Lincoln, NE

HuskerExtra.com

Husker Camp Countdown: No. 3 Trey Palmer

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season. Five-star talent. Three-star career — so far — at LSU. At Nebraska, that can change. Coaches frankly expect it to change. Palmer has all the tools — height, length,...
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Let's look back at the best moments of Big Ten volleyball media days

The Nebraska volleyball program works to develop its athletes as both players and people, including in their confidence. And, so, even with head coach John Cook seated next to her during a news conference Nebraska senior Madi Kubik wasn’t afraid to have a differing opinion than the four-time national champion coach about one of the hot topics of the week at Big Ten volleyball media days.
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Husker Camp Countdown: No. 5 Garrett Nelson

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season. The Scottsbluff native has taken over as the leader of NU’s defense, and his vocal approach to that role may be the most important thing he does for the Huskers in 2022.
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

Scott Frost: Nebraska 'feels like one team' and not old vs. new Huskers

The 2022 Huskers have the best leadership and best “overall attitude” that Frost has seen as coach. Case in point: Friday’s practice. The Huskers are scrimmaging Saturday, and Frost says the practice before a scrimmage tends to drag. Not with this team. “We didn't have to coach...
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Nebraska Women’s Basketball: 2022-23 Non-Conference Schedule Released

The Nebraska Cornhuskers women’s basketball team earlier this week announced the full 2022-23 non-conference schedule for the team. Four teams from Power-Six leagues headline the schedule, with the opening matchup set for an intrastate clash in Lincoln on Nov. 7. The Huskers will host one exhibition game on Oct....
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Nebraska track throws guru St. Clair elevated to interim head coach

Nebraska track and field assistant coach Justin St. Clair has been elevated to the program's interim head coach for the 2022-23 season. Husker athletic director Trev Alberts announced the move Friday, one day after longtime coach Gary Pepin retired after 42 seasons at NU. St. Clair is considered as one...
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Former Nebraska middle blocker Kayla Caffey commits to Texas

Kayla Caffey has officially moved on from the Nebraska volleyball team, announcing her pledge to Texas on Friday. Eyebrows were raised last week when Caffey, a second-team All-American last season, announced she was entering the transfer portal, citing a lack of scholarship from Nebraska. In a social media post last...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Cooler air is soon to arrive

After a very hot Saturday, relief is not too far away. A cooler air mass will arrive in southeast Nebraska on Sunday in the form of a very slow-moving cold front. The front will be positioned in central Nebraska on Saturday evening. Along and behind the front, we may see some shower and thunderstorm development during the evening hours on Saturday. At this time, most activity should be to the west, near the Tri-Cities.
NEBRASKA STATE
HuskerExtra.com

Former Husker Isaiah Roby returns to Nebraska for his second basketball camp

LINCOLN — Before Isaiah Roby chose basketball, he wanted to play quarterback. Roby, the former Husker forward and current San Antonio Spur, played football until 10th grade. “I was a little bit (like) Cam Newton,” he said — tall, fast, big arm — and he attended camps hosted by Bears defensive end Alex Brown.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

What does Kansas abortion vote mean for Nebraska?

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Kansans were given the opportunity Tuesday to decide whether their state’s constitution would protect abortion rights. Voters sent a resounding message that they did not want lawmakers to restrict abortion access in Kansas. As of Wednesday afternoon, the vote stood at 58.8% for No to 41.2% for Yes, according to the Associated Press.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Platte River flows back near Columbus

What a difference a week and a little rain made for the Platte River near Columbus. "It was bone dry for about whole, I'd say eight days," said Jeff Kuhnel. He lives on Riverview Lake just south of the Platte. "It was still dry Friday. And then Saturday morning there...
COLUMBUS, NE
WOWT

Study sheds light on redlined areas in Omaha being hotter

Police are investigating after a shooting victim showed up to a local hospital. Pitch Black competition awards money to Black-owned businesses. The Pitch Black Competition is helping small business. Dangerous heat and humidity this afternoon. Updated: 10 hours ago. Near record heat is expected this afternoon with high temperatures around...
OMAHA, NE

