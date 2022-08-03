SilverBow: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ SilverBow Resources Inc. (SBOW) on Wednesday reported earnings of $88.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of $4.95. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $3.01 per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $182.6 million in the period.

