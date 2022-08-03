Clearwater Analytics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (CWAN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.4 million in its second quarter.

The Boise, Idaho-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 5 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The automated investment accounting software developer posted revenue of $73.4 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $73.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Clearwater Analytics said it expects revenue in the range of $74.5 million to $75 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $298 million to $300 million.

