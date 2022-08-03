ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbellsville, KY

atozsports.com

Watch: Tennessee Vols’ drop must-see video of QB Hendon Hooker

The Tennessee Vols‘ social media team dropped a must-see video of quarterback Hendon Hooker on Friday. Tennessee released a Mic’d up video of Hooker that shows the Greensboro, NC native as he goes through a practice. For the most part, the Hooker that fans see is a reserved,...
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonherald.com

Brentwood track coach Fedoris garners national award

The U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) announced the state-by-state winners of its eighth annual High School Track & Field Coaches of the Year Presented by the United States Marine Corps recently with Brentwood’s Joe Fedoris earning honors. Fedoris was named the Tennessee Coach of...
BRENTWOOD, TN
paigemindsthegap.com

A Romantic Weekend in Dickson, Tennessee

Some of the links in this post are affiliate links. This means if you click on the link and purchase an item, I will receive a commission at no extra cost to you. All opinions are my own. Dickson, Tennessee is the perfect destination for a small town getaway. Only...
DICKSON, TN
williamsonherald.com

Locals organizing relief efforts for Kentucky flood victims

As historic floodwaters ravaged his hometown in Kentucky last week, a local handyman in Spring Hill sprang into action. Brandon Perkins has been a Tennessee resident for the past 16 years, but Knott County, Kentucky will always be home. When he heard the devasting news from his family still in...
SPRING HILL, TN
williamsonherald.com

Rotary Club of Brentwood awards 4 college scholarships

Three local high school seniors have been awarded four-year college scholarships by the Rotary Club of Brentwood. The scholarships strengthen the Rotary Club’s strong commitment to Brentwood High School, John Overton High School and Ravenwood High School and are offered in conjunction with a grant from Rotary District 6760.
BRENTWOOD, TN
Pride Publishing

Lynda Jones wins by a landslide, Charlane Oliver wins District 19

Judge Lynda F. Jones has won re-election to General Sessions Judge Div IX, by beating her Republican opponent, Brian Horowitz. Jones’s victory was a landslide, with over 71% of the vote. “I’m humbled and honored to serve another 8 years,” said Jones. “Thank you, Nashville!”. In...
NASHVILLE, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Transgender child sues over Tennessee school bathroom law

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A transgender child and her parents are suing the Tennessee Department of Education over a law that prohibits transgender students and staff from using school bathrooms or locker rooms that match their gender identities. The suit was filed Thursday in federal court in Nashville by...
NASHVILLE, TN

