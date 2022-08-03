SiriusPoint: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) _ SiriusPoint Ltd. (SPNT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $56.8 million in its second quarter.

The Pembroke, Bermuda-based company said it had a loss of 38 cents per share.

The property and casualty reinsurance company posted revenue of $473.1 million in the period.

