Palomar: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LA JOLLA, Calif. (AP) _ Palomar Holdings Inc. (PLMR) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $14.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the La Jolla, California-based company said it had profit of 57 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 73 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 66 cents per share.

The insurance holding company posted revenue of $79.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $84.4 million, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $87.2 million.

