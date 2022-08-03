Via Renewables: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Via Renewables, Inc. (VIA) on Wednesday reported net income of $4.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 18 cents.

The electricity and natural gas retailer posted revenue of $97.1 million in the period.

