Werth the Wait: With Guest Bethany Belanger, the secretary and treasurer, of the mid-city nutrition program

Hunter Hospitality House’s Annual Endowment Fund Raffle
Hunter Hospitality House is selling tickets for their fourth annual Endowment Fund Awareness Raffle. The drawing will be held on September 30, 2022, at 5 pm at the Hunter Hospitality Family House, 1015 Vanderburgh Place, in Port Huron Michigan. Need not be present to win. Hunter Hospitality House is a...
Annual Find the Cure 5k Run & Walk Scheduled
PORT HURON, Michigan – The Dementia & Alzheimer’s Resource Committee of St. Clair County has announced the date for its annual Alzheimer’s Find the Cure 5K run and walk. The run/walk will take place on Sunday, September 18, 2022. On-site registration begins at 10:30 a.m., however participants can register early by visiting runsignup.com and searching Find the Cure. Cost for the event is $30; those who register prior to September 2, will receive a moisture wicking shirt.
‘Rockn’ the Rivers “Your Generation” Performs, Thursday August 11 in Port Huron
Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living. Rockn’ the Rivers takes place every Thursday in August! The band ‘Your Generation’ will perform on Thursday August 11th....
CMH Announces Recipient Rights Champions
PORT HURON, Michigan – Every month, St. Clair County Community Mental Health (CMH) recognizes individuals and / or teams for their extraordinary contributions to the Rights Protection System, which protects the human rights of individuals with a mental illness. Individuals and teams are recognized for demonstrating dignity and respect to individuals with mental illness, for innovation and creativity that resulted in improved service outcomes, for enriching or enhancing a recipient’s recovery/discovery journey, and for taking actions to strengthen communication and cooperation throughout the Rights Protection System.
Jack Hermes: Living a Godly Life
In an age where Christians are being persecuted and even killed, it is not surprising some will not profess their Christianity. That is not. the case with Jack Hermes. Born March 20th, 1926, Mr. Hermes is a very young looking 93 years old. As the son of John and Betty Hermes, he grew up in Detroit, Michigan, lived through the Great Depression and World War II. Young Jack attended grade school at Goodale near City Airport.
Recovery Summit Registration Now Open
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (PORT HURON, MI) – St. Clair County Community Mental Health is hosting the 2022 Recovery Summit Virtual Series throughout the month of September during National Recovery Month. The live, one-hour webinar sessions are free and open to anyone who is interested in attending. Registration is available now until the beginning of any session at https://www.scccmh.org/events/recovery-summit/
65th Annual Francis J. Robinson Tennis Tournament
The 65th Annual Francis J. Robinson Memorial Tennis Tournament takes place Friday August 5th until Sunday August 7th. The Francis J. Robinson Memorial Tennis Tournament begin back in 1958. Watch the full video to get all the details about this long running tournament, located at the Sanborn Tennis Courts, 1903...
Marine City election worker dismissed after 19 years
Clerk sites speaking out at meeting and social media posts. As a lifelong resident of Marine City, Barb Watson, 76, loves her hometown and has even stepped forward to serve as an election worker, including holding the title of Precinct Chairperson, for nearly two decades. When she received a voicemail...
