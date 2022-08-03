Werth the Wait: With Guest Bethany Belanger, the secretary and treasurer, of the mid-city nutrition program

In an age where Christians are being persecuted and even killed, it is not surprising some will not profess their Christianity. That is not. the case with Jack Hermes. Born March 20th, 1926, Mr. Hermes is a very young looking 93 years old. As the son of John and Betty Hermes, he grew up in Detroit, Michigan, lived through the Great Depression and World War II. Young Jack attended grade school at Goodale near City Airport.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO