeanor. She later plead not guilty to that charge.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Sports
Mahoning County, OH
Government
Mahoning County, OH
Sports
County
Mahoning County, OH
WKBN

Feds arrest Mogadore man accused of mailing feces to lawmakers

Richard John Steinle, 77, is a former Portage County Common Pleas Court mediator who allegedly mailed more than 36 letters containing suspected feces to Ohio legislators in Ohio, Kentucky and Washington, D.C., between August 2021 and July 29 of this year, according to a criminal affidavit.
MOGADORE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Defenders
WFMJ.com

Retired Mercer County Judge passes away

A retired Mercer County Judge has passed away earlier this week according to the Mercer County Courthouse. Judge Francis Fornelli passed away 10 years after his retirement. The cause of his death and specific details have not been released at this time. Fornelli served as judge in the Mercer County...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | August 4th

Vindicator file photo / August 5, 1995 | Robin Griggs, a 22-year-old actress from New York who appeared on the soap operas “One Life to Live” and “Another World,” sat with Zachary O’Hara, 4, of Boardman during an Easter Seals benefit at the Old Country Buffet in Boardman 27 years ago.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

VALLEY COVID-19 UPDATE: Mahoning County reaches over 1.1k cases

COVID-19 cases are still rising in all three counties in the Mahoning Valley with Mahoning County reporting over 1,100 cases this week. This week, Columbiana County is reporting 405 cases (397.5 per 100k), Trumbull County is reporting 894 cases (451.6 per 100k) and Mahoning County is reporting 1,112 cases (486.3 per 100k).
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Former Lake Milton doctor sentenced to 25 years in prison for causing deaths of two patients

A former Mahoning County physician has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for illegally prescribing controlled substances resulting in the deaths of two patients. Fifty-eight-year-old Martin Escobar was sentenced on Thursday after previously pleading guilty to 54 counts of illegally providing controlled substances including two counts of distributing controlled substances causing the deaths of two patients and one count of distributing controlled substances to someone under 21 years old.
LAKE MILTON, OH
WKBN

WKBN

40K+
Followers
22K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy