Read on www.williamsonherald.com
Related
clarksvillenow.com
Kenwood High looks for first winning football season in 7 years with new head coach Jarhett Snead
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – As the 2022 football season approaches, Kenwood High is looking for their first winning season in a seven-year span. According to Max Preps, the Knights haven’t had a winning record since going 8-4 during the 2015-16 season. Between 2016 and 2020, Kenwood wasn’t...
atozsports.com
Watch: Tennessee Vols’ drop must-see video of QB Hendon Hooker
The Tennessee Vols‘ social media team dropped a must-see video of quarterback Hendon Hooker on Friday. Tennessee released a Mic’d up video of Hooker that shows the Greensboro, NC native as he goes through a practice. For the most part, the Hooker that fans see is a reserved,...
williamsonherald.com
Brentwood track coach Fedoris garners national award
The U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) announced the state-by-state winners of its eighth annual High School Track & Field Coaches of the Year Presented by the United States Marine Corps recently with Brentwood’s Joe Fedoris earning honors. Fedoris was named the Tennessee Coach of...
williamsonhomepage.com
Spring Hill resident one of two new public address announcers for Vanderbilt
Vanderbilt Athletics' search for two public address announcers came down to fans voting for either Joe Deyo, Robert Freeman or Dave Joseph. The Commodores this week announced Deyo and Joseph as the new public address announcers. Deyo will work as the public address announcer for football. He has worked as...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gallatin, August 04 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Battle Ground Academy soccer team will have a game with Gallatin High School on August 04, 2022, 16:00:00. Click here for more details. Want more high school ⚽ info? Follow High School Soccer PRO@Newsbreak!
paigemindsthegap.com
A Romantic Weekend in Dickson, Tennessee
Some of the links in this post are affiliate links. This means if you click on the link and purchase an item, I will receive a commission at no extra cost to you. All opinions are my own. Dickson, Tennessee is the perfect destination for a small town getaway. Only...
Tennessee Election Results: August 4, 2022
Find up-to-the-minute election results from the August 4 Tennessee primary election and the Middle TN county general elections.
AP: Jason Martin wins Democratic nomination for Tennessee governor
Jason Martin, a Nashville doctor critical of Republican Gov. Bill Lee’s hands-off approach to the COVID-19 pandemic, loc
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tennessee election results: County mayor, sheriff
Here's how the county mayoral and sheriff's races turned out across Middle Tennessee.
AP: Nashville doctor wins Democratic nomination for governor, narrowly defeating Memphis City Councilman JB Smiley Jr.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Jason Martin, a Nashville doctor critical of Republican Gov. Bill Lee’s hands-off approach to the COVID-19 pandemic, won the Democratic nomination for governor Friday and will face Lee in November. Martin, a first-time political candidate, defeated Memphis attorney and City Councilman JB Smiley Jr. by...
williamsonherald.com
Locals organizing relief efforts for Kentucky flood victims
As historic floodwaters ravaged his hometown in Kentucky last week, a local handyman in Spring Hill sprang into action. Brandon Perkins has been a Tennessee resident for the past 16 years, but Knott County, Kentucky will always be home. When he heard the devasting news from his family still in...
williamsonherald.com
Acts announced for Pilgrimage's American Music Triangle Experience
Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival has announced the lineup for its 2022 American Music Triangle Experience (AMTE) and, once again, it has a strong local flavor with six local artists and bands scheduled to perform on Sept. 24-25. Now in its sixth year, the AMTE is a dedicated space where...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cities with the most expensive homes in Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Tennessee using data from Zillow.
Wilson County, TN Election Results: August 4, 2022
Election results for the races in Wilson County, Tennessee from August 4, 2022.
Murfreesboro man sentenced for role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
A man from Middle Tennessee was sentenced Friday for taking part in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
williamsonherald.com
Rotary Club of Brentwood awards 4 college scholarships
Three local high school seniors have been awarded four-year college scholarships by the Rotary Club of Brentwood. The scholarships strengthen the Rotary Club’s strong commitment to Brentwood High School, John Overton High School and Ravenwood High School and are offered in conjunction with a grant from Rotary District 6760.
1 Student Killed In A Fatal Crash In Murfreesboro (Murfreesboro, TN)
The Murfreesboro Police was called after a fatal crash led to the killing of one student from Rutherford County Schools. The incident occurred on Friday morning. According to the Murfreesboro Police, the incident occurred on [..]
Pride Publishing
Lynda Jones wins by a landslide, Charlane Oliver wins District 19
Judge Lynda F. Jones has won re-election to General Sessions Judge Div IX, by beating her Republican opponent, Brian Horowitz. Jones’s victory was a landslide, with over 71% of the vote. “I’m humbled and honored to serve another 8 years,” said Jones. “Thank you, Nashville!”. In...
thunderboltradio.com
Transgender child sues over Tennessee school bathroom law
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A transgender child and her parents are suing the Tennessee Department of Education over a law that prohibits transgender students and staff from using school bathrooms or locker rooms that match their gender identities. The suit was filed Thursday in federal court in Nashville by...
‘It’s a modern-day miracle’: Family holds funeral for Nashville native, WWII veteran after 78 years
After 78 years, a World War II veteran and U.S. marine is finally being laid to rest in his hometown of Nashville.
Comments / 0