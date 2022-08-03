ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genco Shipping: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. (GNK) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $47.4 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of $1.10 per share.

The transporter of drybulk cargo posted revenue of $137.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $105.3 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GNK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GNK

