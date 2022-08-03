Hersha Hospitality: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, said it had funds from operations of $25.7 million, or 56 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 50 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $2.1 million, or 5 cents per share.

The hotel real estate investment trust posted revenue of $123.3 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $117.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HT