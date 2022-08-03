Paige On the Status Of Her Neck, What Could Bring Her Back To the Ring

Read on 411mania.com
Related
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Says They Would Have Slept With Paul Heyman
Paul Heyman has worked with a variety of talents over the years and back in 2005 Heyman was working in OVW. There he worked with Shelly Martinez, formerly known as Ariel in WWE, and it sounds like Martinez took an interest in Heyman. During an appearance on Wrestling Shoot Interviews,...
stillrealtous.com
The Undertaker Reacts To Triple H Taking Over WWE Creative
Recently Vince McMahon retired from WWE and now Triple H is in charge of creative for the company. There’s a lot of excitement surrounding Triple H’s new role as everyone from the fans to the talent are anxious to see what lies ahead. During an interview with ESPN,...
FOX Sports
WWE SmackDown: Karrion Kross returns with message for Reigns
Karrion Kross surprised the wrestling world with a return to WWE on SmackDown — and he had a message for Roman Reigns. — Ricochet defeated Happy Corbin via pinfall due to Corbin being distracted by Pat McAfee at the announcer's desk. — Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Ludwig Kaiser via pinfall.
stillrealtous.com
Major Name Reportedly Removed From WWE’s Internal Roster
The last few months have been interesting for WWE as the company has been going through major changes. Vince McMahon recently retired and now PWInsider is reporting that Vince McMahon was officially removed from WWE’s internal talent roster earlier this week. It was noted that Vince McMahon was listed...
RELATED PEOPLE
PWMania
WWE Talent Upset That Fans Turned on Liv Morgan During SmackDown
WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan was interviewed on this week’s SmackDown. During her encounter against Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam, Morgan spoke about retaining her title, but the crowd appeared to turn against her. During her segment, there was audible booing, which was a 180-degree turn from the reception she had for the majority of this year.
wrestlinginc.com
Mick Foley Comments On His Son Dewey’s Future Following WWE Exit
WWE Hall Famer Mick Foley has commented on his son Dewey’s future following his exit from WWE. He was released in June of this year. Foley mentioned that he feels like his son would be able to work better if he had fewer constraints, given his good track record. He said that he wouldn’t be surprised if Dewey ended up working somewhere else, given that he was working extreme hours while still part of WWE.
stillrealtous.com
Lana Reveals What Vince McMahon Told Her After She Split From Rusev On TV
When Rusev was first called up to the WWE main roster he was a force to be reckoned with and Lana was right by his side. However, in the summer of 2015 WWE decided to split Lana and Rusev up, and what followed was a relationship storyline involving Dolph Ziggler and Summer Rae.
stillrealtous.com
Possible Spoiler On Former Champion Returning To WWE
WWE has released a number of Superstars over the last few years, but with a new regime in charge fans have wondered who could return to the company in the future. Fightful Select is now reporting that former NXT Champion Karrion Kross had been discussed as a name of interest for a possible WWE return.
IN THIS ARTICLE
stillrealtous.com
Triple H Reveals Biggest Regret From His Feud With The Rock
During the Attitude Era, The Rock and Triple H were two of the biggest stars in WWE, and they went on to have a rivalry that went on for years. Triple H and The Rock had some classic matches, but they never got to have a one on one match on the Grandest Stage of Them All.
411mania.com
Various News: The Undertaker Poses For Photo With Andrade, AEW Teases Hookhausen In Match Graphic, New Roman Reigns Shirt Avaiable
– Following Ric Flair’s Last Match last Sunday, The Undertaker posed for a photo with Andrade el Idolo backstage. Andrade wrote: “Never imagine it! thank you for your words Sir #Undertaker #Andrade #RicFlairsLastMatch #legend”. – In recent match graphics for AEW Quake by the Lake, it seems the...
wrestlinginc.com
Jim Ross Gives His Thoughts On Triple H’s Creative Led WWE SummerSlam
WWE SummerSlam was the first premium live event run by the new Head of WWE Creative, Triple H, in the wake of Vince McMahon’s retirement, and the show has been well received since. So much so that a specific All Elite Wrestling team member publicly stated that he enjoyed watching their annual Summer event.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Commentator ‘Apologized’ To Booker T This Past Monday At Raw
Booker T was back behind the “WWE Raw” commentary table this past Monday in Houston, and the two-time WWE Hall Of Famer got more than just the ringside experience. In 2018, matters between Booker and Corey Graves seemed to have gotten heated after Booker was removed from his broadcast position at “Raw.” Booker mentioned that Graves had something to do with it, and Graves seemingly backed that up. Booker said he would be happy to fight Graves if he ever found him on the street.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
Vince McMahon Name-Dropped on AEW Dynamite
Vince McMahon's retirement from WWE was referenced on AEW Dynamite. After attacking the Gunn Club ahead of their Dumpster Match, Max Caster of The Acclaimed got on the mic to dish out his signature freestyle rap in his entrance. Caster, who is known to push the envelope with his rhymes, name-dropped former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon in just his second bar. "No filter, we aint Instagram" Caster said. "We'll make the A-- Boys retire like Vince McMahon."
411mania.com
Road Dogg Thinks WWE Should’ve Brought in Chyna for DX Reunion on Raw 1000 Show
– During a recent edition of the Oh You Didn’t Know podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg discussed the 1000th Raw show that took place in July 2012. Road Dogg expressed how WWE should’ve brought in CHyna for the show during the segment when Vince McMahon introduced the previous members of D-Generation X, including Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, Billy Gunn, and X-Pac. Chyna was not present at the time. Road Dogg said the following on the show WrestlingInc.com):
Yardbarker
Booker T comments on Lex Luger potentially going into the WWE Hall Of Fame, why you won't see Harlem Heat in the ring again
On the latest "Hall Of Fame" podcast, Booker T commented on Lex Luger potentially going into the WWE Hall Of Fame. Luger recently said that if he got the call to be inducted, he would attempt to walk across the stage. Booker said, "I was reading an article and it...
411mania.com
WWE News: Video of SummerSlam Tryouts, Top 10 NXT 2.0 Moments, This Is Awesome Looks at Superstar Entrances
– WWE released a video offering an inside look at the recent SummerSlam Tryouts that took place last week:. – WWE showcased the Top 10 NXT Moments for this week’s show:. – The next episode of WWE This Is Awesome will showcase the best Superstar entrances. You can check out a preview clip for the new episode below. The new episode will begin streaming on Friday, August 5 on Peacock.
411mania.com
Backstage Notes on Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Location for Bound for Glory 2022
– PWInsider reports that Impact Wrestling will announce on tonight’s IMPACT! on AXS TV show the location for Bound for Glory 2022. As previously reported, this year’s show is expected to take place at Danbury, Connecticut on October 8. The expected venue for the show is rumored to...
411mania.com
Possible Spoiler For Next Week’s WWE Raw
A new report has a potential spoiler for next week’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider reports that Edge is scheduled to be at the show in Cleveland, Ohio. Edge made his return to WWE TV at SummerSlam as he helped The Mysterios defeat The Judgment Day. He appeared on this week’s show and cut a promo vowing to kill the stable he created.
411mania.com
Hall’s AEW Rampage Review – 8.5.22
We’re a day away from Battle Of The Belts and that is probably not going to mean very much. Other than that, we have a street fight this week between Keith Lee/Swerve Strickland and Josh Woods/Tony Nese, after Woods attacked Lee last week. In addition, Madison Rayne will be making her AEW debut which could be interesting. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Sam Alvey Says He’d Want to Get Into Wrestling & WWE If He Doesn’t Continue in UFC
– Sportskeeda MMA spoke to UFC fighter Sam Alvey ahead of UFC on ESPN 40, where he’s facing Michał Oleksiejczuk this weekend. During the interview, Alvey expressed his interest in wanting to join WWE if he doesn’t continue fighting in UFC after this fight. Below are some highlights (via Fightful and Sportskeeda):
UFC・
Comments / 0