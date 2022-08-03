The “NCIS-verse” Unites With An Action-packed “Ncis” Season 20 And “NCIS: Hawaii” Season Two Crossover Premiere Event Monday, Sept. 19, On CBS

Read on www.spoilertv.com
‘NCIS’: Why Did Cote De Pablo Leave?
For 19 years, the police television series NCIS has captivated audiences. Not to mention, it gave CBS a hit show with 435 episodes in total. With such a long history, NCIS did more than create a loyal fan base as the show received 27 awards throughout its run. But while fans love the show, there are some interesting moments and characters that left them wondering exactly what happened behind the scenes. One of those moments came after Cote de Pablo joined the show in Season 3 as Special Agent Ziva David.
Will Gibbs return in NCIS Season 20? (Is Mark Harmon coming back?)
Mark Harmon decided to only come back in a limited capacity in NCIS Season 19. Will we see Gibbs return to the team in NCIS Season 20?. After 18 seasons, Mark Harmon decided that it was time to step back as Gibbs in NCIS. This could have been the end of the series, but the writers found a way to keep it going. While Gibbs is certainly important and beloved, there are some other excellent characters in the ensemble cast. It also helped that Gary Cole’s Alden Parker was very different to Gibbs to help bring a slight change of pace to the series.
‘NCIS’ Alum Emily Wickersham Shares ‘On the Nose’ Pic in New York City
Before her departure from NCIS at the end of season 18, Emily Wickersham, known for her role as Special Agent Ellie Bishop, had been a fan-favorite cast member. Sadly, it doesn’t appear as though she’ll be making a return to the CBS drama anytime soon. Especially since she welcomed a new baby, a boy, at the end of last year. Fortunately, though, the beloved NCIS star still continues to update her fans on Instagram. This time, the Ellie Bishop actress shared an “on the nose” pic from New York City’s streets. Check it out.
‘NCIS’: How Pauley Perrette Nearly Missed Out on Her Iconic Abby Sciuto Role
Seems difficult to believe now, but NCIS producers once thought about hiring another actress for the part of Abby Sciuto. Pauley Perrette defined the role and made the pig-tailed Abby the quirky genius everyone adored. Even a Washington, D.C. madame eyed Abby’s platform, studded Goth boots with approval. But...
‘NCIS’ Star Gary Cole Will Appear in at Least One Steamy Scene on ‘The Good Fight’
Gary Cole earned a spot in the NCIS cast this time a year ago. But the guy who plays Alden Parker didn’t dump all his roles on other shows. So yes, that means that Cole will be back for at least one episode in the final season of The Good Fight. He started playing Kurt McVeigh, the charming ballistics expert with a penchant for conservative politics, back on The Good Wife in 2010. Then when CBS created The Good Fight as a spinoff, Cole reprised his role. He’s appeared in a combined 34 episodes. And on both shows, he and Christine Baranski’s Diane Lockhart showed that opposites do fall in love with each other. So for this non-classic TV love story, you have a liberal, Hillary Clinton-supporting lawyer marrying an NRA advocate who worked for the Donald Trump administration.
24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74
24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
‘NCIS’ Fans Couldn’t Get Enough of This Running Joke With Gibbs
“NCIS” may be a crime drama that is mostly serious, but the cast and characters can still have fun. Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) had a running bit in which he would smack his team in the back of the head — a fan-favorite running joke. The show...
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Shares Selfie With Husband in Croatia Ahead of Season 23
Everyone needs a little break sometimes and Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay went to Croatia with her husband, Peter Hermann. If he looks familiar, then know he’s also appeared on the show as Trevor Langan. Yet this moment was not about acting, show business, or anything else other than fun. Wouldn’t you be happy on vacation ahead of Season 23 of your TV show? There’s plenty to smile about when seeing Hargitay and Hermann together.
‘Law & Order: SVU’s Mariska Hargitay & Chris Meloni Are Officially ‘Back’ in New Behind-Scenes Pic
After months of waiting, many of our favorite TV dramas have returned to set to begin filming for a new season and that includes Law & Order stars Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni. Taking to Instagram with a new post, Hargitay officially informed fans that she and Meloni are back. Check it out.
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Demand the Return of This Beloved Character
Fans fall in love with characters on shows like Law & Order: SVU and want them to hang around for a long, long time. In talking about this show, people like Mariska Hargitay and Ice-T come to mind. They’ve been on there since the show’s first seasons. Yet there have been many others who have come through the show. One of these is definitely on the “We want him back!” now list. Who is this beloved character?
‘Law & Order: SVU’s New Character Is Also a ‘Chicago PD’ Alum
It won’t be long before the hit TV crime drama series Law & Order: SVU hits the airwaves for its 24th season, along with a variety of other popular prime time shows. And, fans know that the SVU premiere is going to be a big one as the show’s 23rd season wrapped up with Mariska Hargitay’s character, Captain Olivia Benson poised to make a big decision regarding her former partner, Chris Meloni’s Elliot Stabler.
‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Star Jason Antoon Shares ‘Kacy’ Video From Cast Dinner
Jason Antoon, who plays cyber intel specialist Ernie Malik on NCIS: Hawai’i, is sharing a pretty funny video with us. On his Twitter account, Antoon let us all in on a “Kacy” video from a cast dinner. “Kacy” is a name for Kate Whistler and Lucy Tara, played by Tori Anderson and Yasmine Al-Bustami. So, in this video, we get a chance to see the two of them together. Thus, the name of this video. Take a look for yourself as Al-Bustami is rather cute in this one.
‘NCIS’ Star Sean Murray Once Recalled His First Impression of Mark Harmon
Sean Murray and Mark Harmon starred together on NCIS as agents Timothy McGee and Leroy Jethro Gibbs for an impressive 19 seasons. However, the pair of actors actually first met on a 1990s short-lived series called Harts of the West. After meeting Harmon on the earlier series, Murray shared his first impression of his costar, even calling him a “mentor.”
‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Makes Rare TV Return
NCIS alum Pauley Perrette made a rare screen side appearance this past weekend after vowing to walk away from Hollywood forever. The actress, who is best known for playing NCIS’s Abby Sciuto, retired from the industry after CBS abruptly canceled her sitcom Broke. But she decided to break her hiatus to support one of her favorite charities, Project Angel Food.
‘NCIS’ Star Wilmer Valderrama Says Show Is Changing It Up in Season 20
NCIS started production this week for season 20. And with a benchmark season comes surprises, right?. That’s what the cast is promising. Just ask Wilmer Valderrama, who is starting his sixth season playing special agent Nick Torres. “This season we’re happy to say that we’re doing things you’ve never...
‘Magnum PI’: Here’s What Fans Should Expect Leading Up to the Season 5 Premiere
If you are looking for Magnum PI to come back on TV soon, then it’ll probably be later on than other shows. The Season 5 of the show that stars Jay Hernandez and Perdita Weeks will be on NBC. Now, people who tune into this show want to know what might be seen in the coming weeks. There will be clues and tidbits offered in different ways. This is how a lot of shows keep their fans in the loop. Magnum PI is no different.
The ‘CSI: Vegas’ Star You Forgot Shows Up on ‘Chicago Med’
When it comes to TV dramas and, more specifically, procedural dramas, it’s not at all uncommon to see an actor appear in more than one. With their uniquely high number of guest stars and demand for similar skill sets, it’s only natural that actors would take roles across multiple over the course of their careers.
Tom Selleck Starred Alongside James Caan in This Crime Series Years Before ‘Blue Bloods’
Before starring in Blue Bloods, Tom Selleck actually appeared in another TV series that also starred the late James Caan. Cann would play Ed Levine in the NBC drama Las Vegas. Yet in the show’s final season, Selleck joined up as A.J. Cooper for 19 episodes. It would definitely be a star-themed show with Caan on there. The actor, who also was known for playing Sonny Corleone in The Godfather, died last week at 82 years old.
‘NCIS’ Star Brian Dietzen Welcomes Back Jimmy Palmer in New Post Celebrating Return to Filming
NCIS confirmed for fans on Thursday via a new Instagram post that filming is officially a go for season 20. Now, in celebration of that, longtime star Brian Dietzen shared a new photo from behind the scenes of NCIS. In it, he welcomed back his beloved character, medical examiner Jimmy Palmer. Check it out.
‘NCIS’ Star to Appear in ‘Road House’ Reboot
The remake of the Patrick Swayze film Road House is officially a go thanks to Amazon’s Prime Video. Producers cast Jake Gyllenhaal in the Dirty Dancing icon’s famous role which has fans of the original film fired up. However, in addition to dynamic cast members not including Gyllenhaal (like No Time to Die‘s Billy Magnussen and A League of Their Own’s Gbemisola Ikumelo), the film remake will also feature a recent NCIS guest star.
