‘Night at the Museum’ Aug. 5 final Edmonds outdoor movie of summer

Scene in Edmonds: Making music at the marina
The Port of Edmonds-sponsored Sea Notes at the Marina presented a Deep Sea Jazz Jam Session Friday night at Mary Lou Block Public Plaza. The music continues through the summer. You can see the complete schedule here. — Photos by Doug Parrott.
KUOW
Avoiding Seafair and The Blue Angels? You have options this weekend
It's Friday, and as we do each week we seek out recommendations for arts and culture events. This week, KUOW’s Kim Malcolm reached out to Stranger staff writer Jas Keimig. KEXP is celebrating its 50th birthday at Seattle Center on Saturday from noon to 7 with a beer garden, food trucks, and live performances. KEXP has played obscure and celebrated, genre-pushing local music over the airwaves for the past 50 years. In this age of Spotify, algorithm playlists, and Pandora, I think it's really something to celebrate that KEXP has managed to flourish and grow on both a national and international stage for the past half century. I’m stoked to see the bands !!! (Chk Chk Chk), Tomo Nakayama, and LIVt.
myedmondsnews.com
Artists sought for Arts of the Terrace juried show
The Arts of the Terrace juried art show is looking for artist submissions through Aug. 12. Eligible items include paintings, prints, drawings, miniatures, calligraphy, photographs, three-dimensional and artisans’ works. Over $5,000 in prize money is available. This is the 42nd year for the Mountlake Terrace tradition, which is sponsored...
southsoundmag.com
Tacoma Local ‘Presses Her Luck’ and Wins
Army veteran and Tacoma local Cathy Adams recently appeared on the television game show Press Your Luck — and she went home a winner of $300,000 in cash and prizes. A longtime fan of the show, Adams applied and sent in her video audition last year. When she was...
seattlerefined.com
Paseo, known for delicious sandwiches, is heading to Issaquah
Beloved sandwich shop Paseo is getting a fourth location. The list of accolades for the Caribbean restaurant runs long, including being called a "must visit" by the late celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain. Now, residents of Issaquah won't have to leave the city to get their hands on one of those iconic sandwiches.
425magazine.com
All-Access: Car Show, Airshow, and Design
Car enthusiasts will enjoy this event at Renton Jeep Ram Dodge Chrysler Fiat. Entry is free and there will be music, food trucks, cars of all shapes and sizes, and prizes for winners. The event will take place from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Aug. 6. Learn more about this event or enter a vehicle for the contest here.
auburnexaminer.com
Santa House Returning to Auburn, Washington
The materials have been bought and we are starting the build on Aug 6th at 10 am. The Santa house will be build at the home of Kristi and Bill Newman’s, (Rail Hop’n Brewery owner) at 513 A ST NE Auburn, WA 98002 starting at 10 am on Saturday.
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: Waterlogged
Photographer Michael Lowell shared these photos of seals taken off the breakwater north of the Edmonds ferry dock last week. Lowell says he later learned from a member of the Edmonds Underwater Park that volunteers had moored the log the seals were using so the they had a safe place to “haul out.”
ArtSEA: Man against nature in new Seattle shows
The human relationship with the natural landscape is complicated. We are forever trying to get our bodies closer to nature, whether by painting it, taking selfies in it, hiking around in it or insisting on homes with a view. We are awed by untouched wilderness, yet fill it with our detritus. We want to get “back to the Earth” and bend it to our will.
myedmondsnews.com
Rummage sale at Edmonds United Methodist Church Aug. 6
The Edmonds Thrift Shop at Edmonds United Methodist Church is hosting a rummage sale on Saturday, Aug. 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The sale will be in two rooms on the lower level of Edmonds United Methodist Church, located at 828 Caspers Street.<. Items available at the rummage...
myedmondsnews.com
Harold ‘Hal’ Rowe: An avid outdoorsman, he cherished time with his family
Harold “Hal” E. Rowe, 88, of Edmonds, WA died Saturday, July 30th, 2022. Hal was known for his ability to impact others, always having wisdom to impart. An avid outdoorsman, Hal spent his time fishing, camping, hunting and bike riding. He cherished time with his family and was known for traveling with his grandchildren throughout the country during their youth.
This Is The Best Remote Vacation Spot In Washington
Cheapism found the best remote vacation spot in every state.
2 Washington Oyster Restaurants Among The Best In The U.S.
Mashed found the best places to enjoy delicious oysters.
Chronicle
A Look Back in Time: Bellevue Girl Dies From Exposure in Ill-Fated Youth Group Hiking Trip in the Goat Rocks
A Bellevue Presbyterian Church youth group was struck by tragedy on Aug. 4, 1962, while on a week-long hike in the Goat Rocks Wilderness when one of the hikers died. “A girl, one of the hikers of an apparently ill-prepared outing, died from cold and exposure near the Goat Rocks area,” The Chronicle wrote.
The Stranger
Seattle Sticker Patrol: NYC Edition
Last week, I spent a lot of time in New York City, so this week’s column is NYC-themed! Spotted this bumper sticker in Bushwick and did, in fact, see several cars honking. They mean “you’re” not “your,” but the message is still correct. Has...
myedmondsnews.com
Community Transit board approves free youth fare policy
The Community Transit Board of Directors unanimously approved free fares for youth 18 and younger, effective Sept. 1. Youth will be able to ride all Community Transit services free of charge including buses, DART paratransit and vanpool, as well as other transit services in the region, such as light rail.
seattlerefined.com
Feline fun awaits you at NEKO Cat Café on Capitol Hill
NEKO is one of Seattle's favorite cat cafés. Visit this Capitol Hill spot to snuggle a new feline friend and stay for a drink and some kitty-themed snacks. "You basically get to hang out for 45 minutes with the cutest little beans in the whole world," says Rae Kearns, the MarCATing coordinator for NEKO.
My Clallam County
Why have these butterflies appeared in swarms this summer? We find out
PORT ANGELES – One of North America’s most recognizable butterflies is having a banner year this summer, appearing at local gardens and flowerpots in huge numbers right now. The large, bright yellow and black wings of the Western Tiger Swallowtail are hard to miss, often compared to the...
myeverettnews.com
Mother Of All Garage Sales In Northwest Everett This Saturday
It has become an annual shopping event for people not just in Everett, Washington but throughout the Pacific Northwest. The Mother Of All Garage Sales is back in the Northwest Neighborhood this Saturday from 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM. The weather should be perfect for finding bargains, food and fun!
livingsnoqualmie.com
Update: The Death of North Bend’s Princess Ursus Americanus
Alas, North Bend’s bear with the golden earring and her cubs have been killed. I was going to continue with my fairy tale theme seen in the original story below, but I can’t; this just stinks. After banging the drum for the past 5 years with 17 bear-related...
