Allison Transmission: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $122 million.

The Indianapolis-based company said it had net income of $1.26 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.35 per share.

The automatic transmission maker posted revenue of $664 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $698.7 million.

Allison Transmission expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.65 billion to $2.75 billion.

Allison Transmission shares have climbed 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $40.85, an increase of roughly 2% in the last 12 months.

