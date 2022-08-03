ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Western Midstream: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) _ Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $299.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had net income of 74 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 76 cents per share.

The oil and gas transportation and storage company posted revenue of $876.4 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WES at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WES

