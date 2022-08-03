Read on huskerextra.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
HuskerExtra.com
Husker Camp Countdown: No. 3 Trey Palmer
The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season. Five-star talent. Three-star career — so far — at LSU. At Nebraska, that can change. Coaches frankly expect it to change. Palmer has all the tools — height, length,...
HuskerExtra.com
Husker Camp Countdown: No. 4 Luke Reimer
The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season. Today we highlight No. 4, Luke Reimer.
HuskerExtra.com
Let's look back at the best moments of Big Ten volleyball media days
The Nebraska volleyball program works to develop its athletes as both players and people, including in their confidence. And, so, even with head coach John Cook seated next to her during a news conference Nebraska senior Madi Kubik wasn’t afraid to have a differing opinion than the four-time national champion coach about one of the hot topics of the week at Big Ten volleyball media days.
HuskerExtra.com
'I'm stress-free now': Lincoln East standout pitcher Jalen Worthley flips commitment to Nebraska
In a late development, one of the state’s best baseball prospects in the Class of 2022 is coming to Nebraska. Lincoln East left-hander Jalen Worthley announced his commitment to the Huskers on Friday. The decision ends a whirlwind few weeks in which he backed off a pledge to San Jose State and became acquainted with the hometown team.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
HuskerExtra.com
Husker Camp Countdown: No. 5 Garrett Nelson
The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season. The Scottsbluff native has taken over as the leader of NU’s defense, and his vocal approach to that role may be the most important thing he does for the Huskers in 2022.
York News-Times
Scott Frost: Nebraska 'feels like one team' and not old vs. new Huskers
The 2022 Huskers have the best leadership and best “overall attitude” that Frost has seen as coach. Case in point: Friday’s practice. The Huskers are scrimmaging Saturday, and Frost says the practice before a scrimmage tends to drag. Not with this team. “We didn't have to coach...
saturdaytradition.com
Big Ten Network analyst Joshua Perry gives his takeaways from stop at Nebraska
Big Ten Network is back with its annual stops around the B1G throughout fall camps. On Thursday, it was a stop in Lincoln to take in practice with head coach Scott Frost and Nebraska. On Friday, BTN analyst Joshua Perry provided his 3 key takeaways from that visit. His first...
Corn Nation
Nebraska Women’s Basketball: 2022-23 Non-Conference Schedule Released
The Nebraska Cornhuskers women’s basketball team earlier this week announced the full 2022-23 non-conference schedule for the team. Four teams from Power-Six leagues headline the schedule, with the opening matchup set for an intrastate clash in Lincoln on Nov. 7. The Huskers will host one exhibition game on Oct....
IN THIS ARTICLE
York News-Times
Casey Thompson is blending two worlds: his Native history and love of football
Casey Thompson is playing for himself and Nebraska football, yes, but also Native generations before him and ones ahead of him that can still be inspired by what is possible, writes Evan Bland.
AthlonSports.com
'Clear Leader' Reportedly Emerges In Nebraska Football's Quarterback Competition
In perhaps a make-or-break-it year for Scott Frost, he has to get the quarterback competition right. With Adrian Martinez off to Kansas State, who will the Cornhuskers turn to? A "clear leader" has emerged. Per Dave Revsine of the Big Ten Network, Texas transfer Casey Thompson is the "clear leader"...
HuskerExtra.com
Nebraska track throws guru St. Clair elevated to interim head coach
Nebraska track and field assistant coach Justin St. Clair has been elevated to the program's interim head coach for the 2022-23 season. Husker athletic director Trev Alberts announced the move Friday, one day after longtime coach Gary Pepin retired after 42 seasons at NU. St. Clair is considered as one...
HuskerExtra.com
Former Nebraska middle blocker Kayla Caffey commits to Texas
Kayla Caffey has officially moved on from the Nebraska volleyball team, announcing her pledge to Texas on Friday. Eyebrows were raised last week when Caffey, a second-team All-American last season, announced she was entering the transfer portal, citing a lack of scholarship from Nebraska. In a social media post last...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
klkntv.com
Cooler air is soon to arrive
After a very hot Saturday, relief is not too far away. A cooler air mass will arrive in southeast Nebraska on Sunday in the form of a very slow-moving cold front. The front will be positioned in central Nebraska on Saturday evening. Along and behind the front, we may see some shower and thunderstorm development during the evening hours on Saturday. At this time, most activity should be to the west, near the Tri-Cities.
HuskerExtra.com
Former Husker Isaiah Roby returns to Nebraska for his second basketball camp
LINCOLN — Before Isaiah Roby chose basketball, he wanted to play quarterback. Roby, the former Husker forward and current San Antonio Spur, played football until 10th grade. “I was a little bit (like) Cam Newton,” he said — tall, fast, big arm — and he attended camps hosted by Bears defensive end Alex Brown.
klkntv.com
Pursuit of Nebraska man ends with standoff on I-80 Missouri River bridge
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A pursuit of a Gibbon man ended after a standoff on a Missouri River bridge, the Nebraska State Patrol said. On Friday around 9:25 a.m., the patrol received a call about a truck driving “erratically” at a high speed on Interstate 80 in Omaha.
klkntv.com
What does Kansas abortion vote mean for Nebraska?
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Kansans were given the opportunity Tuesday to decide whether their state’s constitution would protect abortion rights. Voters sent a resounding message that they did not want lawmakers to restrict abortion access in Kansas. As of Wednesday afternoon, the vote stood at 58.8% for No to 41.2% for Yes, according to the Associated Press.
KETV.com
Platte River flows back near Columbus
What a difference a week and a little rain made for the Platte River near Columbus. "It was bone dry for about whole, I'd say eight days," said Jeff Kuhnel. He lives on Riverview Lake just south of the Platte. "It was still dry Friday. And then Saturday morning there...
klkntv.com
Speaker Hilgers now pursuing 12-week abortion ban in Nebraska, according to Sen. Hunt
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska may be moving away from a proposed total abortion ban. State Sen. Megan Hunt said on social media late Wednesday night that Speaker of Legislature Mike Hilgers is currently calling each member to ask if they will sign a letter to support a special session for a 12-week abortion ban.
klkntv.com
Carp, white perch to be eliminated at Wagon Train Lake south of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A lake south of Lincoln will be treated with a chemical to remove the current fish population. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the work on Wagon Train Lake, which is east of Hickman, will begin on Wednesday, weather depending. Officials say the rotenone...
WOWT
Study sheds light on redlined areas in Omaha being hotter
Police are investigating after a shooting victim showed up to a local hospital. Pitch Black competition awards money to Black-owned businesses. The Pitch Black Competition is helping small business. Dangerous heat and humidity this afternoon. Updated: 10 hours ago. Near record heat is expected this afternoon with high temperatures around...
Comments / 0