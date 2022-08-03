Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder RS Spied Looking Ready For Production

Read on www.motor1.com
gmauthority.com
Restored 1957 Chevy Nomad To Cross Auction Block
The Chevy Nomad began life as a 1954 General Motors Motorama show car. The two-door sport wagon had front and rear styling lifted directly from the Corvette, including the oval grille with thirteen chrome teeth, chrome mesh stone guards on the headlights, a forward-sloping B-pillar, and tail lights with mini jet fins. Five copies were built for the show circuit, and three are still extant.
MotorAuthority
Cadillac compact EV, Porsche Cayenne convertible, AMG One at the 'Ring: Car News Headlines
Cadillac has been spotted testing a prototype for an electric compact crossover with similar styling to the mid-size Lyriq. It's the smallest of five confirmed Cadillac electric vehicles, and the debut should happen next year. Porsche has revealed that a convertible was one of three additional body styles envisaged for...
hypebeast.com
MANHART's Land Rover Defender Packs 512 HP
The Land Rover Defender comes in multiple guises, from the three-door 90, five-door 110 and soon-coming seven-seater 130 specs to the fully-fledged V8 offering and plenty more between, but for MANHART this just isn’t enough. As a result, it presents the Defender DP 500, a tuned version of the Defender P400 that now produces 512 HP and 710 Nm of torque from its revised three-liter inline six-cylinder turbo engine.
Enter Now To Win This Potent 503-HP 2022 BMW M4 Competition Coupe
There are few brands in the auto industry as iconic as BMW’s M. The badge has graced some of the greatest sports cars ever sold, and the latest Dream Giveaway wants to put one in your driveway. The BMW M4 Competition is a potent performance machine that could be yours if you enter now, and Motor1.com readers who do will receive double the entry tickets with a donation of $25 or more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
LS-Swapped Mitsubishi Minicab Has Four-Wheel Steering And A Death Wish
In the wonderful world of Kei cars, the Mitsubishi Minicab is an adorable little truck with a tiny engine and lots of heart. It's obvious this particular Mitsubishi has a very different mission in life, and while it might retain a bit of that adorable persona, it's morphed into a V8-powered monster with a wild four-wheel-steering system. And this is just the beginning.
How Thieves Are Stealing Hyundais and Kias With Just a USB Cable
screengrab via YouTube | El MechanicThis low-tech hack specifically targets the Korean cars that use a physical key.
Why Do Some Semi Truck Trailers Have Fins?
Ever noticed fins sticking out of a semi truck trailer? Here's the reason they were once very popular. The post Why Do Some Semi Truck Trailers Have Fins? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Nico Rosberg Takes Delivery Of First Production Rimac Nevera
The first production-spec Rimac Nevera is complete, and Nico Rosberg is taking delivery of it. He records the whole experience at the automaker's headquarters in Zagreb, Croatia, while hanging out with company boss Mate Rimac. Before Rosberg takes delivery of his Nevera, he and Rimac take a tour through the...
Top Speed
Mansory Redefines Luxury in the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class
Is not very often you see an upgrade kit for the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. And in fact, there’s really not much to update in the Maybach S-Class: the interior is beyond luxurious, the exterior is very elegant and, usually, it delivers more than enough power. But Mansory wanted to prove everybody wrong - its latest tuning kit offered for both the S680 and S580 Maybach significantly improves both the look and the performance.
MotorTrend Magazine
Adding an EV Charger to Your Home Is About to Get Easier
When you buy certain EVs, like the 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV, you might get a free Level 2 AC home charger with it. The only issue is that those OEMs will only cover "standard installation," meaning, if you need to upgrade your electrical panel to work with 240 volts at 40-60 amps, you're eating that upgrade cost. This is a massive challenge for those homeowners as that upgrade doesn't come quick or cheap. Fortunately, there are other solutions coming soon. Siemens and ConnectDER (the "d" is silent) have partnered up to provide an inexpensive alternative to an upgraded electrical panel that still allows owners to connect their Level 2 Chargers.
Top Speed
The Bentley Mulliner Bacalar GT is Bespoke to the Extreme
Out of the three low-volume "exotic" Volkswagen Group Brands, Bentley was the only one without a limited run bespoke model. Bugatti launched multiple variants of their Chiron platform with the Divo and Centodieci, and Lamborghini has enjoyed a slew of bespoke models from the recent Sian to older projects such as the Centenario, Veneno, and Countach revival. Bentley has bolstered its historic Mulliner division, once known for its coach-building, to once again produce limited-run bespoke models. The first model of this revival is the now complete Mulliner Bacalar GT, and the details are out of this world.
MotorAuthority
2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC 63 Coupe spy shots: Hardcore crossover coupe spotted
The redesigned 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class was revealed in June and soon the small crossover will spawn its more rakish GLC-Class Coupe body style. We've already spotted a prototype for the regular GLC-Class Coupe and today we have our first look at the fire-breathing GLC 63 Coupe from AMG. The regular GLC 63 is also out testing. We know this is the AMG because of the four square-shaped exhaust tips at the rear, Panamericana grille up front, large cross-drilled brake rotors, and lowered suspension.
Dad Builds Wooden Mercedes AVTR Concept Replica For Son’s Birthday
It’s soothing to watch master woodcarvers create something unique from nature. They carve, whittle, and trim the wood into delicate shapes and stunning finished pieces. The latest creation from the ND - Woodworking Art YouTube channel qualifies for that distinction as it’s more than a toy model of the Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR concept. It’s a birthday present that moves under its own power.
2023 VW Touareg Spied Testing In The Alps With Loads Of Camouflage
2022 marks the 20th anniversary of Volkswagen's most luxurious SUV ever, the Touareg. In its third generation since 2018, the midsize sport utility vehicle with premium aspirations is preparing for a mid-cycle update likely to be released at some point next year. In the meantime, a couple of prototypes were spotted recently testing in the Alps. The first one cleverly concealed its redesigned front with fake stickers in typical VW fashion.
MG Cyberster Electric Roadster Teased As Production Model
It may be 2022, but we still have videos being posted on YouTube in glorious 240p resolution. Such is the case with MG's teaser clip for a follow-up to last year's Cyberster. The open-top sports car is seemingly going into production as an EV alternative to the Mazda MX-5, which in turn took after the simple British roadsters of the 1960s. Details about the reveal are unknown, but we're being told we will witness the "return of the legend."
motor1.com
Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR blasts down Autobahn at 170 mph
The next-generation Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR hasn’t debuted yet, but the previous example is still a potent performance powerhouse. A new video from the AutoTopNL channel takes the large SUV to an unrestricted portion of the German Autobahn to see the Land Rover blast down the famous road at triple-digit speeds.
2023 Ford Ranger Drag Races Itself In Four-Cylinder Vs V6 Duel
In case you didn't know, a new Ford Ranger has already been sold in various countries sans the US. Now using a modified version of the T6 platform, the new-generation midsize pickup truck has been given various updates, including the addition of a new V6 Power Stroke turbodiesel engine. driven...
The Best New Cars Of 2022 So Far: RAC #83
Friends, we're already more than halfway through 2022 and it's been quite a ride in the automotive world. We've seen major debuts, minor updates, concept cars, electric cars, hypercars, insane trucks, super SUVs, and you know what? The Motor1.com editors have driven just about all of them. There isn't a better time to pause our regularly scheduled ramble for a mid-year review with the best automotive crew in the business.
Aston Martin Teases Two Models Debuting At Pebble Beach Concours
Aston Martin will debut two new models at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. Plus, there will be a demonstrator of the Valhalla's F1-inspired cockpit and test drives of the DBX707. The British brand is keeping the debuts a secret. The company describes one of them as a performance-focused vehicle...
Hardcore Defender V8 Flying Around The Nurburgring Caught On Video
A hotter version of the Land Rover Defender V8 has been spotted testing on the Nurburgring. We've seen the hardcore off-roader around the 'Ring before through spy photographs, but this is first one captured on video, courtesy of YouTube's Motor.TV. Even better, the would-be top-spec Defender was being pushed hard on a flying lap.
