Via Renewables: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

HOUSTON (AP) _ Via Renewables, Inc. (VIA) on Wednesday reported net income of $4.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 18 cents.

The electricity and natural gas retailer posted revenue of $97.1 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VIA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VIA

#Via Renewables
The Associated Press

